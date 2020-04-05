Aegis SMC Matrix EA
- Эксперты
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Amanda Vitoria De Paula PereiraI am a Software Engineer focused on quantitative architecture and high-frequency trade execution, I do not build generic retail scripts, I write clean code designed to survive live broker environments, toxic order flow, and server latency, my infrastructure handles complex math without freezing the
- Версия: 5.10
- Обновлено: 10 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Aegis SMC Matrix EA is a high-performance automated architecture engineered for XAUUSD structure trading, the engine bypasses lagging retail templates by mapping institutional order blocks and liquidity sweeps directly on the terminal execution thread.
The core algorithm tracks raw price expansion and volume displacement to secure clean entries at market extremes with zero phase-lag, every trade gets handled by a dynamic position matrix that locks partial targets fast to stabilize your equity line while letting the macro runner catch the full trend leg.
The expert is fully compliant with modern prop firm challenge boundaries because it integrates a strict risk allocation framework that caps your exposure to a fraction of your balance per cycle, you do not need to load complex configuration files or third-party libraries since the chassis opens completely calibrated from the factory to run straight out of the box.
This launch price is a promotional entry slot at 99 USD to expand our verified user base before the license cost steps up progressively to its standard tier, grab your slot now and send a private message with your platform confirmation to secure your activation manual and entry into the workspace group
For the operation, currency pair is XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe using a hedging account setup with raw spread or ECN conditions recommended to eliminate execution friction, the inputs are completely straightforward as InpRiskPercent manages your fixed account risk, InpATR_Padding sets your structural structural buffer, and InpRewardRatio holds your macro payout target in place.