EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA MT4

EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA — The Most Important Trading Tool You Will Ever Install

Not because it finds entries. Not because it predicts the market. Because it solves the one problem that has silently destroyed more trading accounts than bad strategy ever will. You.

80% of trading losses have nothing to do with your system. They come from the three minutes after a losing trade when rage overrides logic. From the winning position you held too long because greed whispered "just a little more." From the seventh trade on a day you should have stopped at five. From the stop loss you moved because you couldn't accept being wrong. From the setup that looked "close enough" even though it broke three of your own rules. EmotionLock ends all of it permanently.

How EmotionLock Works

Attach it to any MetaTrader 4 chart. Set your parameters once before the session starts. From that point forward, your rules are no longer suggestions. They are law. The EA runs silently in the background enforcing every limit you define, on every trade, every session, without exception, whether that trade came from EmotionLock, another EA, or your own hand on the Buy or Sell button.

Features

Daily Loss Shutdown — When your daily loss limit hits, MT4 locks completely for the rest of the day. No new trades. No exceptions. No "just one more" that turns a bad day into an account-ending catastrophe.

Daily Profit Shutdown — Once you hit your daily profit target, EmotionLock closes the session. You keep what you made. The market opens again tomorrow. Trade then.

Automatic SL & TP on Every Trade — Every order that opens gets your predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit applied instantly in USD or pips. You never watch a winner reverse because you forgot to set a TP again. Prefer to manage your own exits by hand? Switch it off with one setting and keep every other protection running exactly as before.

Minimum Reward-to-Risk Enforcement — Only trades that meet your minimum R:R ratio go through. With a 1:2 R:R you can lose six trades out of ten and still walk away profitable. Lose $3 on six trades. Win $6 on four. Net positive with a 40% win rate. EmotionLock forces that math to work for you whether you feel like following the rules or not.

Direction Bias Lock — Three buttons. Both, Buy, Sell. When your analysis says the market is bearish, one click locks you to sell-only. The emotional impulse to counter-trade your own bias becomes technically impossible. A live color signal on the panel always shows you which mode is active, so you know exactly what's allowed before you ever place a trade, not after.

Pre-Trade Checklist — The rules you already hold yourself to, trend alignment, a clean high or low, a proper rejection candle, whatever your edge demands, now live right on your chart. Build your own checklist of up to eight conditions, and EmotionLock won't let a trade stand until every one of them is honestly confirmed. It resets after every trade, so it never lets you coast on yesterday's discipline. It's the difference between a rule you remember when it's convenient and a rule you can't skip.

Cooldown Timer — After every loss, EmotionLock makes you wait before the next entry. That forced pause kills revenge trades before they happen. Most blown accounts are destroyed in the three minutes following a loss. EmotionLock owns those three minutes so you cannot.

Trailing Stop Automation — Once floating profit hits your threshold, the EA ratchets your stop loss up automatically. Calibrated distance. Not too tight, not too loose. Your gains lock in without you lifting a finger.

Max Trades Per Day & Max Simultaneous Positions — Hard caps on daily trade count and open positions. Overtrading becomes a technical impossibility, not a willpower challenge.

Full Coverage On Every Trade — Choose whether EmotionLock governs every trade on the symbol, including the ones you place manually, or only the trades it opens itself. Either way, the moment a trade breaks a rule, you're shown every reason at once in one calm, clear notice that fades on its own, never a frustrating game of fixing one issue just to be told about another.

Real-Time P&L Panel — Live on-chart display refreshing every second. Daily P&L, commissions, swaps, all visible, nothing hidden. You know exactly where you stand at every moment. No surprises. No end-of-day shock. Drag it anywhere on your chart, or collapse it to almost nothing when you just want a clean view of price.

New in Version 3.0

  • Pre-trade checklist, fully customizable to your own rules, enforced before every trade
  • Live color indicators showing exactly what's allowed before you click, not just after
  • Combined rejection alerts, every broken rule shown together instead of one at a time
  • Full coverage option for manual trades and those placed by other EAs
  • Independent SL/TP automation toggle, keep every other protection active if you manage exits yourself
  • Redesigned, calmer rejection notice that states its case clearly and fades away on its own
  • Panel now fully draggable and collapsible, and visually redesigned for effortless reading at a glance

Who Needs EmotionLock?

  • Inconsistent traders with a working strategy who keep self-sabotaging their own results
  • Prop firm challenge traders who need guardrails that hold under real pressure
  • Money managers enforcing client drawdown policies without relying on human discipline
  • Any trader who has ever watched a winning trade turn into a loss because emotion took the wheel

Why EmotionLock Is Different

  • Eradicates emotional bias by automating every critical risk rule permanently, on every trade, including the ones you place yourself
  • Makes overtrading technically impossible, not just psychologically harder
  • Enforces reward-to-risk discipline and your own personal checklist on every single entry without fail
  • Runs alongside any other EA on any broker, any pair, any timeframe without conflict
  • Lightweight and code-efficient, zero impact on MT4 performance

Setup

Attach EmotionLock to any MT4 chart. Set your daily loss limit, profit target, SL, TP, R:R minimum, and cooldown time. Build your checklist if you want one. Trade normally. EmotionLock enforces every rule silently in the background.

Five activations included. Compatible with all MT4 brokers. Works on every instrument and timeframe simultaneously with any other EA.

Set it up once. Trade inside the rules you deserve. Every session. Without exception. Consistency was never about willpower. It was always about engineering.

Video EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA MT4
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Эксперты
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA
George Thuo Njanga
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EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA — The Most Important Trading Tool You Will Ever Install A revolutionary guardrail for 95% of traders. This expert will save you from the market, from your emotions, and from yourself. Not because it finds entries. Not because it predicts the market. Because it solves the one problem that has silently destroyed more trading accounts than bad strategy ever will. You. How many times have you watched a winner turn into a loser because you moved your TP, or simply fo
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
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Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
SMC Structure Edge
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Let's be honest for a second. You've watched price sweep your stop, then rocket in the exact direction you wanted. You've entered on a "clean break" that turned out to be a trap. You've stared at a chart covered in lines and still had no idea what the market was about to do. That's the gap SMC Structure Edge closes. This isn't another indicator that paints pretty swing labels and leaves you to figure out the rest. It watches the market the way smart money actually moves it — and it tells you
Smart Alpha SMC
George Thuo Njanga
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Most SMC tools throw everything at you, every order block, every gap, every swing point and leave you to figure out which ones actually matter right now. That's not an edge. That's more noise dressed up as analysis. Smart Alpha SMC does something different. It doesn't just show you structure — it tells you what to DO with it, and just as importantly, when to do NOTHING. IT KNOWS WHEN YOU'RE ALLOWED TO TRADE — AND WHEN YOU'RE NOT Here's the trap every trader falls into: taking a "perfect look
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