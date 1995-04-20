Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT4

About:

The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods.

This is the MT4 only Version.


For MT5 Version go here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158641/


Key Features

  • ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones
  • Logarithmic Scale Calculation
  • Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red)

What is the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope?

Think of an envelope as a channel around price action. Traditional envelopes use simple moving averages with fixed percentage bands. The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope takes this concept further by using kernel regression - a smart mathematical approach that weighs recent price data more heavily while still considering historical context.

Why Kernel Regression?

Kernel regression doesn't assume price moves in straight lines or follows specific patterns. Instead, it looks at each price point and asks: "How much should nearby prices influence my estimate here?" Closer prices get more weight, distant prices get less. This creates a smoothly adaptive line that responds to market changes without the lag of traditional moving averages.

The Rational Quadratic Kernel used here is particularly powerful. Imagine combining multiple moving averages of different lengths into one intelligent line. That's essentially what this kernel does, giving you both responsiveness and smoothness in a single calculation.


Read detailed Description with screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766072


Рекомендуем также
Multi Timeframe ZigZag Indicator
Salman A A A T Bakhash
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Description: This indicator draw ZigZag Line in multiple time frame also search for Harmonic patterns before completion of the pattern. Features: Five instances of ZigZag indicators can be configured to any desired timeframe and inputs. Draw Harmonic pattern before pattern completion. Display Fibonacci retracement ratios. Configurable Fibonacci retracement ratios. Draw AB=CD based on Fibonacci retracement you define. You can define margin of error allowed in Harmonic or Fibonacci calculations
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Индикаторы
Индикатор Стрелки (Сигналы на Покупку/Продажу) – простой, но мощный инструмент! Версия продукта : 1.01 Тип индикатора : Сигналы разворота тренда Поддерживаемые таймфреймы : Все (Рекомендуется: H1, H4, D1) Ключевые особенности : Сигнал на покупку : Зелёная стрелка вверх () под свечой Сигнал на продажу : Красная стрелка вниз () над свечой Точное определение разворотов тренда – основано на проверенной стратегии SMA. ️ Чистый график – минималистичный, ненавязчивый стиль ото
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Индикаторы
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Индикаторы
После приобретения индикатора Tpx Dash Supply Demand вам необходимо загрузить этот индикатор, который будет связываться с индикатором Tpx Dash Supply Demand и передавать рыночные данные, предоставляя все ценовые сигналы спроса и предложения, ATR Stop, VAH и VAL, значения тренда с ADX, а также цены и местоположения точек подтверждения (POC) на рынке. Просто загрузите его, и Dash найдет индикатор для получения информации!
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Бесплатный информационный индикатор-помощник Email Alert & InfoPanel. Особенно будет полезен трейдерам, использующим большое количество валютных пар или сеточные торговые системы с усреднением или Мартингейлом. Также он просто удобен, как информатор с возможность отправки сообщения на почту или мобильное приложение. Выполняет следующие функции: Рассчитывает просадку депозита по эквити и отправляет сообщение пользователю, если она больше, чем указана в настройках. Отправляет уведомление о просадк
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Профиль рынка Форекс (сокращенно FMP) Чем это не является: FMP не является классическим отображением TPO с буквенным кодом, не отображает общий расчет профиля данных диаграммы и не сегментирует диаграмму на периоды и не вычисляет их. Что оно делает : Что наиболее важно, индикатор FMP будет обрабатывать данные, которые находятся между левым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем, и правым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем. Пользователь может определить спектр, просто потянув мышь
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Индикаторы
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Индикаторы
Трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. Скользящая Хала является усовершенствованным вариантом скользящей средней, которая достаточно точно показывает момент разворота тренда, ее часто применяют в качестве фильтра сигналов. Сочетание двух периодов скользящей Хала полнее использует эти преимущества: HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда. Особенности
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Индикаторы
Индикатор MACD в MetaTrader 4/5 отличается от аналогичных индикаторов в других программах. Это связано с тем, что в версии MetaTrader 4/5 линия MACD отображается в виде гистограммы, тогда как традиционно она отображается в виде линии. Также, в версии MetaTrader 4/5 сигнальная линия строится с использованием SMA, тогда как по определению она должна быть построена по EMA. В версии MetaTrader 4/5 также отличается гистограмма (разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией). Это может быть непривычно
FREE
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Индикаторы
Bitcoin 999 – трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и каждом его изменении, а также подает сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Индикатор использует каждую свечу, анализируя их отдельно. имея в виду разные импульсы – импульс вверх или вниз. Точные точки входа в сделки по валютам, криптовалютам, металлам, акциям, индексам! Основные функции: Точные сигналы входа БЕЗ ПЕРЕКРАШИВАНИЯ! Как только сигнал появляется, он остаётся действи
FREE
KTrade Data Statistics CN
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Indicators are professional data statistics, position orders, historical order analysis->>>>>> <This version is in Chinese -> English version please move> Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Данный сканер показывает значения тренда известного индикатора SuperTrend для множества инструментов (до 30) и 8 таймфреймов. Уведомляет о смене направления тренда в терминале MetaTrader 4, по email и push-уведомлением. Это бесплатная версия индикатора SuperTrend Scanner Бесплатная версия работает только на EURUSD и GBPUSD! Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала сканера прочитайте полное описание (на английском языке): www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 Бесплатная версия п
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Индикаторы
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Trend Rising SDEA MT4
Wan Mohd Safwan Bin Wan Daud
Индикаторы
Trend Rising — это настраиваемый индикатор MT4 (Metatrader 4), который лучше всего подходит для скальпинга на TF M30 и ниже, который анализирует тренд и импульсный паттерн с использованием индикаторов Билла Вильяма на основе нескольких таймфреймов. В результате он определяет начало и конец тренда, который работает для большинства валютных пар. Индикатор Trend Rising разработан на основе Accelerator Oscillator и Awesome Indicator. Ключевая особенность  Идентифицируйте начало и конец тренда ка
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Двойной RSI по временным рамкам - это новый технический индикатор, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят сравнивать показатели Индекса Относительной Силы (RSI) из двух различных временных рамок на одном графике. Эта двойная перспектива позволяет трейдерам более эффективно идентифицировать подтверждения трендов и дивергенции. Например, трейдер может использовать RSI с одночасового графика наряду с дневным RSI, чтобы убедиться, что краткосрочные сделки соответствуют более широкому рыночному
FREE
Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает сигналы, основанные на терминальном осцилляторе RSI на графике. Есть возможность отфильтровывать повторяющиеся (залипшие) сигналы. Здесь RSI используется для поиска сигналов на разворот. Рекомендуется в качестве точки входа по свинг-стратегии и торговли от уровней. Доступен мультивалютный дэшборд. С его помощью вы можете легко переключаться между графиками. В обсуждениях продукта вы можете предложить алгоритм, в который хотите встроить дэшборд. Входные параметры. Основ
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Индикаторы
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
Ava Dragon Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in D1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of D1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe D1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Другие продукты этого автора
Abiroid Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
About: The Nadaraya-Watson Envelope is a sophisticated yet practical technical indicator that helps traders identify overbought and oversold conditions using advanced kernel regression methods. This is the MT5 only Version. For MT4 Version go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158640/ Key Features ATR-Based Bands: Three upper and three lower bands provide graduated overbought/oversold zones Logarithmic Scale Calculation Center Line - bullish (teal) or bearish (red) What is the Nad
FREE
Abiroid Iterative Gaussian Channel MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Detailed blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766378 Key Features Adaptive Upper/Lower bands Smooth Center Line Customizable Length (sensitivity) Non-Repainting (only current ongoing bar is updated every "Refresh After Ticks" number of ticks) Multiple Price Sources - Choose from close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted close Components: The Basis Line The smooth center line represents the weighted average of price. Think of this as the "true" price level when all the noise
FREE
Abiroid Auto Fibonacci Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.91 (22)
Индикаторы
A Fibonacci indicator is best used with other indicators like Pivots, Support/Resistance etc. Price tends to use Fibo levels as Support or Resistance lines. So, this indicator is very useful to know when price might reverse or if a level is crossed, price might continue the trend. Also, to find the best Take Profit and StopLoss lines. Don't use Fibo Indicator alone for trading as it might not always be accurate. Use it to make your strategies better as a supporting indicator. Settings: Auto Fib
FREE
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Индикаторы
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ System
Abir Pathak
4.8 (10)
Индикаторы
How To Use Check out this post for detailed description on  All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 The Best Heiken Ashi System is a simple trading system for trading based only two indicators for generate signals: Heiken ashi smoothed and Vqzz indicator multi-timeframe. The system was created for scalping and day trading but can also be configured for higher time frames. As mentioned, the trading system is simple, you get into position when the two indica
FREE
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Индикаторы
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Индикаторы
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Semafor 3LZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (8)
Индикаторы
3 Level ZZ Semafor Scanner: This is a Dashboard indicator which uses 3LZZ Indicator in the background to find semafors. It will give priority to the semafors3 because they specify a strong signal. So, even if there is a sem1 or 2 on current bar, and if Sem3 was within "Check Previous Bars for Sem 3". Then it will show Sem3 instead. Read about this in detailed post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758250 And get all extra Indicators/Template from above link. Please note: Number of settings
Abiroid Range Filtered Trend Signals MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764306 Note: This is the MT5 only version. The MT4 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149941 Features Kalman smoothing to reduce market noise. Supertrend bands for trend direction. Color-coded dots and arrows for quick reading. Arrow signals for trend continuation. Alerts for trend changes. Adjustable inputs for different styles. How to Use Green dots = bullish bias. Red dots = bea
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Индикаторы
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Extreme TMA System with Arrows Indicator And Buy/Sell Boxes with Take Profit & Stop Loss This is a Non-Repainting Arrows Indicator based on the Extreme TMA System. It shows TMA cross signals and the best BUY/SELL signals. Along with the most predicted TakeProfit. And StopLoss based on TakeProfit ratio. Please note: This is an Arrows only Indicator. Dashboard is sold separately here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44825 About Indicator: This indicator shows BUY/SELL Signal Arrows and
Abiroid Extreme TMA System Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (6)
Индикаторы
This Scanner Dashboard uses the Extreme TMA System Arrows Indicator to show good BUY/SELL signals. This Product contains dashboard only. It does not contain the Abiroid_Arrow_Extreme_TMA.ex4 indicator. Arrows indicator is not necessary for dashboard to work.  To see arrows, you can buy the arrows indicator separately if you like: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44822 Dash shows Slopes for current and Higher Timeframes. - 1st diamond is current TF. Next diamonds are higher TFs (Please Not
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
Abiroid Sway COG Arrow
Abir Pathak
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
Abiroid Darvas Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This strategy is best used for Trend based trading. While market is trending, price still makes smaller ranges. Darvas boxes show breakouts from these small ranges, while still following the original market trend. Detailed Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747919 Features: Darvas - Check Darvas Box Breakout -   Check Price Above/Below MA or Darvas Box has crossed MA -   Min, Max Box Height -   Max Distance Between Entry Price and Darvas Box Other Indicators: - NRTR Trend Check
Abiroid EMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Free scanner available here: https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ema-scalper Basic Strategy: 1: MA Crossover Up/Down Arrow (Mandatory Check) Optional Checks: 2: If NRTR Check On (Optional): For BUY: Check if NRTR blue and For SELL: NRTR Red If NRTR Shadow Distance On (Optional): Check price for 'x' bars back: at Shadow distance (ATR Multiplier distance) from NRTR line. 3: If High Volume bar On: Check if High Volume or if Medium (if on) Volume bar 'x' bars back 4: If HTF Trend Align On (Optiona
Abiroid Support Resistance Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a Multi-currency multi-timeframe Support/Resistance Scanner Dashboard for Metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Get all extras and download free demo here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760210 Read detailed description in post above. And get the SR Indicator for individual charts. Features: Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones) Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe Show or hide SR zones price nearest to current price (Price
Abiroid Donchian Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This strategy is useful for small timeframe scalping and binary options. Best timeframes: M5,M15,M30 M1 timeframe is too unpredictable. So be careful with that. Read Detailed Description and Get All: - Free Demo - Free Scanner - Extra Indicators ex4 files from https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-donchian-scanner-and-arrows Arrows Demo only works in strategy tester. So, Arrows Demo won't work with the free scanner. Scanner needs "Abiroid Donchian Arrow.ex4" to work. So make sure both arrows and
Abiroid Halftrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Read detailed description and Get Free Demo and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758610 Features: Halftrend Arrow Scan: Scan Max Past Bars for Halftrend arrows. Show how many bars back the arrow occurred in a bracket Past Bars Back Alerts: Num of bars back for which scanner will send alerts Halftrend HTF Align: Scan Higher timeframes for Trend Direction of Halftrend Indicator and if trends align show a slanting Green/Red Arrow for Up/Down trend Semafor 3 Check: Few bars bef
Abiroid Supertrend Scanner
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Read detailed description and extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758622 This Supertrend dashboard is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe dash which gives signals whenever supertrend changes it's trend direction. Please note, that this is not a full trading system. It will help you get initial Supertrend signals and higher timeframe trend alignments. And it’s to be used with your own Supertrend Strategies. Features: 1- Select one of In-Built Supertrend Indicators: xSupertren
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв