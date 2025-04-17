EquityGuard PRO

Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence.

The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature.

Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit.
Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free.
Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading, revenge trading, or breaking your firm’s rules.
Fully Customizable: adjust settings to match your strategy or your prop firm’s requirements.

💡 NEW - Partial Loss adjustment: set a maximum partial loss percentage to better control risk and be able to open a new series of trades on the same day, when the market conditions become more favorable.

Why You Need EquityGuard PRO:

  • If your firm enforces a 5% max drawdown, or you lose your account…
  • If you’ve ever let losses run hoping for a reversal…
  • If you missed taking profits because of distraction…"

This tool is your trading insurance.


[Удален] 2025.07.03 07:59 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Ответ разработчика Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose 2025.07.29 18:54
Hi Classical Success, First of all, thank you for trying out EquityGuardPro. I’m sorry to hear that you’ve encountered issues with the product, and I completely understand the frustration this can cause. However, I’d like to clarify a few important points that might help you better understand how the EA works and why some of the features you mentioned may not be meeting your expectations. - Regarding the product’s cost and purpose: I’d like to emphasize that EquityGuardPro is a free product, created so that we can improve the system together. If you had posted a comment or suggestion in the product discussion, I could have quickly addressed any issues you encountered. Since the EA is available at no cost, I kindly appreciate any feedback and suggestions, but a low rating without prior notice doesn’t contribute as much to the improvement process. I am actively working on making it better. - VPS usage and updates: It’s important to note that the product is designed to be used on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) running 24/7. This ensures that important updates, such as the daily loss limit settings, are correctly applied at midnight. If you’re not using a VPS, this might be the reason why changes aren’t reflecting properly on your account. While this can be adjusted by something like local trading parameter instead of using VPS, this is currently the recommended setup for the EA to work as intended. - Max Daily Drawdown calculation: The Max Daily Drawdown calculation includes a divisor to prevent hitting the broker’s exact limit. If it were set exactly, there could be times where you might slightly exceed the limit due to small variations, even by cents, which could breach your account. This safety measure is designed to protect your capital and avoid unexpected losses. I'd like to continue working with you to make sure the EA works optimally, so if you have any other questions or would like more details on how to configure it, please feel free to comment. I’ll be more than happy to improve the product based on your suggestions.
