Capital Guard Position Risk Manager Pro

Capital Guard – Position Size & Risk Manager



An Amazing Software For Risk Calulcation & Trading Management!



Created by a Trader with over 27 years of Trading experience with

the tools and functions traders need. Not filled with features and

functions you just do not need.



For The Lowest Price Possible. And It will never go up. I am a trader

not a marketer. Here to help you get better in what you already do!



1st Class Support. You are never left alone. I am almost always

online and will respond swifly.



[ NEW - Users Guide PDF ] Updated: 2026-08-09





Short description:





Capital Guard turns manual trading into disciplined trading.





Place your order, set your stop — it sizes the position to a fixed % risk, moves the stop to break-even, trails it in R-steps, and shows weekly targets. You decide when to trade; it handles the maths.





Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5. Ideal for indices, gold, forex, and futures CFDs.





Perfect For:





✓ Swing Traders

✓ Prop Firm Traders

✓ Gold Traders

✓ Index Traders

✓ Forex Traders

✓ Futures CFD Traders



Trade From MT5 Mobile



Capital Guard makes professional risk management possible even when your trade starts from the MT5 mobile app.





Simply place a pending order with a stop loss. Capital Guard running on your desktop or VPS automatically recalculates

it to your chosen risk before execution.



No manual lot calculations.

No guesswork.

No compromise.









Full description:









Most traders lose not because their entries are bad, but because their risk is inconsistent — a lot too big here, a stop forgotten there, a winner given back because the stop never moved. Capital Guard fixes that without turning your trading into a settings project.





Capital Guard has one mission: Professional risk management for every trade you place manually. It standardizes your risk on the trades you place manually. It never decides when to enter —

that is always your call.









Never Risk More Than Intended:





★ Automatic position sizing. The moment your order has a stop loss, Capital Guard sizes it to your chosen risk %. Too small — it adds to reach target. Too big — it trims. Every trade risks the same fixed amount, every time.









Protect Winners Automatically

★ Break-even protection. At the R-multiple you choose, the stop moves to your entry so the trade can no longer lose. Optionally take a partial profit at the same moment.









Lock In Profits

★ R-step trailing. After break-even the stop locks one step further behind for every step of further progress, so open profit is protected as the move extends.









Know Your Next Target

★ Weekly target levels. The dashboard shows the nearest weekly high and low and suggests one as a take-profit, with its R multiple — so you always know where the logical target sits. Display only; it never force-closes your trade.









Place Trades Faster

★ One-click order placement. Draw an entry and stop line on the chart, read the live lot size and exact cash risk as you drag, then place a correctly-sized order with one button. Drag the entry across price to flip a pending between stop and limit.













Why traders use it?





No calculators.

No spreadsheets.

No guesswork.

No inconsistent risk.





Just disciplined trading...









No lot calculators.

No spreadsheets.

No re-configuring for every trade.





Set your risk % once and focus on reading the market — Capital Guard enforces the discipline in the background.







Key features









✓ Fixed % Position Sizing

✓ Automatic Break-even

✓ Partial Profit Protection

✓ R-Based Trailing Stops

✓ Weekly Market Levels

✓ One-Click Trade Placement

✓ Manual & EA Order Support

✓ Hedging & Netting Compatible









Trade with confidence | Trade with discipline | Trade with Capital Guard.









Note: Capital Guard is a risk-management assistant for manually placed trades. It is not a signal service or automated entry system — you choose your trades. A user guide PDF is included, with video tutorials for each function.



