Spread Monitoring System MT4

Spread Monitoring System

BRIEF DESCRIPTION
A spread monitoring and analysis panel that records spread data per minute, stores it without a time limit, and shows when a symbol is cheap or expensive to trade.

OVERVIEW
Spread is a real trading cost, and it is not constant. It widens around news releases, at rollover, during low-liquidity hours, and it varies by broker. Most traders only see the current spread number in the Market Watch window, with no record of how it behaved five minutes ago, last Friday at the open of the London session, or during the last major news release.

Spread Monitoring System measures the spread on every incoming quote, in pips, and groups the readings into one-minute bars with their minimum, maximum and average value. Every bar is written to a file, so the history keeps growing for as long as the indicator is attached, with no fixed limit on how far back it goes. The panel displays this data as a live readout, a set of statistics, a scrollable graph, and an hour-by-weekday cost map that shows the cheapest and most expensive times to trade.

This is the MetaTrader 4 counterpart of Spread Monitoring System for MetaTrader 5, built to the same design and file format. The indicator does not place, modify or close any orders. It only reads spread data and displays it.

HOW IT WORKS
Every incoming quote is measured and added to the bar for the current minute. When the minute closes, the bar is stored in memory and appended to a history file on disk, so the collected data survives a terminal restart or a recompile. There is no fixed limit on how long the history can grow; a retention limit can optionally be set in the settings.

KEY FEATURES

Live spread readout
The current spread is shown in large digits and changes color depending on how far it is from its recent moving average, so an expensive moment is visible immediately.

Full-history statistics
Minimum, maximum, average, median and 95th-percentile spread are calculated across the entire stored history, not just the visible chart window. The median and the 95th-percentile value describe the typical and the realistic worst-case cost far better than a single maximum figure taken from one news spike.

Unlimited persistent history
Spread history is written to disk continuously and reloaded automatically the next time the indicator is attached. There is no need to keep the terminal running non-stop to preserve months of collected data.

Aggregating history graph
The graph always fits the entire stored history into the panel width, whether that history covers a few hours or several months, by combining several one-minute bars into a single column once the timeframe grows past what the panel can show at full resolution. A short recent period is still shown one bar at a time.

Hour-by-weekday cost map
A second view groups the recorded history by hour of day and day of the week and colors each cell from cheap (green) to expensive (red), based on server time. This shows which trading hours are consistently cheap or expensive for a given symbol and broker.

History Analyzer
A second, read-only mode that displays statistics, the graph and the cost map for a specific date range chosen by the user, instead of the live feed, using the history already saved to disk. This mode does not record any data and can run at the same time as a normal monitoring instance on the same symbol, on the same or a different chart.

Multi-symbol monitoring
A single indicator instance can track several symbols at once from one chart, with a row of clickable tabs to switch between them. Each symbol keeps its own independent history and its own file on disk.

Spread-spike alerts
An optional terminal alert (and, if enabled, a push notification to the mobile app) is triggered when the spread reaches a chosen threshold, with a cooldown period to avoid repeated alerts for the same event.

Adjustable display
The panel scales automatically to the screen's display scaling setting so the text stays sharp on high-resolution monitors, and its position, height, fonts, colors and opacity can all be adjusted in the settings.

READING THE PANEL
NOW is the current spread. CANDLE shows the minimum, maximum and average spread measured so far in the current, still-forming one-minute bar. HIST shows the same statistics, plus the median and the 95th-percentile value, calculated across the entire stored history. MA(period) shows the moving average of the last several bars, smoothing out minute-to-minute noise. A full explanation of every value shown on the panel is provided in the separate guide referenced below.

MAIN SETTINGS
Symbols: monitor the chart symbol only, or a list of several symbols at once.
Data: how much history to keep, whether to save it to disk, and whether to load previously saved history or start fresh.
History Analyzer: turns the instance into the read-only, custom date range viewer described above.
Moving average: the number of bars used for the smoothed MA row.
Alerts: the spread threshold, the minimum time between alerts, and whether to also send a push notification.
Layout and style: panel position and size, display scale, fonts, colors and transparency.

DIFFERENCES FROM THE METATRADER 5 VERSION
MetaTrader 4 does not give an indicator access to the broker's historical tick data, so two capabilities available on MetaTrader 5 are not present here:

There is no history backfill on first attach. On MetaTrader 5, the indicator can fill in the recent days automatically from the broker's stored ticks; on MetaTrader 4, recorded history begins from the moment the indicator is first attached and only grows while it keeps running.

The current spread is sampled by reading the latest quote at short, regular intervals and on every incoming price change, rather than reading every single tick the broker sends, because MetaTrader 4 does not expose a full tick history stream to indicators. In practice this captures effectively every quote change under normal market conditions; during an extremely fast burst of prices, an isolated quote between two samples could be missed. Average spread and the hour-by-weekday cost map are not meaningfully affected by this.

The History Analyzer can only read from the data already saved to disk. On MetaTrader 5, it can additionally pull an arbitrary past date range straight from the broker's tick history; on MetaTrader 4 it is limited to whatever the indicator has actually recorded, since no other source of historical spread data exists on this platform.

Everything else, including the panel layout, the graph, the cost map, persistent storage, multi-symbol monitoring, alerts, and the on-disk history file format, is the same on both platforms. A history file recorded on one platform can be read by the other for the same broker account.

RECOMMENDATIONS
Attach one monitoring instance per symbol per trading account; two instances writing to the same symbol's history at the same time are not needed and are not supported. A separate History Analyzer instance can safely be attached to review a date range at the same time as a monitoring instance is running. Leaving the indicator attached and running continuously, ideally on a machine that stays on, produces the most useful long-term history.

A full step-by-step guide covering every setting, every value shown on the panel, and how the History Analyzer works is available here: Full Guide
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欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
风险回报率管理器是一款可视化订单管理工具和头寸规模计算器，旨在支持严谨的交易和专业的风险管理。它允许交易者直接在图表上直观地设置入场、止损和止盈水平，并在下单前自动计算交易手数和风险回报率。该工具有助于标准化交易准备，并确保每个仓位都以预先设定且可控的风险水平开仓。 该工具适用于多种交易工具，包括货币对、指数、金属、大宗商品和加密货币。它既适合手动交易者，也适合注重策略、对每个仓位都应用风险管理规则的交易者。通过减少计算时间并避免手动错误，该工具可帮助交易者在执行过程中保持一致性和清晰度。 风险回报率经理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获取有关 EA 的通知，请添加 URL (       http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 终端（见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110797 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110798 主要特点 可视化交易规划：该工具在图表上显示入场点、止损点和止盈点。这种可视化方法可帮助交易者在执行前查看
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
实用工具
自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
实用工具
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
实用工具
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
实用工具
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
作者的更多信息
Kulman Trend Filter
Maros Petrik
指标
Kalman Trend Filter — 专业自适应趋势平滑器 MetaTrader 5 上最精准、最具数学优化性的趋势估算器。 基于经典的 卡尔曼滤波器（Kalman Filter） ——航空航天、机器人技术和量化交易领域广泛使用的最优状态估计算法。本指标能智能过滤市场噪声，提供一条干净且高度自适应的趋势线。 为什么选择卡尔曼滤波器？ 与普通移动平均线或其他平滑器不同，卡尔曼滤波器会持续估算“真实”趋势，并实时自动调整响应速度。 完全无重绘（Non-Repainting） ，严格因果关系——历史数值永不改变。 提供统计学意义明确的置信区间（1σ ≈ 68%，2σ ≈ 95%）。 核心功能 实时彩色趋势线（DodgerBlue = 牛市，OrangeRed = 熊市） 上下置信带（宽度可调） 可选显示卡尔曼增益（Kalman Gain），方便高级用户调试 支持所有价格类型（收盘价、中值价、典型价、加权价等） 计算速度极快，即使在 M1 和跳动图上也能流畅运行 界面简洁专业，颜色与样式完全可自定义 简单易调参数 只需三个直观参数： Q（过程噪声） —— 越低 = 越平滑、反应越慢
FREE
Kulman Trend Filter MT4
Maros Petrik
指标
Kalman Trend Filter — 专业自适应趋势平滑器 MetaTrader 4 上最精准、最具数学优化性的趋势估算器。 基于经典的 卡尔曼滤波器（Kalman Filter） ——航空航天、机器人技术和量化交易领域广泛使用的最优状态估计算法。本指标能智能过滤市场噪声，提供一条干净且高度自适应的趋势线。 为什么选择卡尔曼滤波器？ 与普通移动平均线或其他平滑器不同，卡尔曼滤波器会持续估算“真实”趋势，并实时自动调整响应速度。 完全无重绘（Non-Repainting） ，严格因果关系——历史数值永不改变。 提供统计学意义明确的置信区间（1σ ≈ 68%，2σ ≈ 95%）。 核心功能 实时彩色趋势线（DodgerBlue = 牛市，OrangeRed = 熊市） 上下置信带（宽度可调） 可选显示卡尔曼增益（Kalman Gain），方便高级用户调试 支持所有价格类型（收盘价、中值价、典型价、加权价等） 计算速度极快，即使在 M1 和跳动图上也能流畅运行 界面简洁专业，颜色与样式完全可自定义 简单易调参数 只需三个直观参数： Q（过程噪声） —— 越低 = 越平滑、反应越慢
FREE
Drawdown Protector for MT4
Maros Petrik
实用工具
Drawdown Protector EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的全面风险管理和账户保护系统。这款先进的专家顾问（EA）通过多种安全机制、利润锁定功能和基于时间的控制，提供自动化监控和保护您的交易账户。无论您是日内交易者、波段交易者还是算法交易者，这款 EA 都能充当您的终极安全网和利润守护者。 核心保护功能 просадка保护 最大每日 просадка %：当您的每日损失超过指定百分比时，自动关闭所有交易 最大总 просадка %：从您的最高权益峰值保护整体账户 просадка 实时监控：持续跟踪您的账户权益并计算 просадка 智能计算：每日 просадка 在每个交易日开始时自动重置 利润保护 最大每日利润 %：当达到目标时，通过关闭所有交易锁定每日利润 最大总利润 %：当达到总利润目标时锁定整体利润 灵活设置：设置为 0 以禁用任何不需要的利润限制 利润保存：在波动市场条件下防止回吐辛苦赚取的收益 基于时间的控制 日终关闭功能 自动每日关闭：交易日结束前关闭所有交易 可自定义时间：设置确切时间（默认 23:55 - 午夜前 5 分钟） 风
TelegramNotifyEA MT4
Maros Petrik
实用工具
即时、专业级 Telegram 警报，每笔 MT4 交易 + 自动性能报告 这个 EA 做什么？ 此专家顾问会在您的 MT4 账户上任何交易开仓或平仓的瞬间，向 Telegram（私人聊天、群组或频道）发送清晰、格式良好的消息。同时提供可选的每日、每周和每月性能报告。 主要功能 每笔交易开仓和平仓的实时通知 完整交易详情：方向、品种、手数、开/平仓价格、止损/止盈、票号 显示净盈亏，并可选择显示掉期 + 佣金明细 清晰的平仓原因（止损、止盈、EA、手动、手机、保证金调用等） 可选每日 / 每周 / 每月报告，包含胜率、最佳和最差交易、总手数以及账户余额/净值 EA 附加时的启动消息和移除时的关闭消息 可运行在任何图表上 — 监控整个账户 轻量级（仅在启用报告时使用一个定时器） 完全兼容对冲账户和 MT5 VPS 3 分钟完成设置 无需编程。只需创建 Telegram 机器人，获取您的 Chat ID，将两者粘贴到 EA 输入参数中，允许 WebRequest 访问 https://api. telegram. org 即可使用。 完整一步一步设置指南（含截图和故障排除）： https
RangedBrakeout
Maros Petrik
专家
引言 范围突破交易是外汇交易中最可靠的策略之一，利用市场在做出重大移动之前自然趋向于盘整的特性。RangeD Breakout 将这个经典概念与现代风险管理技术和智能过滤系统相结合，提升了其性能。 与其他许多突破策略不同，这些策略专注于日内范围，而此 EA 专门针对每日范围，这些范围通常更可靠且不易出现假突破。该策略基于这样一个前提：在一段盘整期（通常在低成交量时段）之后，市场最终会选择一个方向并果断移动。 关键功能和改进 智能范围验证 高级突破确认 支持货币对：XAUUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, US30, ETHUSD 时间框架：M5 最低余额：500$ SetFiles： 链接 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 运行（强烈推荐）
Trend Sniper Pro
Maros Petrik
专家
Introducing  Trend Sniper Pro. Its Range Breakout sýstem developer to catch daily trend of the market No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signals - Link  (FusionMarkets)       FEATURES RangeFilter,Trading Hours,Take Profit,Trailing Stoploss Option to use Fixed Lots or Risk % Trading on USDJPY Note:  Its very important to use  RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD  accounts for best results! How to Setup: Download the EA on your MT5 terminal  Open the chart M5 timeframe. Load the EA onto th
Drawdown Protector MT5
Maros Petrik
实用工具
Drawdown Protector EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5  设计的全面风险管理和账户保护系统。这款先进的专家顾问（EA）通过多种安全机制、利润锁定功能和基于时间的控制，提供自动化监控和保护您的交易账户。无论您是日内交易者、波段交易者还是算法交易者，这款 EA 都能充当您的终极安全网和利润守护者。 核心保护功能 просадка保护 最大每日 просадка %：当您的每日损失超过指定百分比时，自动关闭所有交易 最大总 просадка %：从您的最高权益峰值保护整体账户 просадка 实时监控：持续跟踪您的账户权益并计算 просадка 智能计算：每日 просадка 在每个交易日开始时自动重置 利润保护 最大每日利润 %：当达到目标时，通过关闭所有交易锁定每日利润 最大总利润 %：当达到总利润目标时锁定整体利润 灵活设置：设置为 0 以禁用任何不需要的利润限制 利润保存：在波动市场条件下防止回吐辛苦赚取的收益 基于时间的控制 日终关闭功能 自动每日关闭：交易日结束前关闭所有交易 可自定义时间：设置确切时间（默认 23:55 - 午夜前 5 分钟）
TelegramNotifyEA
Maros Petrik
实用工具
即时、专业级 Telegram 警报，每笔 MT5 交易 + 自动性能报告 这个 EA 做什么？ 此专家顾问会在您的 MT5 账户上任何交易开仓或平仓的瞬间，向 Telegram（私人聊天、群组或频道）发送清晰、格式良好的消息。同时提供可选的每日、每周和每月性能报告。 主要功能 每笔交易开仓和平仓的实时通知 完整交易详情：方向、品种、手数、开/平仓价格、止损/止盈、票号 显示净盈亏，并可选择显示掉期 + 佣金明细 清晰的平仓原因（止损、止盈、EA、手动、手机、保证金调用等） 可选每日 / 每周 / 每月报告，包含胜率、最佳和最差交易、总手数以及账户余额/净值 EA 附加时的启动消息和移除时的关闭消息 可运行在任何图表上 — 监控整个账户 轻量级（仅在启用报告时使用一个定时器） 完全兼容对冲账户和 MT5 VPS 3 分钟完成设置 无需编程。只需创建 Telegram 机器人，获取您的 Chat ID，将两者粘贴到 EA 输入参数中，允许 WebRequest 访问 https://api. telegram. org 即可使用。 完整一步一步设置指南（含截图和故障排除）： http
Volatility Weighted Cloud
Maros Petrik
指标
波动率加权云（VWC）——自适应趋势与波动率指标 Volatility Weighted Cloud (VWC) 是一款新一代自适应指标，它将平滑的价格云、动态调整的波动率通道以及实时趋势染色K线完美结合，为您提供清晰、 不重绘 的市场方向与强度画面。 与传统的固定宽度云或布林带不同，VWC 通过百分位排名系统，自动根据当前波动率条件调整通道宽度。这使得指标在平静市场和高波动市场中都表现出色，帮助您更准确地捕捉高概率趋势反转信号。 主要特点： 自适应波动率云 —— 两条平滑线（基于收盘价和开盘价），形成干净的填充云区 动态自适应通道 —— 上下通道根据波动率百分位智能扩张或收缩（无固定倍数） 不重绘趋势检测 —— 信号仅在已确认的已收盘K线上生成，最大程度保证可靠性 趋势染色K线 —— K线根据当前趋势自动变色（蓝色=看涨，红色=看跌，灰色=中性） 两种基准类型 —— 经典 EMA 或高级 ALMA（Arnaud Legoux 移动平均线），可完全控制偏移和σ参数 两种波动率模式 —— 标准差（StDev）或中位绝对偏差（MAD），支持可选平滑处理 内置警报 —— 新趋势反转时即时通
Spread Monitoring System
Maros Petrik
实用工具
Spread Monitoring System 是一款轻量级、常驻式指标，它持续记录每根已完成 M1 蜡烛的最小、最大和平均点差（以点为单位），并直接在图表上叠加实时信息面板——无需单独窗口。 功能说明 每个报价时，指标采样当前点差并累积当前蜡烛统计数据。当新的 M1 柱形成时，已完成蜡烛的 Min/Max/Avg 数据会保存到内部历史缓冲区（无数量上限）。所有数据以紧凑面板形式显示在图表底部，每 200 毫秒更新一次。 面板布局 标题栏 — 交易品种、时间框架、MA 周期、已存储柱数及大致时长（天/小时） 当前蜡烛行 — 当前实时点差 + 当前未完成蜡烛的 Min/Max/Avg 历史统计行 — 所有已存储柱的整体 Min/Max/Avg MA 行 — 可配置周期的平滑 Min、Max 和 Avg 曲线 柱状图 — 完整历史数据的像素柱状图；当前柱高亮显示；三条 MA 线以连续折线形式绘制 技术特点 采用固定大小的对象池管理柱状图对象，仅 reposition 而非反复创建/删除，即使在宽屏上也能保持极低 CPU 占用。 支持所有 4 位和 5 位报价经纪商，点差统一以标准点（p
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