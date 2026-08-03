Ai Assistant For Gold Crypto and Forex
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 1.53
- Обновлено: 8 августа 2026
Full access during the initial launch period. Test it on your own instruments and share your honest feedback.AI-POWERED MARKET ANALYSIS FOR METATRADER 5
AI Trading Assistant is an AI-powered market analysis system designed to give you a complete view of what is happening in the market, both short term and long term.
It combines technical structure, economic news, macro conditions, volatility, market context and directional strength in one clear dashboard.
Instead of relying on a single indicator, the system evaluates multiple independent readings and converts them into a simple decision:
- TRADE
- WAIT
- DO NOT TRADE
- MARKET CLOSED
Each result includes a market direction, a confidence score from 0 to 100 and a clear explanation of why that decision was made.ONE PANEL, A WIDER MARKET VIEW
AI Trading Assistant helps you understand:
- Current market direction
- Short-term and long-term context
- Technical and macro confluence
- Daily range and volatility
- Important economic events
- Conditions that support or weaken a setup
- What to wait for before considering an entry
The panel is designed to work alongside your own strategy, helping you confirm setups and identify when market conditions are unclear.A DECISION BASED ON MULTIPLE READINGS
Six independent analysis layers contribute to the final score:
- Tactical AI analysis
- Macro AI analysis
- Currency strength and market context
- 48-hour market regime
- Linear regression channel
- Recent range breakout behavior
The more readings agree, the stronger the confidence score.
When the system shows WAIT, it also explains what is missing and what market condition could improve the setup.BUILT FOR DAY TRADING AND SWING TRADING
The system analyses H1 and D1 data internally and evaluates market direction over 4-hour and 24-hour horizons.
For the clearest experience, H1 is the recommended chart timeframe.
The AI analysis is designed to evaluate broader market conditions rather than every small price movement. I recommend refreshing the AI analysis at most once per hour. This keeps the analysis aligned with its intended time horizon and also helps avoid unnecessary API requests.
It is designed for day traders and swing traders, not for ultra-fast scalping.WORKS ACROSS DIFFERENT MARKETS
Use it with:
- Gold
- Forex
- Bitcoin and crypto CFDs
- Indices
- Other CFDs available through your broker
The panel adapts its calculations and units to the selected instrument.FIVE CLEAR TABS
SUMMARY
Current decision, direction, confidence score, daily range, channel state and key market readings.
NEWS
Relevant economic events filtered for the selected instrument, with AI explanations available.
CONTEXT
ATR, ADR, market regime, regression channel, currency strength, US 10-year yield, COT positioning and session behavior.
ACCURACY
Signals are recorded and evaluated 4 and 24 hours later, allowing you to review the real hit rate on your own instruments.
SETTINGS
AI provider, model, connection status, data freshness and required WebRequest URLs.CHOOSE YOUR AI PROVIDER
Compatible with:
- Google Gemini
Free tier available here: https://aistudio.google.com/app/apikey
- Anthropic Claude
- OpenAI
You use your own API key and connect directly to the selected provider.
There is no subscription paid to the developer and no shared API quota.
The native market analysis also works without an AI key. In that case, the two AI readings remain inactive.DESIGNED FOR DAILY USE
- Light and dark themes
- Collapsible panel
- Restores its state after restarting MetaTrader 5
- Works alongside other EAs
- Shared cache across multiple charts
- Clear explanations for every value
For the best experience:
- Use the panel on H1
- Refresh the AI analysis no more than once per hour
- Use the AI reading together with the technical, macro and context readings
- Allow the system to build confluence instead of reacting to every short-term price movement
- Attach the panel to an H1 chart.
- Allow the required WebRequest URLs.
- Optional: add your AI provider key.
- Run the AI analysis and review the decision, direction and confidence score.
- Refresh the AI analysis at most once per hour.
- Use the panel as an additional confirmation layer before placing your trade.