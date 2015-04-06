EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA MT4

EmotionLock Psychology Manager EA — The Most Important Trading Tool You Will Ever Install

Not because it finds entries. Not because it predicts the market. Because it solves the one problem that has silently destroyed more trading accounts than bad strategy ever will. You.

80% of trading losses have nothing to do with your system. They come from the three minutes after a losing trade when rage overrides logic. From the winning position you held too long because greed whispered "just a little more." From the seventh trade on a day you should have stopped at five. From the stop loss you moved because you couldn't accept being wrong. From the setup that looked "close enough" even though it broke three of your own rules. EmotionLock ends all of it permanently.

How EmotionLock Works

Attach it to any MetaTrader 4 chart. Set your parameters once before the session starts. From that point forward, your rules are no longer suggestions. They are law. The EA runs silently in the background enforcing every limit you define, on every trade, every session, without exception, whether that trade came from EmotionLock, another EA, or your own hand on the Buy or Sell button.

Features

Daily Loss Shutdown — When your daily loss limit hits, MT4 locks completely for the rest of the day. No new trades. No exceptions. No "just one more" that turns a bad day into an account-ending catastrophe.

Daily Profit Shutdown — Once you hit your daily profit target, EmotionLock closes the session. You keep what you made. The market opens again tomorrow. Trade then.

Automatic SL & TP on Every Trade — Every order that opens gets your predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit applied instantly in USD or pips. You never watch a winner reverse because you forgot to set a TP again. Prefer to manage your own exits by hand? Switch it off with one setting and keep every other protection running exactly as before.

Minimum Reward-to-Risk Enforcement — Only trades that meet your minimum R:R ratio go through. With a 1:2 R:R you can lose six trades out of ten and still walk away profitable. Lose $3 on six trades. Win $6 on four. Net positive with a 40% win rate. EmotionLock forces that math to work for you whether you feel like following the rules or not.

Direction Bias Lock — Three buttons. Both, Buy, Sell. When your analysis says the market is bearish, one click locks you to sell-only. The emotional impulse to counter-trade your own bias becomes technically impossible. A live color signal on the panel always shows you which mode is active, so you know exactly what's allowed before you ever place a trade, not after.

Pre-Trade Checklist — The rules you already hold yourself to, trend alignment, a clean high or low, a proper rejection candle, whatever your edge demands, now live right on your chart. Build your own checklist of up to eight conditions, and EmotionLock won't let a trade stand until every one of them is honestly confirmed. It resets after every trade, so it never lets you coast on yesterday's discipline. It's the difference between a rule you remember when it's convenient and a rule you can't skip.

Cooldown Timer — After every loss, EmotionLock makes you wait before the next entry. That forced pause kills revenge trades before they happen. Most blown accounts are destroyed in the three minutes following a loss. EmotionLock owns those three minutes so you cannot.

Trailing Stop Automation — Once floating profit hits your threshold, the EA ratchets your stop loss up automatically. Calibrated distance. Not too tight, not too loose. Your gains lock in without you lifting a finger.

Max Trades Per Day & Max Simultaneous Positions — Hard caps on daily trade count and open positions. Overtrading becomes a technical impossibility, not a willpower challenge.

Full Coverage On Every Trade — Choose whether EmotionLock governs every trade on the symbol, including the ones you place manually, or only the trades it opens itself. Either way, the moment a trade breaks a rule, you're shown every reason at once in one calm, clear notice that fades on its own, never a frustrating game of fixing one issue just to be told about another.

Real-Time P&L Panel — Live on-chart display refreshing every second. Daily P&L, commissions, swaps, all visible, nothing hidden. You know exactly where you stand at every moment. No surprises. No end-of-day shock. Drag it anywhere on your chart, or collapse it to almost nothing when you just want a clean view of price.

New in Version 3.0

Pre-trade checklist, fully customizable to your own rules, enforced before every trade

Live color indicators showing exactly what's allowed before you click, not just after

Combined rejection alerts, every broken rule shown together instead of one at a time

Full coverage option for manual trades and those placed by other EAs

Independent SL/TP automation toggle, keep every other protection active if you manage exits yourself

Redesigned, calmer rejection notice that states its case clearly and fades away on its own

Panel now fully draggable and collapsible, and visually redesigned for effortless reading at a glance

Who Needs EmotionLock?

Inconsistent traders with a working strategy who keep self-sabotaging their own results

Prop firm challenge traders who need guardrails that hold under real pressure

Money managers enforcing client drawdown policies without relying on human discipline

Any trader who has ever watched a winning trade turn into a loss because emotion took the wheel

Why EmotionLock Is Different

Eradicates emotional bias by automating every critical risk rule permanently, on every trade, including the ones you place yourself

Makes overtrading technically impossible, not just psychologically harder

Enforces reward-to-risk discipline and your own personal checklist on every single entry without fail

Runs alongside any other EA on any broker, any pair, any timeframe without conflict

Lightweight and code-efficient, zero impact on MT4 performance

Setup

Attach EmotionLock to any MT4 chart. Set your daily loss limit, profit target, SL, TP, R:R minimum, and cooldown time. Build your checklist if you want one. Trade normally. EmotionLock enforces every rule silently in the background.

Five activations included. Compatible with all MT4 brokers. Works on every instrument and timeframe simultaneously with any other EA.

Set it up once. Trade inside the rules you deserve. Every session. Without exception. Consistency was never about willpower. It was always about engineering.