RiskGuard Management MT4

5

ATTENTION the expert does not work in strategy tester, for a trial version visit my profile.

ATTENTION the expert must remain with the operations history in "COMPLETE HISTORY"

Manual

to download the automatic journal visit my profile

RiskGuard Management – Professional trading, without compromise

RiskGuard Management is the ultimate ally for traders who want to maximize profits and minimize losses with advanced risk management. It’s not just a tool; it’s an intelligent system that helps you stick to your trading plan, avoid emotional mistakes, and operate with maximum efficiency.

  • Complete capital protection
  • Advanced risk management with dynamic lot calculation
  • Automatic trade closure to enforce your daily plan
  • Quantum technology to optimize risk on every trade
  • Professional analysis & reporting with data export and interactive dashboard

Quantum: The game-changing innovation

The revolutionary Quantum function analyzes your trading statistics and current drawdown to calculate the optimal risk for each trade. The result? Up to 4 times the profits compared to traditional risk management, with the same drawdown.

No more fixed risk—now it’s smart risk. Quantum adapts to your trading strategy, always offering the best possible configuration.

Advanced features for controlled and secure trading

  • Automatic lot calculation – Set risk as a fixed amount or a percentage of your capital, and let RiskGuard handle the calculations.
  • Locked Stop Loss – Once set, it cannot be removed, preventing emotional decisions that could harm your account.
  • Automatic daily closure – When your maximum loss limit is reached, RiskGuard will close all trades and block trading until the next day.
  • Drawdown protection – Set a maximum loss limit to prevent account burnout.
  • Automatic Break Even – Secure your position effortlessly by automatically moving Stop Loss to breakeven.
  • Multi-level trading – Choose from 3 modes based on your experience: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.
  • Built-in Copy Trading – Automatically copy trades from other accounts and manage everything with RiskGuard.
  • Trade partialization – Set multiple exit levels to optimize your profits.
  • Dynamic trading – Standard mode or advanced risk-adaptive Stop Loss for momentum strategies.
  • Data export & advanced analysis – Save your trade history in CSV/Excel and analyze results with the Dynamic Excel 365 Dashboard.
  • Mobile trading support – Place orders from your phone, and RiskGuard will handle the rest.

 Why choose RiskGuard?

  • Eliminates psychological errors – No more last-minute Stop Loss removals or uncontrolled overtrading.
  • Increases discipline – Trading is about strategy, not emotions. RiskGuard keeps you on track.
  • Boosts profitability – With Quantum, maximize returns without increasing overall risk.
  • Perfect for all traders – Whether you're a beginner or an expert, RiskGuard adapts to your level.

Download now and transform your trading into a winning strategy!


Отзывы 3
Settival@gmail.com Setti
165
Settival@gmail.com Setti 2025.06.04 05:31 
 

ho acquistato alcuni giorni fa l'EA ma non soddisfatto dei video che ho trovato sul web per imparare ad usarlo ho contattato Michele che mi ha dato in tempo zero una guida completissima per conoscere ed utilizzare al meglio RiskGuard , ho preso subito confidenza, ho memorizzato alcune impostazioni che potevo sfruttare o per copie di valute o altri strumenti finanziari. le prime operazioni le ho aperte senza una logica da terminale e le ho controllate successivamente dal cellulare. Sono rimasto sbalordito dalla sua gestione. Ho sempre avuto il problema di non accettare le perdite e tal volta di aprire posizioni senza mettere uno stop-loss compromettendo il saldo del conto, e' arrivato il momento di lavorare diversamente e questo strumento può' cambiare in maniera positiva i risultati di molti trader......grazie Michele ....naturalmente adesso ci aspettiamo qualche tua altra magia.

lucadonadini
34
lucadonadini 2025.04.30 19:55 
 

sono molto contento di questo aquisto,poco a poco sto apprezzando le funzioni di risk g, solo con poter non toccare sl , o avere una perdita diaria prestabilita, mi da una consapevolezza di fin dove posso arrivare, mantenendo chiaro il limite,giornaliero a me personalmente mi piace la possibilita di visualizzare be e il rischio sulle mediazioni , mi aiuta molto. e Michele mi ha dato un ottimo seguimento, personalmente mi mancano delle competenze su utilizzo di ea ,e nei primi passi, lui mi ha aiutato a settare l'expert... e avere la possibilita di chiudere mt5 sul dayli, al raggiungimento di un loss prestabilto anteriormente. in cash o in %, ho la certezza che sarebbe utile a molti trader, soprattutto a chi e tornato a mercato dopo certi loss. senza lasciar passare quelle ore utili per rilassare la mente, a volte non siamo nemmeno consapevoli, di aver mosso sl, quindi lexpert semplicemente ci protegge da queste azioni. e cattive abitudini...

giuseppe75
44
giuseppe75 2025.05.03 11:59 
 

Utility performante , veloce e precisione in esecuzione a mercato , Ottima assistenza da parte del programmatore sempre disponibile .

Рекомендуем также
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Индикаторы
Индикатор Price Grid Navigator Price Grid Navigator — это мощный и интуитивно понятный торговый инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в динамическом определении ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Он предоставляет чёткие визуальные подсказки для потенциальных точек входа, выхода и зон разворота, что делает его незаменимым инструментом для трейдеров любого уровня опыта. Динамически рассчитывая и отображая эти уровни, индикатор предоставляет трейдерам наглядное визуальное представ
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Утилита BreakEven Grid для MT4 BreakEven Grid — мощная утилита для ручного управления торговлей на платформе MetaTrader 4. Она предоставляет удобную экранную панель с кнопками, которые помогут вам управлять открытыми позициями одним щелчком мыши. Функции: Установить BE+Profit:   автоматически устанавливает Take Profit на уровень безубыточности + желаемая прибыль в пунктах или деньгах. Закрыть КУПИТЬ/ПРОДАТЬ:   мгновенно закрыть все ордера на покупку или продажу для текущего символа. Закрыть
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками. Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок п
Easy backtest 2 pro
Jacek Pawel Bialek
Утилиты
Easy Backtest 2 Pro Easy Backtest 2 Pro   is a great FREE alternative testing software!. You can    test your new strategy in   Strategy Tester   in your   MT4 , using all available historical data. Beyond the basic functions such as: BUY, SELL PENDING ORDERS STOP LOSE, TAKE PROFIT AUTO RISK MANAGMANT AUTO LOT SIZE  You can modify  each of them at any time, exactly like in live trading. Advanced features PRO such as: PREVIOUS DAY'S HIGH/LOW PIVOT POINTS FIBONACCI AUTO TRAILLING STOP AUTO BRE
FREE
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте один дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий функциона
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Библиотеки
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
TPSpro Risk Manager – это уникальная система профессионального контроля рисков для трейдеров любой подготовки и любого капитала. Позволяет избежать потерь в торговле и серьёзных ошибок в сделках. TPSpro Risk Manager необходим для управления рисками и в первую очередь для скальперов и дейтрейдеров, но успешно используется трейдерами любого стиля торговли.  Панель имеет 3 столбца, каждый из которых несёт полезную информацию. В первом столбце отображается информация о счёте по состоянию от начала
Note on chart synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Пишите   заметки   напрямую   на   графике   и   используйте   свои   наблюдения   при   торговле Опция   синхронизации   напоминаний  между  символами  позволяет   вам   запоминать   важную   информацию   о   текущем   состоянии  рынка Таким образом ,   это   приложение   поможет   вам   избежать   ситуации   когда   важная   информация   которую   вы   заметили   раньше   была   упущена   при   торговле . Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая этот заметки  |   Свяжитесь со м
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Ключевые Особенности: Гистограмма Кумулятивной Дельты – Визуализирует чистый объем покупок против объема продаж в реальном времени. Медианы Объема Покупок/Продаж – Горизонтальные линии, показывающие средние уровни объема покупок и продаж. Умная Классификация Объема – Разделяет: Сильные Покупки (Зеленый) – Бычье давление. Сильные Продажи (Красный) – Медвежье давление. Медиана Объема Покупок (Синяя Линия) – Ориентир для типичного объема покупок. Медиана Объема Продаж (Оранжевая Линия) – Орие
Guard channel
Alexandr Gershkevich
Утилиты
Эксперт работает в полуавтоматическом режиме. Пользователь на ценовом графике наносит горизонтальную или трендовую линию, которую он считает линией поддержки или сопротивления. В названии линии указывается команда в формате UP|DN_xxxx:yyyy , которая понимается экспертом как сигнал к действию для покупки или продажи с выставлением стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. В настройках эксперта есть параметр с размером лота и величиной переноса стоп-лосса в безубыток. Если параметр стоп-лосса=0, эксперт переноса
Quantum Volume Point of Control Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Quantum VPOC был разработан для расширения двумерного изучения объема и цены до трехмерного, включающего время. Соотношение объем/цена/время предоставляет реальное понимание внутренней работы рынка и сердцебиение настроения и риска, который соответственно движет ценовым действием. Индикатор Quantum VPOC отображает несколько ключевых элементов информации на графике следующим образом: Volume Profile - показывается в виде гистограммы по объему на вертикальной оси цены на правой стороне гр
Gold Grid Pro001
Shui Zhi Niu
Эксперты
加载黄金M1图表.资金不低于10000，建议使用美分账户。 黄金网格，使用马丁，套期保值，不错过每一笔行情。 免责声明：EA不能保证客户盈利，市场有风险，计算机及网络也存在间接风险，任何因素导致的一切可能的风险及损失均由客户自己承担。 EA不使用任何指标。智能交易系统根据行情打开交易，然后可以建立订单网络或使用止损。 是一款智能交易顾问，能够以微薄的利润部分平仓大量市场头寸。小部分平仓可让您快速及有效地减少亏损的部位。主要的交易策略是建立一个部位网络，并在给定利润的框架内以小部分平仓。顾问分析市场部位并将其手分成几部分。因这种方法，价格的小幅波动会导致部分部位的计算平仓。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2147803?source=Site +Profile+Seller 您可以在这里找到所有设置！
RedeeCash Statistics
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
1 (1)
Библиотеки
Описание Набор современных статистических функций, которые можно интегрировать в собственную стратегию. Включенные функции, Иметь в виду медиана Диапазон перекос Максимум Мин. IRange Отклонения Абсолютные отклонения БЕЗ УМА Стандартное отклонение Дисперсия Получить корреляцию SamplingDistributionStandardDeviation ZScore Коэффициент корреляции Ковариация Бета Уверенность СНормИнв процент значения Валуепроцент Заголовок MQL (mqh) Обязательный заголовок //+-----------------------------------
FREE
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Советник Gold Angel MT4 предназначен для автоматизированной торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 4, обеспечивая трейдерам уникальные инструменты и стратегии для достижения максимальной прибыли. Используя сложные алгоритмы анализа рыночных данных, данный советник способен выявлять выгодные точки входа и выхода, что значительно снижает риски и увеличивает возможности успешной торговли. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 пр
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Утилиты
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Утилиты
Новый вариант торговой панели, в котором теперь имеется возможность раздельного закрытия ордеров Buy и Sell, показ на графике целей для всех ордеров, а также возможность использования панели для торговли с брокерами, работающими по правилу FIFO. Также в новой версии добавлены кнопки опций для раздельного управления открытыми ордерами. Имеет удобный визуализированный   интерфейс и интуитивно понятное управление без массы дополнительных вкладок, на которые трейдерам приходится отвлекаться и перекл
Balance Control
Chantal Sala
Утилиты
Balance Control отображает набор информации о вашем торговом счете. Утилита показывает годовой, ежеквартальный, ежемесячный, еженедельный и дневной доход по вашим операциям. Также отображается используемое плечо и свободная маржа. Наиболее интересная особенность индикатора – совокупность позиций и возможность открыть нужный график одним кликом. При клике на символ открытой сделки открывается новый график. Вы можете загрузить на него ваш шаблон для анализа рынка. Входные параметры DASHBOARD SETT
MT4 Discord Copier Receiver
Vaclav Stibor
Утилиты
MT4 Discord Copier  - the perfect tool for those looking to remotely copy trades between multiple MT4 accounts on different computers over the internet! With the added convenience of Discord transactions monitoring, you can now easily share trades with a global group of people on your own terms, all while benefiting from the features of a Discord server . This solution is ideal for both providers and receivers, as providers can effortlessly copy trades to multiple receivers, while receivers can
Easy Order Panel
Giuseppe Drago
Утилиты
The Panel does not work in the tester. You can test it live with demo version. Demo version link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61344?source=Site+Market+MT4+Utility+Rating004 Easy Order Panel is a easy panel that can help you to place your orders quickly and easily. Works on all currencies. Configure the Risk and automatically when you press Sell/Buy button an operation with the right lot will be opened. in this way you lose at most the percentage entered. - just double click on the
Basic Lot Size
The Anh Vu
Утилиты
Strategy creation : Create lines of stop loss, entry and take profit. Live parameters such as lot size, gap in pip from SL to TP, Risk/Reward ratio are update whenever lines of SL and Entry move.   This function allows traders to clarify their strategy before making any orders.   Risk management  - The risk calculation function calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the set risk and the distance from the Stoptloss to Entry Line.     In addition, maximum risk (%), RR value are
FREE
Martengl Panel
Hossein Ahmadi Beni
Утилиты
is highly helpful in both performing and assisting a successful trade. This program allows you to work in a real account and take advantage of its most important feature, the Back-Test feature.  is made up of two panels that work together to provide you with the best and fastest performance possible. The command panel is on the left, and the confirmation panel is on the right. The command panel is divided into four main categories: Buy/Sell, Lot, Distance, and Set Close. You make all the decisi
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Утилиты
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Утилиты
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
US Sniper
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
3 (2)
Эксперты
US SNIPER EA -  FREE VERSION This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit. This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit. We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99 Get
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Утилиты
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Утилиты
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Утилиты
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Утилиты
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Утилиты
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Утилиты
Копирует сделки между терминалами МТ4. Возможности: быстрый запуск копирования минимальные нагрузки на процессор прямое и обратное (реверсное) копирование. копирование уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss копирование отложенных и их изменений копирование сделок  один ко многим копирование сделок  многие к одному только локальное копирование Внимание: Продукт предназначен для копирования сделок только внутри одного ПК или VPS с доступом к рабочему столу. На встроенном в терминал виртуальном хостинге п
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Утилиты
Эта гибко настраиваемая панель для торговли вручную также позволяет автоматизировать некоторые торговые действия, такие как оповещения, открытие, закрытие и частичное закрытие сделок, доливки, установка отложенных ордеров, настройки стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и многое другое. Предусмотрены интерактивные элементы управления на графике, такие как поля для галочек и кнопки. Советник включает функции управления капиталом, новостных событий, скрытый стоп-лосс, тейк-профит и отложенные ордера, трейлинг-
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Price Action Dashboard - это инновационная утилита для помощи трейдерам в контролировании большого числа финансовых инструментов. Эта утилита предназначена автоматически предлагать сигналы и ценовые условия. Dashboard анализирует все основные таймфреймы, предлагая условия ценовых действий с помощью графических элементов. Dashboard может подсказать вам силу тренда, определяющего направление движения, это незаменимый инструмент для тех, кто хочет самостоятельно открывать позиции, используя индикат
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Master Trend Dashboard - это индикатор нового поколения, компактный, легкий и эффективный. Каждый элемент данной панели предназначен для возврата определенного сигнала, например: ценовое действие, пробой, чистое изменение (производительность инструмента), алгоритмические исследования, корреляции и статистические вычисления. Этот инструмент изменит ваш способ торговли, позволяя вам получать важную информацию. Для полного понимания каждого из сигналов, смотрите раздел графические сигналы: Графиче
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Агент Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок между несколькими счетами/терминалами MetaTrader (4/5). С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать в роли поставщика (источника) или получателя (назначения). Все торговые действия будут копироваться от провайдера к получателю без задержки. Этот инструмент позволяет копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с молниеносной скоростью копирования менее 0,5 секунды. Руководство по установке и вводу агент
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Утилиты
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок по бинарным опционам между несколькими счетами, расположенными удаленно, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, позволяющее поделиться своими сделками по бинарным опционам с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайд
RoboTradeSoft Panel
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Профессиональная гибко настраиваемая утилита для алготрейдинга. Станет незаменимым помощником любому трейдеру в независимости от его уровня подготовки, поможет сэкономить время которое требовалось для повседневных рутинных действий и позволит разрабатывать свои собственные стратегии. Утилита также может работать и с ордерами открытыми другим советником или в ручную, это может применяться для попыток спасти убыточные сделки и даже уберечь депозит от слива. Утилита позволяет автоматизировать торго
Другие продукты этого автора
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
FREE
Фильтр:
Settival@gmail.com Setti
165
Settival@gmail.com Setti 2025.06.04 05:31 
 

ho acquistato alcuni giorni fa l'EA ma non soddisfatto dei video che ho trovato sul web per imparare ad usarlo ho contattato Michele che mi ha dato in tempo zero una guida completissima per conoscere ed utilizzare al meglio RiskGuard , ho preso subito confidenza, ho memorizzato alcune impostazioni che potevo sfruttare o per copie di valute o altri strumenti finanziari. le prime operazioni le ho aperte senza una logica da terminale e le ho controllate successivamente dal cellulare. Sono rimasto sbalordito dalla sua gestione. Ho sempre avuto il problema di non accettare le perdite e tal volta di aprire posizioni senza mettere uno stop-loss compromettendo il saldo del conto, e' arrivato il momento di lavorare diversamente e questo strumento può' cambiare in maniera positiva i risultati di molti trader......grazie Michele ....naturalmente adesso ci aspettiamo qualche tua altra magia.

giuseppe75
44
giuseppe75 2025.05.03 11:59 
 

Utility performante , veloce e precisione in esecuzione a mercato , Ottima assistenza da parte del programmatore sempre disponibile .

lucadonadini
34
lucadonadini 2025.04.30 19:55 
 

sono molto contento di questo aquisto,poco a poco sto apprezzando le funzioni di risk g, solo con poter non toccare sl , o avere una perdita diaria prestabilita, mi da una consapevolezza di fin dove posso arrivare, mantenendo chiaro il limite,giornaliero a me personalmente mi piace la possibilita di visualizzare be e il rischio sulle mediazioni , mi aiuta molto. e Michele mi ha dato un ottimo seguimento, personalmente mi mancano delle competenze su utilizzo di ea ,e nei primi passi, lui mi ha aiutato a settare l'expert... e avere la possibilita di chiudere mt5 sul dayli, al raggiungimento di un loss prestabilto anteriormente. in cash o in %, ho la certezza che sarebbe utile a molti trader, soprattutto a chi e tornato a mercato dopo certi loss. senza lasciar passare quelle ore utili per rilassare la mente, a volte non siamo nemmeno consapevoli, di aver mosso sl, quindi lexpert semplicemente ci protegge da queste azioni. e cattive abitudini...

Ответ на отзыв