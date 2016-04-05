One Click Custom

Ritz Klik Trading Panel

In today’s fast-paced financial markets—ranging from highly volatile cryptocurrencies like BTCUSD to traditional forex pairs—execution speed, bulletproof risk management, and real-time capital awareness are the ultimate deciders of a trader's profitability.

Ritz Klik Trading Panel is an institutional-grade, ultra-responsive One-Click Trading Dashboard designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Built for scalpers, day traders, and aggressive layerers, this Expert Advisor (EA) transforms your trading chart into a high-octane command center, bridging the gap between clinical execution and complete psychological control.

Key Market Challenges Addressed

  • Execution Latency in High-Volatilty Assets: Missing the ideal entry point on instruments like Bitcoin during sharp market expansions due to tedious native MT5 order windows.

  • The Danger of Aggressive Layering (Spam Clicking): Lack of automated safeguards that leads to rapid account drawdown when compounding positions during unexpected market reversals.

  • Delayed Stop Loss Adjustment: Manual trailing or breakeven calculation errors that result in [invalid stops] rejections by the broker's server.

Core Features & Market Advantages

  1. Dynamic Audio & Visual Command Center: Features a sleek, modern visual interface that flashes in real-time based on price movements (Blue for ascending ticks, Red for descending ticks). Integrated with intuitive audio cues for trade execution and emergency liquidations.

  2. Advanced Multi-Algorithm Trailing & Auto-BE: Protects floating profits instantly using three sophisticated trailing methodologies: classic Fixed Points, volatility-based ATR (Average True Range), or structure-based Market Swing Fractals.

  3. Institutional Capital & Margin Monitor: A standalone HUD positioned seamlessly on your chart, providing real-time data on Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level. It features smart conditional formatting that dynamically shifts to Crimson Red when your equity or margin levels are under stress.

  4. Built-in Smart Protections: Outfitted with an automated Drawdown Guard (DD Guard) and a multi-stage Anti-Spam confirmation engine on the NUKE ALL function to eliminate catastrophic human errors during high-stress trading sessions.

Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Financial trading, especially involving leveraged instruments, foreign exchange (Forex), and cryptocurrencies (such as BTCUSD), carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Ritz Klik Trading Panel is strictly an execution-assist tool and algorithmic interface designed to optimize order placement and position management. It does not provide financial advice, market guarantees, or automated profit signals.

By utilizing this software, you explicitly acknowledge and agree that all trading decisions, strategy implementations, and subsequent financial risks are 100% the sole responsibility of the user. The developers, authors, and distributors of this tool accept absolutely no liability for any financial loss, loss of profit, or account liquidation arising directly or indirectly from the use of this software, including but not limited to hardware/software latencies, internet connectivity issues, or unexpected broker execution delays. Trade at your own risk and discretion.

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Buy Sell Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY and SELL smart The BUY and SELL Smart Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashScalp delivers   instant signal fee
Resonance Eco1
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION) Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window. This module combines: RSI overbought / oversold interaction Volume behavior relative to its moving average ATR expansion and compression analysis Wick rejection strength (price rejection power) Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier) Stochastic fast crossing for
Fibo Price Action
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBO PRICE ACTION This indicator is a Smart OHLC–based Market Analysis and Fibonacci Zone system designed to combine visual clarity, adaptive market structure analysis, and volatility-aware strength detection into a single professional trading tool. Key Features Advanced Visual Themes Supports multiple candle and UI themes (Classic, Ocean, Forest, Gold, Neon, etc.) to adapt the chart appearance to different trading styles and preferences. Smart Fibonacci Zones Fibonacci zones can be calculate
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