Power MACD indicator for MT4 with the features:

1. MACD Calculation:

Fast EMA (default: 12)

Slow EMA (default: 26)

Signal line SMA (default: 9)

Histogram with color-coded bars (green up, red down)

2. Multiple Signal Types (can be enabled/disabled):

Zero Line Cross : Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero

: Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero MACD/Signal Cross : Signals when MACD crosses Signal line

: Signals when MACD crosses Signal line Histogram Change: Signals when histogram changes direction, with a Sensitivity factor

3. Visual Indicators:

Arrows on the main price chart

MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram in separate window

Customizable arrow styles, colors and sizes

4. Alert System:

Pop-up alerts with detailed information

Optional sound alerts

Prevents duplicate alerts on the same bar

5. Input Variables: