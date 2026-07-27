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Quick MACD – Professional MACD Indicator

Professional MT5 Indicator

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Trade Momentum With Confidence





Quick MACD is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate and easy-to-read MACD signals for trend identification, momentum analysis and market reversals.





Built for traders who demand speed and clarity, Quick MACD provides a clean visualization of the MACD line, Signal line and Histogram, allowing you to quickly identify trend strength, momentum shifts and high-probability entry opportunities.





Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Quick MACD helps you stay aligned with market momentum in real time.





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MAIN FEATURES

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✔ Professional MACD Calculation

✔ MACD Line

✔ Signal Line

✔ Momentum Histogram

✔ Bullish & Bearish Crossovers

✔ Trend Strength Detection

✔ Momentum Acceleration

✔ Divergence Identification

✔ Early Reversal Signals

✔ Real-Time Updates

✔ Non-Repainting Logic

✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible

✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading

✔ Lightweight & Fast

✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5





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PERFECT FOR

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• Trend Traders

• Momentum Traders

• Swing Traders

• Scalpers

• Price Action Traders

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Futures Traders

• Crypto Traders





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WORKS ON

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• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• NASDAQ

• US30

• GER40

• SP500

• BTCUSD

• ETHUSD





...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.





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WHY QUICK MACD?

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Momentum often changes before price makes a significant move.





Quick MACD helps traders identify these momentum shifts by providing clear crossover signals, histogram expansion and trend confirmation.





By monitoring market momentum in real time, Quick MACD helps traders:





✔ Confirm market trends

✔ Identify momentum reversals

✔ Detect bullish and bearish crossovers

✔ Improve trade timing

✔ Filter low-quality setups

✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities

✔ Trade with greater confidence





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BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE

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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.





✔ Fast calculations

✔ Clean charts

✔ Professional visualization

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Optimized for every timeframe





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BEST COMBINED WITH

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• VWAP

• Order Blocks

• Volume Profile

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

• Market Structure

• BOS / CHOCH

• Trend Analysis

• Support & Resistance





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