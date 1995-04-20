HTF Candle Plus MT4

HTF Candle Plus Timer

Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Higher Timeframe Candles
    Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview.

  • Current Candle Timer
    A live countdown timer shows the remaining time until the higher timeframe candle closes, giving you accurate timing and better decision-making.

  • Interactive Chart Buttons
    Instantly switch between higher timeframes with built-in chart buttons—no need to open multiple charts.

  • Hotkey Shortcuts
    Toggle each feature (candles, timer, and buttons) on or off with convenient hotkeys for a smoother workflow.

  • Fully Customizable
    Personalize candle colors, line styles, timer display, and button layout to fit your trading preferences.

Why Choose HTF Candle Plus Timer?

This indicator helps traders simplify multi-timeframe analysis, improve timing, and keep charts clean—all in one efficient tool.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147817


News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
Эксперты
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
Volatility Meter MT4 Edition
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Индикаторы
A very good indicator  for Experienced and Professional Traders. A practical approach to trading. Easy to understand. A helping tool for traders looking for price movements . Signals: Signal Number 1: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards downward direction is  a selling opportunity. Signal Number 2: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards upward direction is  a buying opportunity.
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Индикаторы
aИндикатор Gann Box — это мощный и многофункциональный инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении и использовании ключевых уровней на рынке. Этот индикатор позволяет нарисовать на графике прямоугольник, который автоматически разделяется на несколько зон со стратегическими уровнями 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Когда цена касается одного из этих уровней, срабатывают предупреждения, что является ценным помощником в принятии торговых решений. Вы мгновенно видите, как развивается рынок п
Volatility Junkie
Helge Christian Holtkamp
Утилиты
This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX. Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown. THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024 and turn into paid version. So you can test it for free before you make a purchase.  PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW  here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work. Test it in the strategy tester first. And also try it out on De
FREE
Currency Strength Gauge
Mihails Babuskins
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Economic Calendar Viewer
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Economic Calendar Viewer This economic events reader is adapted to load data from a csv file. You can prepare the csv file yourself according to this template, you can do it in notepad or csved. The file should normally be named Calendar-MM-DD-YYYY.csv. And contain lines with data column headers according to this example. In the Impact column, i.e. impact on the market depending on the importance of the event, the names accepted from the least important are: None, Low, Medium, High. In columns
FREE
Custom Spread Indicator MT4
Ritter Jozsef
4.67 (15)
Индикаторы
Custom Spread Indicator *Please write a review, thanks! Also MT5 version is available Spread Indicator show the current spread in pips with color codes. Handle 3 levels, Low, Medium, High. You can set levels and colors for each level (eg. Low: Green, Medium: Orange, High: Red), and can choose display position on the chart. There is two spread calculation mode:  -> Server spread value   -> Ask - Bid value Can set opacity, for better customization. When spread jump bigger, then display do not
FREE
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Индикаторы
The Stock Exchange One Sessions Hours version 2.00 This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the
FREE
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Индикаторы
Индикатор R Var Moving Average — это индикатор, следующий за трендом, разработанный для стойких последователей тренда. Это довольно популярный индикатор для торговли на рынке Форекс среди трейдеров, торгующих акциями, а также товарных трейдеров, и его популярность связана с его способностью давать своим пользователям подлинные сигналы о зарабатывании денег. Индикатор состоит из зеленых и красных точек, расположенных на синей линии. Зеленая точка указывает на бычий сигнал, а красная точка изоб
FREE
Neon Shadow EA MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
Эксперты
Neon Shadow — уникальное торговое решение, которое помогает вам учиться и переходить на новый уровень в трейдинге Я стремился создать уникальное торговое решение, которое было бы доступно любому новичку или профессионалу, независимо от вашего уровня развития. Основной идеей стало объединение машинного обучения с продвинутыми торговыми приёмами таким образом, чтобы извлечь максимум из их совместного использования. Система применима как для разгона небольших депозитов за 1–2 месяца, так и для мак
FREE
Colored candles
Alexander Nikolaev
Индикаторы
Некоторые свечи имеют сильную тенденцию к продолжению движения, или его развороту. С помощью индикатора Colored candles такие свечи хорошо видны. Данный индикатор рассчитывает параметры каждой свечи, а также её объем, и после этого окрашивает свечи в зависимости от её силы и направления. Бычьи свечи окрашиваются зеленым цветом, а медвежьи - красным. Чем больше сила быков или медведей, тем ярче цвет. При желании, цвета можно изменить. Индикатор работает на любой валютной паре и таймфрейме. Помога
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Эксперты
Эксперт торгует при открытии рынка после выходных, ориентируясь на возникший разрыв цены (ГЭП). Готовы различные сеты настроек (торговля против или в сторону ГЭПа). При этом доступны разнообразные параметры в настройках эксперта, позволяющие создать свои уникальные сеты самостоятельно.   >>> Chat <<< Валютные пары для которых разработаны сеты: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY. С качать
Quatre
Maryna Shulzhenko
Индикаторы
Quatre - трендовый индикатор, он хорошо указывает точки начала тренда и его завершения или разворота. Для данного индикатора характерно следующее поведение: После возникновения на рынке трендового движения индикатор подает сигнал о его начале в виде стрелок. Quatre представляет собой математическое усреднение цены, и на основе этого можно предположить направление движения цены (тренд) в будущем. На фоне не значительных колебаний позволяют выявить тренд и указать его направление.  Quatre фиксир
MQLTA Currency Strength Matrix DEMO
MQL4 Trading Automation
2 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Currency Strength Matrix (CSM) показывает текущую силу основных валют на нескольких таймфреймах, позволяя сортировать валюты по силе и обнаруживать потенциально прибыльные пары. Индикатор идеален для скальпинга и во время резких сильных движений. Данная демо-версия показывает только 4 валюты и 4 таймфрейма. Полную версию можно найти здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24252 Как она работает? CSM сравнивает значение текущей скользящей средней с такое же скользящей средней на
FREE
FTC Neuro
Aliaksandr Ausiyevich
Эксперты
Приветствуем вас в мире инновационных торговых решений! Представляем вашему вниманию наш продвинутый торговый советник   FTC Neuro , работающий на основе актуальной макроэкономической статистики и современных нейросетевых расчетов. Анализируя ситуацию на рынке с помощью сложных алгоритмов, советник распознает скрытые модели в экономической информации, используя передовые алгоритмы искусственного интеллекта. Он предлагает вам максимально профессиональный опыт трейдинга, определяя уникальные точ
Global Forex Session Highlighter MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Индикаторы
Introducing the   'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most
G Force Trend
Sinan Durkan
Индикаторы
What is G Force Trend? G Force Trend is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It analyzes price movements to identify trend direction and generates buy/sell signals. The indicator creates a dynamic channel to track price behavior within the channel and visualizes trend changes. What Does It Do? Trend Detection : Determines whether the price is in a bullish or bearish trend. Buy/Sell Signals : Generates clear buy and sell signals when the price crosses the channe
FREE
H4 candles on the lower timeframe charts
Krisztian Kunzer
Индикаторы
Индикатор H4 candles on the lower timeframes позволяет отображать четырехчасовой таймфрейм на графике меньшего таймфрейма. Индикатор отображает на графике закрытые свечи H4. Он не показывает последнюю незакрытую свечу H4. Вы можете выбрать расположение и цвет свечей, а также включить или отключить отображение ценовых меток (High/Low/Open/Close четырехчасового периода) и линий High/Low. Он может помочь общую картину при внутридневной или скальперской торговле. Эффективнее всего он работает на гра
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике текущее время сервера и время до закрытия текущего бара. Информация бывает очень полезной в моменты выхода новостей, когда трейдеры ждут именно закрытия свечи, для начала торговой сессии. Размер и цвет шрифта можно подстраивать под Ваш шаблон графика. Настройки: Text color - цвет текста отображения Tezt size - размер текста отображения Добавляйте меня в друзья, чтобы не пропустить обновления и выходы новых роботов ->   Dmitrii Korchagin Посмотрите мои другие проду
FREE
