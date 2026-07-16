Telegram WolfSignal V383 CRM MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal Enterprise CRM V3.8.3 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Multi-Bot Broadcaster | Omni-Chain Web3 CRM | Anti-Spam Auto-Pardon]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

Telegram WolfSignal V3.8.3 is an enterprise-level Broadcasting & CRM Infrastructure. This EA functions as the central management hub for the Astracodewolf Ecosystem.

Important: This EA is not a standalone signal generator. It acts as an automated, high-speed bridge that processes, manages, and executes signals from a Master Node to your specific client base. To operate this system, you MUST be a verified provider/partner within the Astracodewolf Community. Your Telegram ID and Bot Token act as your digital keys. Without an active license and whitelisted administrative access, this EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to ensure absolute ecosystem security.

The Enterprise Advantage: Automate Your Entire Signal Business

Version 3.8.3 completely obliterates the limitations of standard Telegram bots. Designed to manage thousands of subscribers with zero manual interaction, this EA autonomously handles Web3 billing, VIP whitelisting, multi-channel broadcasting, and risk management.

🔥 V3.8.3 Breakthrough: The Multi-Bot Routing Architecture

If you run a massive Free Channel, sending thousands of automated marketing messages through a single bot will result in immediate Telegram API bans ("Error 429"). Version 3.8.3 introduces the Multi-Bot Routing Engine:

  • Load Balancing: You can now input multiple "Marketing Bot Tokens" ( InpNewsBot_Route1 & InpNewsBot_Route2 ).

  • Automated Rotation: When sending scheduled newsletters, promos, or weekend discounts to your massive Free groups, the EA automatically rotates between your Marketing Bots. This keeps your Main Signal Bot absolutely clean, fast, and 100% focused on executing zero-latency trade alerts for your VIPs.

1. Built-in VIP Subscription Manager (CRM)

  • Automated Expiry Tracking: Utilizing a high-performance SQLite Database (with WAL mode enabled for zero latency), the EA tracks the exact expiration second of every subscriber.

  • Auto-Notifications: Automatically sends DM warnings to VIPs 3 days and 1 day before expiry, acting as an automated sales closer.

  • Automated Kicking (Ban/Unban): When a user's time runs out, the bot automatically removes them from your VIP channels, enforcing your intellectual property rights.

2. Omni-Chain Web3 Payment Gateway

Stop manually checking wallet addresses and manually adding users to groups. WolfSignal V3.8.3 automates your billing 24/7:

  • Multi-Network Support: Fully integrated, real-time scanning for BSC (BEP20), TRON (TRC20), and Polygon.

  • Auto-Verification ( /checkpay ): A user sends USDT to your wallet, pastes their Transaction ID to the bot, and the EA instantly verifies it on the blockchain. It automatically allocates credits, extends their VIP expiry, and sends them a welcome message—100% hands-free.

3. Anti-Spam & The "Pardon" Protocol

Protect your infrastructure from DoS attacks and spammers.

  • Buster Ban: Repeated rapid-fire commands trigger a global ban, removing the user from all channels and locking their ID.

  • The Pardon Protocol: Managing bans is now effortless. If a legitimate user was accidentally flagged, the Admin can restore their access instantly via the new /unban command and internal CRM overrides.

4. Dual-Tier Sales Funnel

  • VIP (Professor Tier): Instant, transparent signals for paying members (showing full Lots, SL, and TP).

  • Free (Teaser Tier): A powerful marketing funnel. Automatically delays signals by X minutes and masks critical data (Lot Sizes / SL/TP hidden behind 🔒). This turns your free group into a high-conversion lead engine.

The "Ninja" Command Engine

Manage your entire network remotely via Telegram. Authorized admins can send encrypted slash commands directly to the bot.

  • Precision Liquidation: Intervene to save an account using /closeall , /closeloss , /closepair EURUSD , or surgically cut a single trade using /closeticket [ID] .

  • Dynamic Analytics: Request beautifully formatted win/loss reports on demand: /report today , /report 48h , /report 2026.04 .

  • Silent Execution: Ninja Mode ( InpAutoDeleteCmd ) instantly deletes your typed command from the chat, keeping your public channels perfectly clean.

The Pro Analytical Dashboard (UX)

Everything you need to see in one glance:

  • Account Metrics: Balance, Equity, and Real-time Floating PnL.

  • CRM Health: Number of active subscribers, broadcast queue limits, and DM Throttler counts.

  • Market Context: Broker time, GMT-based session tracking (London/NY overlap detection), and server latency (Ping).

Installation & Crucial Setup

  1. Bot Setup: Create your bots via @BotFather on Telegram.

  2. Permissions (CRITICAL):

  3. Launch: Attach the EA to a single chart (M15 recommended).

  4. Configure: Input your Bot Tokens and Channel IDs. The SQLite CRM database will initialize automatically upon first run.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


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ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
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5 (1)
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
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5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
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Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
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Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
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Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
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TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
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Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
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Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - уникальный робот, позволяющий торговать на новостях по вашей стратегии. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных Forex-сайтов. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и настроить стратегию на торговлю по ней, а затем советник News Trader Pro будет торговать автоматически по выбранной стратегии на этой новости. Выход новости позволяет выиграть пипсы, так как в это время, как правило, происходит большое значение цены. Благодаря этому инструменту торговля на новостях стала проще,
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Утилиты
Утилита позволяет строить различные виды графиков: Секундный график от 1 секунды до 86400 секунд Тиковый график от 1 тика и выше Объемный график Дельтовый график Ренко график Рендж график Демоверсия утилиты https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Встроенные индикаторы для объемного анализа:  дневной профиль рынка и профиль рынка выбираемого таймфрейма, Cluster Search, Imbalance, VWAP, Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL профиль стакана цен вертикальный объем с различными вариантами отображения, дельта
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalend
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Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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