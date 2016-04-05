One Click Custom

Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Financial trading, especially involving leveraged instruments, foreign exchange (Forex), and cryptocurrencies (such as BTCUSD), carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Ritz Klik Trading Panel is strictly an execution-assist tool and algorithmic interface designed to optimize order placement and position management. It does not provide financial advice, market guarantees, or automated profit signals.

By utilizing this software, you explicitly acknowledge and agree that all trading decisions, strategy implementations, and subsequent financial risks are 100% the sole responsibility of the user. The developers, authors, and distributors of this tool accept absolutely no liability for any financial loss, loss of profit, or account liquidation arising directly or indirectly from the use of this software, including but not limited to hardware/software latencies, internet connectivity issues, or unexpected broker execution delays. Trade at your own risk and discretion.