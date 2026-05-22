Spread Monitoring System MT4

  • Утилиты
  • Maros Petrik
    Maros Petrik

    Maros Petrik

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  • Версия: 2.0
  • Обновлено: 26 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10
Spread Monitoring System

BRIEF DESCRIPTION
A spread monitoring and analysis panel that records spread data per minute, stores it without a time limit, and shows when a symbol is cheap or expensive to trade.

OVERVIEW
Spread is a real trading cost, and it is not constant. It widens around news releases, at rollover, during low-liquidity hours, and it varies by broker. Most traders only see the current spread number in the Market Watch window, with no record of how it behaved five minutes ago, last Friday at the open of the London session, or during the last major news release.

Spread Monitoring System measures the spread on every incoming quote, in pips, and groups the readings into one-minute bars with their minimum, maximum and average value. Every bar is written to a file, so the history keeps growing for as long as the indicator is attached, with no fixed limit on how far back it goes. The panel displays this data as a live readout, a set of statistics, a scrollable graph, and an hour-by-weekday cost map that shows the cheapest and most expensive times to trade.

This is the MetaTrader 4 counterpart of Spread Monitoring System for MetaTrader 5, built to the same design and file format. The indicator does not place, modify or close any orders. It only reads spread data and displays it.

HOW IT WORKS
Every incoming quote is measured and added to the bar for the current minute. When the minute closes, the bar is stored in memory and appended to a history file on disk, so the collected data survives a terminal restart or a recompile. There is no fixed limit on how long the history can grow; a retention limit can optionally be set in the settings.

KEY FEATURES

Live spread readout
The current spread is shown in large digits and changes color depending on how far it is from its recent moving average, so an expensive moment is visible immediately.

Full-history statistics
Minimum, maximum, average, median and 95th-percentile spread are calculated across the entire stored history, not just the visible chart window. The median and the 95th-percentile value describe the typical and the realistic worst-case cost far better than a single maximum figure taken from one news spike.

Unlimited persistent history
Spread history is written to disk continuously and reloaded automatically the next time the indicator is attached. There is no need to keep the terminal running non-stop to preserve months of collected data.

Aggregating history graph
The graph always fits the entire stored history into the panel width, whether that history covers a few hours or several months, by combining several one-minute bars into a single column once the timeframe grows past what the panel can show at full resolution. A short recent period is still shown one bar at a time.

Hour-by-weekday cost map
A second view groups the recorded history by hour of day and day of the week and colors each cell from cheap (green) to expensive (red), based on server time. This shows which trading hours are consistently cheap or expensive for a given symbol and broker.

History Analyzer
A second, read-only mode that displays statistics, the graph and the cost map for a specific date range chosen by the user, instead of the live feed, using the history already saved to disk. This mode does not record any data and can run at the same time as a normal monitoring instance on the same symbol, on the same or a different chart.

Multi-symbol monitoring
A single indicator instance can track several symbols at once from one chart, with a row of clickable tabs to switch between them. Each symbol keeps its own independent history and its own file on disk.

Spread-spike alerts
An optional terminal alert (and, if enabled, a push notification to the mobile app) is triggered when the spread reaches a chosen threshold, with a cooldown period to avoid repeated alerts for the same event.

Adjustable display
The panel scales automatically to the screen's display scaling setting so the text stays sharp on high-resolution monitors, and its position, height, fonts, colors and opacity can all be adjusted in the settings.

READING THE PANEL
NOW is the current spread. CANDLE shows the minimum, maximum and average spread measured so far in the current, still-forming one-minute bar. HIST shows the same statistics, plus the median and the 95th-percentile value, calculated across the entire stored history. MA(period) shows the moving average of the last several bars, smoothing out minute-to-minute noise. A full explanation of every value shown on the panel is provided in the separate guide referenced below.

MAIN SETTINGS
Symbols: monitor the chart symbol only, or a list of several symbols at once.
Data: how much history to keep, whether to save it to disk, and whether to load previously saved history or start fresh.
History Analyzer: turns the instance into the read-only, custom date range viewer described above.
Moving average: the number of bars used for the smoothed MA row.
Alerts: the spread threshold, the minimum time between alerts, and whether to also send a push notification.
Layout and style: panel position and size, display scale, fonts, colors and transparency.

DIFFERENCES FROM THE METATRADER 5 VERSION
MetaTrader 4 does not give an indicator access to the broker's historical tick data, so two capabilities available on MetaTrader 5 are not present here:

There is no history backfill on first attach. On MetaTrader 5, the indicator can fill in the recent days automatically from the broker's stored ticks; on MetaTrader 4, recorded history begins from the moment the indicator is first attached and only grows while it keeps running.

The current spread is sampled by reading the latest quote at short, regular intervals and on every incoming price change, rather than reading every single tick the broker sends, because MetaTrader 4 does not expose a full tick history stream to indicators. In practice this captures effectively every quote change under normal market conditions; during an extremely fast burst of prices, an isolated quote between two samples could be missed. Average spread and the hour-by-weekday cost map are not meaningfully affected by this.

The History Analyzer can only read from the data already saved to disk. On MetaTrader 5, it can additionally pull an arbitrary past date range straight from the broker's tick history; on MetaTrader 4 it is limited to whatever the indicator has actually recorded, since no other source of historical spread data exists on this platform.

Everything else, including the panel layout, the graph, the cost map, persistent storage, multi-symbol monitoring, alerts, and the on-disk history file format, is the same on both platforms. A history file recorded on one platform can be read by the other for the same broker account.

RECOMMENDATIONS
Attach one monitoring instance per symbol per trading account; two instances writing to the same symbol's history at the same time are not needed and are not supported. A separate History Analyzer instance can safely be attached to review a date range at the same time as a monitoring instance is running. Leaving the indicator attached and running continuously, ideally on a machine that stays on, produces the most useful long-term history.

A full step-by-step guide covering every setting, every value shown on the panel, and how the History Analyzer works is available here: Full Guide
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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Omar Alkassar
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Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
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Irina Nechaeva
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
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Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок между несколькими счетами / терминалами MT4 / MT5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете действовать как поставщик (источник) или получатель (пункт назначения). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Этот копир можно использовать только на счетах MT4. Для счетов MT5 вы должны использовать Auto Trade Copier для MT5 или Trade Receiver Free для MT5. Демо-версия : Демо-версию для тести
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
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Утилиты
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MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
The News Filter
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5 (2)
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Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Утилиты
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Maros Petrik
Утилиты
Spread Monitoring System — это лёгкий, постоянно работающий индикатор, который непрерывно записывает минимальный, максимальный и средний спред (в пунктах) для каждой завершённой M1-свечи и отображает живую информационную панель прямо на графике — без отдельного окна. Что делает индикатор На каждом тике индикатор замеряет текущий спред и накапливает статистику по текущей свече. При открытии новой M1-свечи данные завершённой свечи сохраняются во внутренний буфер истории, который автоматически рас
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