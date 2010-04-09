Classic Support Resistance MT5

Classic Support & Resistance 

Tired of drawing support and resistance levels manually?
Now you can save time and trade with confidence using the Classic Support & Resistance Indicator. This tool automatically plots key support and resistance zones on your MT4 chart with high accuracy and clean visualization.

Designed especially for traders who rely on Breakout – Retest Entry strategies and market structure analysis.

Key Features:

  • Auto Support & Resistance Zones
    Automatically identifies and plots major support and resistance zones, no more manual drawing needed.

  • Customizable Display
    Personalize your chart with custom colors for Support & Resistance zones (e.g., LavenderBlush for Resistance, Sky Blue for Support).

  • Multi-Timeframe Support
    Recommended for Higher Timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to filter out market noise and increase accuracy.

  • Breakout & Retest Friendly
    Perfect for traders who trade breakout and retest entries, making it easier to spot potential entry zones with high precision.

  • Flexible Settings

    • Max Bar to Scan (up to 1000 bars)

    • Show/Hide Middle Line

    • Adjustable Font Size & Text Color

    • Multiple Line Styles (dot, solid, etc.)

  • RBS & SBR Detection
    Automatically marks levels where Resistance turns into Support (RBS) and Support turns into Resistance (SBR).

Advantages:

  • Focus more on execution instead of manual charting.
  • Quickly identify important price levels with clarity.
  • Suitable for Scalping, Swing Trading, and Intraday.
  • Beginner-friendly and easy to use.

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily

  • Pairs: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto in MT4

  • Strategies: Breakout, Retest Entry, Supply & Demand-based Trading

With this indicator, you’ll trade more systematically, reduce emotional decisions, and increase the probability of entering at the best levels.


--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147681


