Power MACD
- Индикаторы
- Ainur Rasyid
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Power MACD indicator for MT4 with the features:
1. MACD Calculation:
- Fast EMA (default: 12)
- Slow EMA (default: 26)
- Signal line SMA (default: 9)
- Histogram with color-coded bars (green up, red down)
2. Multiple Signal Types (can be enabled/disabled):
- Zero Line Cross: Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero
- MACD/Signal Cross: Signals when MACD crosses Signal line
- Histogram Change: Signals when histogram changes direction, with a Sensitivity factor
3. Visual Indicators:
- Arrows on the main price chart
- MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram in separate window
- Customizable arrow styles, colors and sizes
4. Alert System:
- Pop-up alerts with detailed information
- Optional sound alerts
- Prevents duplicate alerts on the same bar
5. Input Variables:
- Fast_EMA: Fast EMA period (default: 12)
- Slow_EMA: Slow EMA period (default: 26)
- Signal_SMA: Signal line period (default: 9)
- Applied_Price: Price type to use
- Signal on Zero Line Cross: Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero
- Signal on MACD/Signal Cross: Signals when MACD crosses Signal line
- Signal on Histogram Change: Signals when histogram changes direction
- Sensitivity; only if Signal on Histogram is TRUE: Histogram ratio, value 1 - 20: higher value more strict signal
- Show_Arrows: Toggle chart arrows
- Enable_Alerts: Toggle alerts
- Enable_Sound: Toggle sound alerts
- Arrow_Size: Arrow size (1-5)
- Arrow colors: Customizable buy/sell colors
- Up/ Down Arrow Shape: Choose which arrow style to use