Capital Guard Position Risk Manager Pro

Capital Guard – Position Size & Risk Manager

An Amazing Software For Risk Calulcation & Trading Management!

Created by a Trader with over 27 years of Trading experience with
the tools and functions traders need. Not filled with features and
functions you just do not need.

For The Lowest Price Possible. And It will never go up. I am a trader
not a marketer. Here to help you get better in what you already do!

1st Class Support. You are never left alone. I am almost always
online and will respond swifly. 

[NEW - Users Guide PDF] Updated: 2026-08-09

Short description:

Capital Guard turns manual trading into disciplined trading.

Place your order, set your stop — it sizes the position to a fixed % risk, moves the stop to break-even, trails it in R-steps, and shows weekly targets. You decide when to trade; it handles the maths.

Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5. Ideal for indices, gold, forex, and futures CFDs.

Perfect For:

✓ Swing Traders
✓ Prop Firm Traders
✓ Gold Traders
✓ Index Traders
✓ Forex Traders
✓ Futures CFD Traders

Trade From MT5 Mobile

Capital Guard makes professional risk management possible even when your trade starts from the MT5 mobile app.

Simply place a pending order with a stop loss. Capital Guard running on your desktop or VPS automatically recalculates
it to your chosen risk before execution.

  • No manual lot calculations.
  • No guesswork.
  • No compromise.


Full description:


Most traders lose not because their entries are bad, but because their risk is inconsistent — a lot too big here, a stop forgotten there, a winner given back because the stop never moved. Capital Guard fixes that without turning your trading into a settings project.

Capital Guard has one mission: Professional risk management for every trade you place manually. It standardizes your risk on the trades you place manually. It never decides when to enter —
that is always your call.


Never Risk More Than Intended:

★ Automatic position sizing. The moment your order has a stop loss, Capital Guard sizes it to your chosen risk %. Too small — it adds to reach target. Too big — it trims. Every trade risks the same fixed amount, every time.


Protect Winners Automatically
★ Break-even protection. At the R-multiple you choose, the stop moves to your entry so the trade can no longer lose. Optionally take a partial profit at the same moment.


Lock In Profits
★ R-step trailing. After break-even the stop locks one step further behind for every step of further progress, so open profit is protected as the move extends.


Know Your Next Target
★ Weekly target levels. The dashboard shows the nearest weekly high and low and suggests one as a take-profit, with its R multiple — so you always know where the logical target sits. Display only; it never force-closes your trade.


Place Trades Faster
★ One-click order placement. Draw an entry and stop line on the chart, read the live lot size and exact cash risk as you drag, then place a correctly-sized order with one button. Drag the entry across price to flip a pending between stop and limit.



Why traders use it?

  • No calculators.
  • No spreadsheets.
  • No guesswork.
  • No inconsistent risk.

Just disciplined trading...


  • No lot calculators.
  • No spreadsheets.
  • No re-configuring for every trade.

Set your risk % once and focus on reading the market — Capital Guard enforces the discipline in the background.


Key features


✓ Fixed % Position Sizing
✓ Automatic Break-even
✓ Partial Profit Protection
✓ R-Based Trailing Stops
✓ Weekly Market Levels
✓ One-Click Trade Placement
✓ Manual & EA Order Support
✓ Hedging & Netting Compatible


Trade with confidence | Trade with discipline | Trade with Capital Guard.


Note: Capital Guard is a risk-management assistant for manually placed trades. It is not a signal service or automated entry system — you choose your trades. A user guide PDF is included, with video tutorials for each function.

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Abdul Jalil
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Утилиты
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Утилиты
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Leolouiski Gan
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Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
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