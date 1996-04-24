ChannelLock Breakout — Stop Guessing When Volatility Will Explode. Know Before It Happens.

Every trader has stared at a flat, boring chart wondering "is this dead market about to explode, or is it just... dead?" That question is exactly what ChannelLock Breakout answers — objectively, visually, and before the move happens.

ChannelLock Breakout is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built around one of the most respected volatility concepts in technical trading: the Bollinger Band / Keltner Channel squeeze. When Bollinger Bands contract inside the Keltner Channel, volatility has compressed to a coiled spring — historically the exact conditions that precede sharp directional expansions. ChannelLock Breakout detects this compression in real time, marks it clearly on your chart, and then confirms the breakout direction using a built-in MACD momentum filter — so you're not just told "something is coming," you're told which way it's likely to go.

How It Works

Dual-Channel Squeeze Detection — The indicator continuously compares live Bollinger Band values against a Keltner Channel (EMA basis + ATR envelope). When the Bollinger Bands tuck fully inside the Keltner Channel, a squeeze condition is flagged instantly. Visual Compression Zones — Squeeze periods are marked directly under price action with clean, non-intrusive dot markers, so you can see exactly how long compression has been building without cluttering your chart. Momentum-Confirmed Breakout Signals — The moment price closes outside the Bollinger Band following a squeeze release, ChannelLock Breakout cross-checks a MACD-based directional filter. Only when momentum agrees with the breakout direction does the indicator plot a signal arrow — filtering out the fakeouts that catch most traders off guard. Triple-Channel Alerts — The moment a confirmed signal fires, you're notified through MetaTrader push notification, email, and sound alert simultaneously — so you never miss a setup, whether you're at your desk or away from it. Alerts are intelligently de-duplicated per bar and per direction, so you get one clean notification, not a flood. Live Professional Dashboard — A sleek, dark-themed on-chart panel keeps you constantly informed: current squeeze status, number of bars compressed, live momentum bias (bullish/bearish/neutral), and your most recent signal with timestamp — all visible at a glance, without needing to interpret raw indicator lines yourself.

Who This Is For

Breakout and momentum traders who want objective, rules-based confirmation instead of guesswork

Traders tired of false breakouts and want a momentum filter doing the heavy lifting

Anyone running multiple charts who needs an at-a-glance dashboard instead of squinting at overlapping lines

Scalpers and swing traders alike — the indicator adapts to whatever timeframe and symbol you attach it to (forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs)

What Makes It Different

Most squeeze indicators stop at "squeeze detected" and leave you to guess direction. ChannelLock Breakout goes further with a dedicated momentum confirmation layer, a real dashboard (not just plotted lines), and a fully engineered alert system built to respect your attention — no spam, no duplicate pings, no missed setups.

Technical Notes

Built 100% in native MQL5 — clean object-oriented source, zero DLLs, zero external dependencies

Fully configurable: Bollinger Band period/deviation, Keltner period/ATR multiplier, MACD parameters, and all alert channels are adjustable from the input panel

Lightweight and non-repainting signal logic based on confirmed bar closes

Works on any symbol, any timeframe

Stop reacting to breakouts after they've already run. Let ChannelLock Breakout show you the compression before the explosion — and confirm the direction when it happens.