Gold Smart Trend Sniper

The Ultimate Execution Tool for XAUUSD

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) requires precision. Because of its high volatility and frequent "stop hunts," standard indicators often produce too much noise. The Gold Smart Trend Sniper was engineered to solve this by using a Top-Down Logic Hierarchy—merging macro trend-spotting with micro-momentum execution.


Why Choose Gold Smart Trend Sniper?

Most indicators fail because they only look at price. The "Smart Sniper" looks at Pressure. It calculates the internal battle between buyers and sellers within every candle to ensure that when a trend moves, you know who's driving it.


The Two-Stage "Sniper" Logic

  1. The Bias (Market Direction): The indicator first establishes the dominant trend using a smoothed algorithmic filter. This prevents you from ever trading against the "Smart Money" flow.

  2. The Filter (Momentum Confirmation): The indicator then analyzes Candle Pressure. It evaluates wick-to-body ratios and price displacement. A signal is only generated when the candle pressure and the trend bias are aligned.


Key Professional Features

  • 100% No Repaint: Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it is locked. You can backtest with 100% confidence.

  • Specialized Gold Algorithm: Specifically tuned for Gold.

  • Clean Visuals: No cluttered charts. You get high-contrast pressure arrows and a clear bias line.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works on all timeframes, though optimized for M3, M15 and H4.


How to Trade with the Gold Smart Trend Sniper
