Trading Manager Tool Mt5

Trading Manager Tool – Execute and Manage Your Trades with Professional Precision

Introduction
The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management.
No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency.

Key Features

  • Smart Risk Management

    • Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically

    • Visualize risk and reward before placing a trade

  • Fast and Precise Execution

    • Place Market, Limit, and Stop orders with just one click

    • Set pending orders directly on the chart

    • Close trades partially or fully with dedicated buttons

  • Automated Protection

    • Automatic Breakeven to secure profits

    • Trailing Stop options: fixed points, ATR, or Moving Average

    • Stealth mode: hide SL/TP from the broker

  • Complete Control

    • Three operation modes: Manual, Semi-Auto, and Full-Auto

    • Customizable floating panel for convenience

    • Real-time trade information always visible

Who is it for?
Ideal for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Stock traders who need:

  • Professional trade execution

  • Strong risk management

  • Full operational flexibility

Package Includes

  • Complete Trading Manager Tool (.ex4 / .ex5)

  • Installation and configuration manual

  • Free updates for 1 year

  • Dedicated technical support

Important Notice
This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Utility for MetaTrader

"Trading Manager Tool – Manage with Confidence. Trade with Precision."


