Overview

LumaForge Scalper MT5

LumaForge Scalper is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It is a session-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC) scalping and day trading EA that focuses exclusively on identifying high-probability SELL reversal opportunities.

Unlike many trading robots that constantly enter the market, LumaForge Scalper is selective. The EA will only execute trades when its trading conditions are satisfied. If no valid setup is detected during the trading sessions, the EA will not trade.

The strategy is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) based strategy

Executes SELL trades only

Session-based trading logic

Scalping / Day Trading strategy

Maximum of 1–3 trades per trading day

No trades are opened when valid setups are not detected

Easy to install and configure

Adjustable money management settings

Compatible with most MT5 brokers

Main Features

Examples include:

XM

Exness

IC Markets

Pepperstone

FBS

Tickmill

FP Markets

BlackBull Markets

and many other MetaTrader 5 brokers.

Trading Strategy

LumaForge Scalper was developed around Smart Money Concepts and session-based market behaviour.

The EA continuously monitors price action during its predefined trading sessions, searching for high-probability reversal conditions before entering the market.

The strategy is intentionally limited to SELL opportunities only, helping maintain consistency with its designed market logic.

Rather than forcing trades, the EA simply waits for qualified setups.

This means there may be trading days where no positions are opened, which is normal behaviour.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes configurable money management options through the MT5 Inputs window.

Recommended Lot Size

For account preservation, the recommended fixed lot size is:

Minimum: 0.01

Recommended Maximum: 0.08 lots

Using lot sizes above the recommended maximum will significantly increase trading risk and may result in substantial losses or account depletion.

Always choose a position size appropriate for your account balance and personal risk tolerance.

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Style: Scalping / Day Trading

Copy the Expert Advisor into your MT5 Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator. Open an XAUUSD chart. Drag LumaForge Scalper onto the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Adjust any desired settings in the Inputs tab. Click OK.

Recommended MarketInstallation

When successfully attached:

The EA icon will appear in the upper-right corner of the chart.

The Experts tab in the MT5 Terminal can be used to confirm that the EA is running correctly.

Inputs

All configurable settings are available through the Inputs tab when attaching the Expert Advisor to a chart.

Depending on your preferences, these settings allow adjustment of areas such as:

Lot sizing

Risk parameters

Trading options

Strategy configuration

Other Expert Advisor behaviour

No programming knowledge is required.

Broker Compatibility

LumaForge Scalper is designed for MetaTrader 5 and can be used with most MT5 brokers offering XAUUSD trading, provided the broker's trading conditions support automated trading.

Recommendations

For best performance:

Use the EA on XAUUSD only.

Use a stable VPS for uninterrupted operation.

Keep MetaTrader 5 connected while the EA is active.

Use conservative lot sizes.

Avoid increasing lot sizes aggressively after winning trades.

This Expert Advisor executes SELL trades only .

. The EA is designed for session-based trading.

The EA may trade between 1 and 3 positions per day , depending on market conditions.

, depending on market conditions. Some trading days may produce no trades, which is expected behaviour.

Important NotesDisclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, backtests, and historical results do not guarantee future performance.

LumaForge Scalper is an automated trading tool designed to execute its programmed strategy under qualifying market conditions. Market behaviour changes over time, and future performance cannot be guaranteed.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, lot sizes, and account management practices. It is strongly recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with live funds.