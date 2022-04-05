Volatility Junkie

This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX.

Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown.

THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024

and turn into paid version.


So you can test it for free before you make a purchase. 


PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW 

here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work.


Test it in the strategy tester first.

And also try it out on Demo Accounts Moneta Markests, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and any broker of your choice.


Рекомендуем также
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Эксперты
Эксперт получает сигналы от искусственной нейронной сети, использующей индикатор RSI. Сделки закрывает по обратному сигналу. Наличие сигнала проверяется по закрытию бара. Также есть функции: изменение объема позиции пропорционально изменению баланса (функция для тестера); перенос убыточных сделок в безубыток; Параметры Start with lot - начальный объем позиции, увеличивается пропорционально изменению баланса; Lotsize by balance - увеличивать лот пропорционально изменению баланса, yes/no. Использ
FREE
FSG Expert
Sergey Shergin
Эксперты
FSG Expert   - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, которая особенно эффективна при торговле на популярной валютной паре: GBPUSD. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении, с использованием Фибосетки и ее уровней. Рекомендации Настройки по умолчанию на скрине ( можно поиграть с настройками) Символ: GBPUSD  Таймфрейм: H1 Минимальный депозит: $100 Тип счета: ECN Минимальный депозит составляет $100 при
PolPol5 AudNzd
Yusuke Goto
Эксперты
Features of this EA Only one position is held per trade. No more Grid or martingale, so it can be operated from a low capital. Currency pair: AUDNZD Time: 5 min or 1min Lot：100USD/0.1 Please use an exchange with low spreads. *There may be days when you do not trade at all throughout the day, as we carefully select our entries. *When the market has a window, entry conditions are more likely to be met, but we recommend that you prohibit entry at that time in your settings as you will lose
Lisek Levels EA
Darius Hans Lischka
4.4 (5)
Эксперты
Simple but powerfull Trend and Hedge EA for Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator . 1. Download Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator . 2. Backtest and optimize in Strategy Tester. 3. For Agressive Tick Mode set your Chart to M1 Time Frame. 4. To speed up Strategy Tester, set "Show Info" to   false   ! 5. After backtesting, it’s important to analyse the test results  (best profit and smallest drawdown). 6. Test your EA settings on Demo Account. Happy Trading !!!
FREE
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Эксперты
CHF Portal предназначен специально для торговли на USDCHF. Торговая концепция Концепция работы CHF Portal основана на алгоритме, который пытается определить тренд. Если быть точнее, CHF Portal работает со своей собственной логикой вычислений в соответствии с исторической волатильностью и ценовым движением. Он пытается найти вершину или впадину тренда и соответственно открыть короткую или длинную позицию. Не ожидайте, что CHF Portal откроет сделку на самом высоком или самом низком уровне, поскол
Alwinson Gold Zero vCP
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
Эксперты
Zero Version of Alwinson Gold EA Looking for better trading results without relying on complex candlestick analysis? Our Trading Robot uses accurate candlestick pattern signals to help you achieve consistent and stable profits with relatively low risk. Key Features: Safety mechanisms for investment stability Backtest Result Default: Back-tested from January 2019 to December 2024 with impressive results (with minimum Lot 0.01): Initial Deposit: $1,000 Total Net Profit: $657 Average Annual Pro
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Эксперты
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
Эксперты
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Эксперты
Среднесрочная консервативная система. Отслеживает характерные движения котировок и определяет точку для открытия сделки. Полностью автоматизированный советник с уникальным алгоритмом. Ограниченная версия для тестовой торговли валютной парой USDJPY. Особенности Не использует мартингейл; Не использует сетку; Не скальпер; Минимум параметров; Постоянный лот; Нет сложных настроек. Сделки могут не открываться по несколько дней. Открытые ордера могут быть в рынке по несколько дней для получения больше
FREE
NC Night EA
Liji Chen
Эксперты
NC Night EA — ультра-краткосрочный советник, основанный на скользящей средней и торгующий на ночном swing-рынке, с поддержкой работы одной или несколькими парами. Краткосрочная торговля на ночных колебаниях. Время входа определяется на основе среднего движения периодов колебаний. Вы сами устанавливаете стоп-лосс и контролируете риск. Имеется гибкая настройка уровня риска. Конечно, риск и прибыль часто пропорциональны. Параметры MoneyManagementType: модель управления капиталом. Risk: риск в проц
Gold Hedge Pro MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
Эксперты
Иногда самая сложная часть после нахождения надежной стратегии - это повторное её внедрение. По этой причине мы разработали Gold Hedge Pro , который предлагает победную стратегию, не требуя от вас проводить часы перед графиком. Важно! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, и я предоставлю вам параметры, которые я использую! Очень важно при тестировании советника в стратегическом тестере. Без этих сбросов советник не будет работать корректно. Lot_Size - Сбросить на "0.01" Initial Deposit - Сбро
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Эксперты
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (7)
Эксперты
БЕСПЛАТНАЯ версия советника MyVolume Profile Scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661 Рекомендуемые валютные пары: ETHUSD GOLD/XAUUSD АУДКАД АУДЧФ AUDJPY АУДНЗД AUDUSD КАДЧФ CADJPY CHFJPY ЕВРАУД EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD ГБПАУД GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD новозеландский доллар НЗДЧФ NZDJPY новозеландский доллар США USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY ETHUSD BTCUSD 30 долларов США НАЛИЧНЫМИ Таймфрейм: работает на всех таймфреймах. ---
FREE
Gold Rain
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Rain Советник Gold Rain представляет собой полностью автоматизированный инструмент для круглосуточной торговли.   Торговые инструменты: все, рекомендуемые - XAUUSD, EURUSD, GER_30(Germany 30 Cash index) Таймфрейм: любой, рекомендуемый M30, H1 Время торговли: 24/5 (рекомендуется ограничение времени торговли в ночное время, когда на рынке высокий спред) Стратегия: скальпинг при пробое сильных ценовых уровней, пробойные уровни определяются с помощью встроенного индикатора, не используется март
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryStrongCurrency
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(   StrongCurrency)  is based on     StrongCurrency   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. When the long short strength of a currency pair is greater than the specified value (minimum 70%), it is allowed to enter the market. It also uses  Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special fea
KaliHacheGuerre
ALAIN MICHEL AUGE
Эксперты
Aggressive trading robot, be careful over the long term but for a fun account to try to make gains quickly without fear of losing your investment, it can make a profit in a good period. This expert always takes at least two positions in buying and selling. It uses the so-called hedging system to compensate for losses on one side or the other. It can be used with or without indicators for the opening of a trade, it is however more judicious to enter the purchase or the sale with good signals. Tw
FREE
Python Proxy Backtest
Cheung Ka Ho
Библиотеки
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connection of brokers and the freedom of library utilization. The potential of your EA now becomes unlimited as you can create
FREE
TropangFX v2
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: TropangFX v2: The 2nd Version of TropangFX with additional options for Multi-Pair. You can now use only one chart with other pairs. For backtesting, only the current symbol is being tested and other symbols are not. This will only work in the future test. To test, use a demo account first before using your the real account. SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks o
Gold Buy Trader
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Gold Buy Trader V105 Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets. This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers. Key Features Buy-grid entry
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
AR Canada Lite
Aleksandr Lila
2 (1)
Эксперты
AR Canada Lite - это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот, оптимизирован для торговли на USDCAD H1. Советник НЕ использует хеджирование, мартингейл, сеточные стратегии, арбитраж и т.д. Для проведения анализа состояния рынка используется торговый алгоритм на основе пересечения скользящих средних. Значения Take Profit и Stop Loss фиксированные и имеют соотношение 1 к 4. Позиции закрываются советником по достижении уровней Take Profit или Stop Loss. Параметры Lots - размер лота; MagicNumber
FREE
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Основа стратегии - выявление быстрых коррекционных движений между кроссами рабочей валютной пары или металла. В моменты расхождений цен торговых инструментов советник анализирует возможное направление движения цены на рабочем инструменте и начинает работу. Каждая позиция имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Уникальный алгоритм сопровождения позиций позволяет контролировать превосходство профита над убытком. Советник не использует опасные методы торговли. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты (TF 1m):
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Samurai Gotobi Pro
Hiroki Fukumi
Эксперты
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Overview: This EA is based on a unique trading logic in the Japanese market called "GOTOBI." "GOTOBI" refers to a trading method that takes advantage of specific conditions in the Japanese market. In Japan, at 9:55 AM every day, financial institutions determine the benchmark rate for foreign exchange transactions. Import companies often place buy orders for the US dollar around th
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Эксперты
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
SZ Scalper
Evgeniy Machok
4.27 (15)
Эксперты
Для открытия позиций советник использует уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые определяются адаптивным алгоритмом A.A.P.L. D. , а также корреляцию некоторых индикаторов. Алгоритм позволяет определять динамические ценовые уровни, что даёт советнику возможность оперативно реагировать на изменение рыночных условий. Советник снабжен функцией Autorecovery, позволяющей вывести торговый счет из просадок. Минимальный рекомендованный депозит: - $2000 на 0.01 лот для стандартных счетов; - $200 (20000
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ4 > МТ4, МТ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Drawdown Manager MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный как защитник капитала для управления сделками и обеспечения безопасности вашего торгового счета. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для проп-трейдинговых фирм, повышает качество торговли благодаря продвинутым функциям управления рисками, защищая ваши инвестиции. Он отслеживает и контролирует торговую активность, не выполняя сделки, сосредотачиваясь на защите капитала и оптимизации производительности счета. П
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв