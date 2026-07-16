Telegram WolfSignal V383 CRM MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal Enterprise CRM V3.8.3 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Multi-Bot Broadcaster | Omni-Chain Web3 CRM | Anti-Spam Auto-Pardon]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

Telegram WolfSignal V3.8.3 is an enterprise-level Broadcasting & CRM Infrastructure. This EA functions as the central management hub for the Astracodewolf Ecosystem.

Important: This EA is not a standalone signal generator. It acts as an automated, high-speed bridge that processes, manages, and executes signals from a Master Node to your specific client base. To operate this system, you MUST be a verified provider/partner within the Astracodewolf Community. Your Telegram ID and Bot Token act as your digital keys. Without an active license and whitelisted administrative access, this EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to ensure absolute ecosystem security.

The Enterprise Advantage: Automate Your Entire Signal Business

Version 3.8.3 completely obliterates the limitations of standard Telegram bots. Designed to manage thousands of subscribers with zero manual interaction, this EA autonomously handles Web3 billing, VIP whitelisting, multi-channel broadcasting, and risk management.

🔥 V3.8.3 Breakthrough: The Multi-Bot Routing Architecture

If you run a massive Free Channel, sending thousands of automated marketing messages through a single bot will result in immediate Telegram API bans ("Error 429"). Version 3.8.3 introduces the Multi-Bot Routing Engine:

Load Balancing: You can now input multiple "Marketing Bot Tokens" ( InpNewsBot_Route1 & InpNewsBot_Route2 ).

Automated Rotation: When sending scheduled newsletters, promos, or weekend discounts to your massive Free groups, the EA automatically rotates between your Marketing Bots. This keeps your Main Signal Bot absolutely clean, fast, and 100% focused on executing zero-latency trade alerts for your VIPs.

1. Built-in VIP Subscription Manager (CRM)

Automated Expiry Tracking: Utilizing a high-performance SQLite Database (with WAL mode enabled for zero latency), the EA tracks the exact expiration second of every subscriber.

Auto-Notifications: Automatically sends DM warnings to VIPs 3 days and 1 day before expiry, acting as an automated sales closer.

Automated Kicking (Ban/Unban): When a user's time runs out, the bot automatically removes them from your VIP channels, enforcing your intellectual property rights.

2. Omni-Chain Web3 Payment Gateway

Stop manually checking wallet addresses and manually adding users to groups. WolfSignal V3.8.3 automates your billing 24/7:

Multi-Network Support: Fully integrated, real-time scanning for BSC (BEP20), TRON (TRC20), and Polygon .

Auto-Verification ( /checkpay ): A user sends USDT to your wallet, pastes their Transaction ID to the bot, and the EA instantly verifies it on the blockchain. It automatically allocates credits, extends their VIP expiry, and sends them a welcome message—100% hands-free.

3. Anti-Spam & The "Pardon" Protocol

Protect your infrastructure from DoS attacks and spammers.

Buster Ban: Repeated rapid-fire commands trigger a global ban, removing the user from all channels and locking their ID.

The Pardon Protocol: Managing bans is now effortless. If a legitimate user was accidentally flagged, the Admin can restore their access instantly via the new /unban command and internal CRM overrides.

4. Dual-Tier Sales Funnel

VIP (Professor Tier): Instant, transparent signals for paying members (showing full Lots, SL, and TP).

Free (Teaser Tier): A powerful marketing funnel. Automatically delays signals by X minutes and masks critical data (Lot Sizes / SL/TP hidden behind 🔒). This turns your free group into a high-conversion lead engine.

The "Ninja" Command Engine

Manage your entire network remotely via Telegram. Authorized admins can send encrypted slash commands directly to the bot.

Precision Liquidation: Intervene to save an account using /closeall , /closeloss , /closepair EURUSD , or surgically cut a single trade using /closeticket [ID] .

Dynamic Analytics: Request beautifully formatted win/loss reports on demand: /report today , /report 48h , /report 2026.04 .

Silent Execution: Ninja Mode ( InpAutoDeleteCmd ) instantly deletes your typed command from the chat, keeping your public channels perfectly clean.

The Pro Analytical Dashboard (UX)

Everything you need to see in one glance:

Account Metrics: Balance, Equity, and Real-time Floating PnL.

CRM Health: Number of active subscribers, broadcast queue limits, and DM Throttler counts.

Market Context: Broker time, GMT-based session tracking (London/NY overlap detection), and server latency (Ping).

Installation & Crucial Setup

Bot Setup: Create your bots via @BotFather on Telegram. Permissions (CRITICAL): Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

Add: https://api.telegram.org (and any network scanners if using Web3 payments like https://api.bscscan.com ). Launch: Attach the EA to a single chart (M15 recommended). Configure: Input your Bot Tokens and Channel IDs. The SQLite CRM database will initialize automatically upon first run.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.