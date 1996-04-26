Account flip MT4 scalper

                                                              IMPORTANT: Contact the seller via the MQL5 private messaging system after purchase to receive the "Key Level Trade Manager" EA as a FREE bonus gift for the ultimate manual scalping experience!

Welcome to the Account Flip MT4 Scalper V2.0: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Scalping Workstation.

Successfully scaling a small account or passing a prop-firm challenge requires high-probability setups, strict filtering, and explosive momentum. We have taken everything traders loved about V1 and completely supercharged it.

The  Account Flip MT5 Scalper V2.0 combines  Smart Money Concepts (FVG),  Orderflow,  Volatility Squeezes, and  Advanced Reversal Patterns (M/W, Traps, Sharkfins) into one seamless, space-saving dashboard. Designed for fast-paced scalpers, it scans multiple timeframes and symbols simultaneously, giving you a top-down view of the market's true direction  before you execute.

 WHAT'S NEW IN VERSION 2.0?

  • 5 NEW Dashboard Engines: We added Multi-Timeframe tracking for  M/W Patterns,  Bull/Bear Traps,  TDI Sharkfins,  OB/OS (Overbought/Oversold), and brought the  Volatility Squeeze directly onto the dashboard!

  • Auto-Drawing Chart Patterns: The indicator now dynamically draws M/W Pattern legs/necklines and Bull/Bear Trap zones directly on your chart!

  • Collapsible / Minimizable UI: Want your chart space back? Click the main dashboard title to instantly minimize the entire massive panel into a single sleek button.

  • Advanced 4-State Alert System: Click the timeframe buttons to cycle your alert states: *Off ➔ Confluence Only (Gold) ➔ Confluence + Individual Alerts (Aqua) ➔ Individual Alerts Only (Aqua +  ).

 UNIQUE FEATURE: True Historical Backtesting (HIST Mode)

Most dashboards only show live data, making them impossible to manually backtest.  We changed that.
Turn on our proprietary  HIST Mode, and a vertical line appears. Drag this line to any point in the past, and the  entire 10-row multi-timeframe dashboard and pattern scanners will instantly calculate and display the data exactly as it was at that historical moment!

 CORE FEATURES

1. The 10-in-1 Multi-Timeframe Confluence Dashboard
Instantly know the trend and momentum across every timeframe. The dashboard monitors:

  • Trend & Momentum: Slow Trend (ADX), Fast Trend (RSI), and OB/OS Extremes.

  • Custom Orderflow (Up to 4 Tiers): The heartbeat of the indicator.

  • Smart Money FVGs: Tracks Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gaps across all timeframes.

  • Reversal Patterns (NEW): Tracks M/W formations, Sharkfins, and Bull/Bear Traps.

  • Volatility Squeeze (NEW): Squeeze contraction tracking added directly to the panel.

2. Chart Auto-Drawing (Smart Money & Price Action)
No more manual charting. The indicator dynamically draws zones directly on your chart:

  • FVG Zones: Highlights fresh unmitigated Fair Value Gaps and auto-hides them once mitigated.

  • M/W Patterns: Auto-draws the legs, necklines, and projected targets for W (Buy) and M (Sell) setups.

  • Trap Zones: Highlights failed engulfing candles (Traps) at extreme RSI/TDI levels for explosive reversals.

3. Volatility Squeeze Breakouts
Catch massive moves right before they happen.
🟢 Paints a  Lime band for Buy Contractions.
🟣 Paints a  Magenta band for Sell Contractions.

4. One-Click Multi-Symbol Scanner
Monitor your entire watchlist from a single chart. If your selected criteria (Trend, Orderflow, Patterns) line up perfectly across multiple timeframes, the scanner panel lights up Green or Red.  Simply click the symbol button to instantly switch your chart!

5. Smooth Drag & Drop UI + Live Spread Tracker

  • Draggable & Minimizable Panel: Grab the panel to move it, or click the title to minimize it.

  • Blue Spread Visualizer: A dynamic visual tracker so you always know your exact spread cost.

  • Auto-Centering Watermark: A sleek, non-intrusive background watermark.

 HOW TO CATCH HIGH-PROBABILITY SCALPS

  • Step 1 (Find the Setup): Look for a Volatility Squeeze building up on your chart, OR wait for the indicator to auto-draw a high-probability reversal pattern (M/W Pattern, FVG, or Trap).

  • Step 2 (Check Dashboard Confluence): Look at your dashboard. Wait for your selected rows (e.g., Fast Trend, Orderflow, Sharkfin) to turn solid Green (Bullish) or Red (Bearish) across your traded timeframes.

  • Step 3 (Execute): Once your HTF (Higher Timeframe) and LTF (Lower Timeframe) boxes align in the same color, execute the trade targeting the next liquidity pool or M/W neckline.

  PRO-TIP: For the absolute highest win rate, trade these confluences when price is reacting off major Support & Resistance zones.

 CUSTOMIZATION & ALERTS

  • Fully Customizable: Select which of the 10 rows to display. Turn off features you don't need to keep the panel clean.

  • Comprehensive Alerts: Pop-up alerts, Push Notifications (Mobile), Email, and Sound alerts.

(Note: We highly recommend downloading the FREE Strategy Tester demo before purchasing so you can experience the incredible HIST historical backtesting feature for yourself!)


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just o
Key level liquidity grab
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
For a bullish move to occur for example, there should be alot of buying power. but you cannot buy if there is no sell on the other side, so the big players usually tend to manipulate the market in order to create available positions on the other side and be able to open their positions and one of the ways is by creating a fake breakout/ a liquidity grab. Before majority of big reversal moves and trends are formed, a liquidty grab would have occured in order to have enough orders to push for the
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Индикаторы
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Key level fvg pro mt4
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Key Level FVG Pro MT4 Key Level FVG Pro   is a highly advanced, fully interactive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to detect high-probability Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) across all timeframes. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this tool keeps your charts clean and highlights the most crucial imbalances in the market. Unlike basic indicators that clutter your screen,     Key Level FVG Pro   features an interactive on-chart multi-timeframe (MTF) panel. With a single c
Key level order block pro mt4
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Title: Key Level Order Block Pro Mt4 Key Level Order Block Pro Mt4   is the advanced version of the Key level order block. This now now includes multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect and display significant Order Blocks (OBs) directly on your chart. Designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and price action traders, this tool streamlines chart analysis by highlighting institutional buying and selling zones where major market reversals are likely to occur. The indicator feature
Key level order block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more. Advantages  The key level order block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level order block includes an on/off button on the c
Key level breaker block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one c
Key level supply and demand MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   key level supply and demand indicator   is the first supply and demand indicator with options to change settings to show different zones, giving you the choice to pick the zones you see are being respected the most and saving the settings. Advantages  The   key level supply and demand   DOES NOT REPAINT unlike other supply and demand currently in the market. This gives you a massive advantage to scroll back and see how price reacted on previous levels. The   key level supply and demand  
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Account flip mt5 bos choch
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Account flip mt5 bos choch  Account flip mt5 bos choch is a professional Smart Money Concept (SMC) structure indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability reversal opportunities using Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (ChoCH) logic. The indicator automatically analyzes market structure, detects liquidity zones, and highlights potential trend reversals after liquidity build-up and structural shifts . It is built for traders who use price action, institutional order f
Key level fvg pro mt5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Key Level FVG Pro MT5 Key Level FVG Pro   is a highly advanced, fully interactive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to detect high-probability Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) across all timeframes. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this tool keeps your charts clean and highlights the most crucial imbalances in the market. Unlike basic indicators that clutter your screen,   Key Level FVG Pro   features an interactive on-chart multi-timeframe (MTF) panel. With a single cli
Key level order block pro mt5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
Title: Key Level Order Block Pro Key Level Order Block Pro   is the advanced version of the Key level order block. This now now includes multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect and display significant Order Blocks (OBs) directly on your chart. Designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and price action traders, this tool streamlines chart analysis by highlighting institutional buying and selling zones where major market reversals are likely to occur. The indicator features a slee
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