Power MACD

Power MACD indicator for MT4 with the features:

1. MACD Calculation:

  • Fast EMA (default: 12)
  • Slow EMA (default: 26)
  • Signal line SMA (default: 9)
  • Histogram with color-coded bars (green up, red down)

2. Multiple Signal Types (can be enabled/disabled):

  • Zero Line Cross: Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero
  • MACD/Signal Cross: Signals when MACD crosses Signal line
  • Histogram Change: Signals when histogram changes direction, with a Sensitivity factor

3. Visual Indicators:

  • Arrows on the main price chart
  • MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram in separate window
  • Customizable arrow styles, colors and sizes

4. Alert System:

  • Pop-up alerts with detailed information
  • Optional sound alerts
  • Prevents duplicate alerts on the same bar

5. Input Variables:

  • Fast_EMA: Fast EMA period (default: 12)
  • Slow_EMA: Slow EMA period (default: 26)
  • Signal_SMA: Signal line period (default: 9)
  • Applied_Price: Price type to use
  • Signal on Zero Line Cross: Signals when MACD crosses above/below zero
  • Signal on MACD/Signal Cross: Signals when MACD crosses Signal line
  • Signal on Histogram Change: Signals when histogram changes direction
  • Sensitivity; only if Signal on Histogram is TRUE: Histogram ratio, value 1 - 20: higher value more strict signal
  • Show_Arrows: Toggle chart arrows
  • Enable_Alerts: Toggle alerts
  • Enable_Sound: Toggle sound alerts
  • Arrow_Size: Arrow size (1-5)
  • Arrow colors: Customizable buy/sell colors
  • Up/ Down Arrow Shape: Choose which arrow style to use
