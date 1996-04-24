ChannelLock Breakout

ChannelLock Breakout — Stop Guessing When Volatility Will Explode. Know Before It Happens.

Every trader has stared at a flat, boring chart wondering "is this dead market about to explode, or is it just... dead?" That question is exactly what ChannelLock Breakout answers — objectively, visually, and before the move happens.

ChannelLock Breakout is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built around one of the most respected volatility concepts in technical trading: the Bollinger Band / Keltner Channel squeeze. When Bollinger Bands contract inside the Keltner Channel, volatility has compressed to a coiled spring — historically the exact conditions that precede sharp directional expansions. ChannelLock Breakout detects this compression in real time, marks it clearly on your chart, and then confirms the breakout direction using a built-in MACD momentum filter — so you're not just told "something is coming," you're told which way it's likely to go.

How It Works

  1. Dual-Channel Squeeze Detection — The indicator continuously compares live Bollinger Band values against a Keltner Channel (EMA basis + ATR envelope). When the Bollinger Bands tuck fully inside the Keltner Channel, a squeeze condition is flagged instantly.
  2. Visual Compression Zones — Squeeze periods are marked directly under price action with clean, non-intrusive dot markers, so you can see exactly how long compression has been building without cluttering your chart.
  3. Momentum-Confirmed Breakout Signals — The moment price closes outside the Bollinger Band following a squeeze release, ChannelLock Breakout cross-checks a MACD-based directional filter. Only when momentum agrees with the breakout direction does the indicator plot a signal arrow — filtering out the fakeouts that catch most traders off guard.
  4. Triple-Channel Alerts — The moment a confirmed signal fires, you're notified through MetaTrader push notification, email, and sound alert simultaneously — so you never miss a setup, whether you're at your desk or away from it. Alerts are intelligently de-duplicated per bar and per direction, so you get one clean notification, not a flood.
  5. Live Professional Dashboard — A sleek, dark-themed on-chart panel keeps you constantly informed: current squeeze status, number of bars compressed, live momentum bias (bullish/bearish/neutral), and your most recent signal with timestamp — all visible at a glance, without needing to interpret raw indicator lines yourself.

Who This Is For

  • Breakout and momentum traders who want objective, rules-based confirmation instead of guesswork
  • Traders tired of false breakouts and want a momentum filter doing the heavy lifting
  • Anyone running multiple charts who needs an at-a-glance dashboard instead of squinting at overlapping lines
  • Scalpers and swing traders alike — the indicator adapts to whatever timeframe and symbol you attach it to (forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs)

What Makes It Different

Most squeeze indicators stop at "squeeze detected" and leave you to guess direction. ChannelLock Breakout goes further with a dedicated momentum confirmation layer, a real dashboard (not just plotted lines), and a fully engineered alert system built to respect your attention — no spam, no duplicate pings, no missed setups.

Technical Notes

  • Built 100% in native MQL5 — clean object-oriented source, zero DLLs, zero external dependencies
  • Fully configurable: Bollinger Band period/deviation, Keltner period/ATR multiplier, MACD parameters, and all alert channels are adjustable from the input panel
  • Lightweight and non-repainting signal logic based on confirmed bar closes
  • Works on any symbol, any timeframe

Stop reacting to breakouts after they've already run. Let ChannelLock Breakout show you the compression before the explosion — and confirm the direction when it happens.


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ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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5 (1)
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Relicus LLC
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Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Индикаторы
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
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Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Transaction Speed MT5
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5 (4)
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Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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