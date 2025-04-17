Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence.



The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature.

✅ Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit.

✅ Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free.

✅ Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading, revenge trading, or breaking your firm’s rules.

✅ Fully Customizable: adjust settings to match your strategy or your prop firm’s requirements.

💡 NEW - Partial Loss adjustment: set a maximum partial loss percentage to better control risk and be able to open a new series of trades on the same day, when the market conditions become more favorable.

Why You Need EquityGuard PRO:

If your firm enforces a 5% max drawdown, or you lose your account…

If you’ve ever let losses run hoping for a reversal…

If you missed taking profits because of distraction…"

This tool is your trading insurance.



