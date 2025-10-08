MTF MADashboard Pro
- Indicateurs
- Wojciech Jerzy Magda
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 10
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer
Advanced technical indicator for MT5 providing comprehensive multi-timeframe moving average analysis with intelligent Golden/Death Cross detection and fully customizable visual dashboard.
Stop switching between timeframes! Analyze up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and spot trend alignments instantly.
═══ KEY FEATURES ═══
▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
- Monitor up to 4 timeframes simultaneously (M1-MN1 + custom periods)
- Each timeframe independently configurable
- Real-time synchronization across all timeframes
- Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
▶ DUAL MA SYSTEM
- Two moving averages per timeframe (Fast & Slow)
- Periods: 1-500 (fully customizable)
- Methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
- Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted
▶ GOLDEN/DEATH CROSS DETECTION
- Automatic bullish Golden Cross identification (Fast MA crosses above Slow MA)
- Automatic bearish Death Cross identification (Fast MA crosses below Slow MA)
- Clear visual signals on dashboard
- No repaint - signals stay fixed once confirmed
▶ REAL-TIME TREND ANALYSIS
- Instant trend classification: Bullish/Bearish/Mixed
- Based on price position relative to moving averages
- Market Summary showing overall bias across all timeframes
- Directional arrows (↑↓→) showing momentum changes
▶ PROFESSIONAL VISUALIZATION
- 10 Font Types: Arial, Arial Bold, Consolas, Courier, Tahoma, Verdana, Calibri, Segoe UI, Lucida Console, Times New Roman
- 5 Color Themes: Classic, Dark Mode, Blue, Green, Custom
- Adjustable position, font size (8-12), line height (20-30)
- Show/hide: MA values, direction arrows, crossover status, bars count
▶ SMART ALERT SYSTEM
- MA crossover alerts (Golden/Death Cross)
- Multi-timeframe alignment alerts
- Configurable minimum timeframes for alignment (2-4)
- Three notification types: Terminal pop-up, Push to mobile, Email
- Customizable alert conditions
▶ PERFORMANCE & USABILITY
- Optimized calculation engine
- Adjustable refresh rate (100-2000ms)
- Low CPU usage
- Easy 30-second setup
- 10 activations included
═══ PERFECT FOR ═══
✓ Multi-timeframe trend confirmation strategies
✓ Swing and day trading
✓ MA crossover trading systems
✓ Market structure analysis
✓ Trend-following approaches
═══ WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL ═══
⭐ Most customizable MA dashboard on MQL5
⭐ Only indicator with 10 professional fonts
⭐ Advanced Golden/Death Cross detection
⭐ Works on ALL timeframes including custom periods
⭐ Complete control over every parameter
🎯 READY TO USE IN 30 SECONDS
Just attach to any chart and start analyzing! All settings accessible via intuitive interface.
