Xau Repulsion Field


 XAU REPULSION FIELD AI
 Repulsion Field Dynamics - Limit orders placed at the exact mathematical center of market repulsion.

Xau Repulsion Field AI  is a state-of-the-art pending-order trading engine that views traditional "support and resistance" not as walls, but as "magnetic repulsion fields." When the market approaches these zones, it gets repelled with multiplying force. By utilizing our proprietary Repulsion Core algorithms (ATR-modified Deviation Envelopes), the EA calculates the exact mathematical center of these fields and places ultra-precise Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders to catch millimeter bounces before the retail crowd even realizes a reversal is happening.

=== WHY XAU REPULSION FIELD AI? ===
1. Absolute Repulsion Field Theory: Replaces lagging indicators with leading predictive Limit Orders set exactly where institutional repulsion forces are strongest.
2. Ghost Protocol V3: All Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are completely virtual and hidden from brokers, preventing stop-hunting.
3. Aegis Shield: A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker. If equity drops by a specified percentage, it instantly halts trading to protect your capital.
4. Phantom Randomizer: Randomly delays entries by milliseconds to bypass prop-firm algorithm detection.
5. Weekend Lockout Logic: Automatically force-closes all positions on Friday night (22:00 broker time) to prevent dangerous weekend gap risks.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select your desired mode directly from the EA Inputs (no .set files needed!):

[SETUP 1] CONSERVATIVE (THE VAULT)
Protects capital at all costs. Built for multi-million dollar prop firm accounts.
- Leverage: 1.5x

[SETUP 2] BALANCED (THE TACTICIAN)
The recommended baseline. Optimal risk-to-reward ratio for standard funded accounts ($10k - $100k).
- Leverage: 3.0x

[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE (THE WARLORD)
High-frequency pulse catching. Tighter grid steps and higher base lot sizing for maximum growth on personal offshore accounts.
- Leverage: 6.0x

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ CAPITAL
Specially tuned for micro-accounts. Utilizes wide SL buffers to survive market noise while scaling small capital exponentially.
- Leverage: 4.5x

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach Xau Repulsion Field AI to a XAUUSD (Gold)- chart.
2. Recommended Timeframe: M1 or M5- (The EA scans multi-timeframe internally, but attaching it to a lower timeframe allows for faster tick-level execution).
3. Select your InpPreset (Preset Mode) from the EA Inputs.
4. Ensure "Allow Algorithmic Trading" is enabled in MT5.
5. You are ready! The on-chart HUD will display real-time logic and account stats.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- Preset Selection: Choose from 1 of the 4 God-Tier Presets. This will override manual logic inputs dynamically.
- InpBbPeriod / InpBbDeviation: Adjusts the sensitivity and distance of the basic repulsion field.
- InpAtrPeriod / InpAtrMultiplier: The volatility modifier that calculates the true extreme center of the repulsion field to place the Limit Orders.
- InpSlPts / InpTpPts: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (Ghost Protocol).
- InpMaxDailyDD: Aegis Shield threshold. Default is 10.0%. Set to 0 to disable.
- InpCloseOnFriday: Enable to force-close all orders and clear pending limits before the weekend.
- InpUseRandomizer: Enable to delay trades slightly to avoid prop-firm copy-trade detection.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses Virtual SL/TP. You will not see lines on your chart. Do not panic; the EA is managing the trades internally.
- VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (<50ms) to your broker is highly recommended since all stops are virtual and rely on tick execution.
- Passed 100% History Quality strategy tester engine. Works flawlessly on both Hedging and Netting accounts.
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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