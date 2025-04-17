EquityGuard PRO

Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence.

The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature.

Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit.
Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free.
Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading, revenge trading, or breaking your firm’s rules.
Fully Customizable: adjust settings to match your strategy or your prop firm’s requirements.

💡 NEW - Partial Loss adjustment: set a maximum partial loss percentage to better control risk and be able to open a new series of trades on the same day, when the market conditions become more favorable.

Why You Need EquityGuard PRO:

  • If your firm enforces a 5% max drawdown, or you lose your account…
  • If you’ve ever let losses run hoping for a reversal…
  • If you missed taking profits because of distraction…"

This tool is your trading insurance.


推荐产品
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
指标
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
指标
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
指标
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.8 (5)
专家
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
指标
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
指标
"Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   指标可帮助交易者在图表上将关键水平可视化。它会自动标记以下水平： DO (Daily Open)   — 每日开盘价。 NYM (New York Midnight)   — 纽约午夜价。 PDH (Previous Day High)   — 前一日最高价。 PDL (Previous Day Low)   — 前一日最低价。 WO (Weekly Open)   — 每周开盘价。 MO (Monthly Open)   — 每月开盘价。 PWH (Previous Week High)   — 前一周最高价。 PWL (Previous Week Low)   — 前一周最低价。 CMH (Current Month High)   — 当月最高价。 CML (Current Month Low)   — 当月最低价。 PMH (Previous Month High)   — 上一月最高价。 PML (Previous Month Low)   — 上一月最低价。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 。 自定义功能： 选择线条颜
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
指标
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
指标
Haven FVG   指标是一款市场分析工具，可在图表上突出显示低效区域（公平价值缺口，FVG），为交易者提供关键水平，以便进行价格分析和交易决策。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 主要特点： 自定义颜色设置： 多头 FVG 颜色   （Bullish FVG Color）。 空头 FVG 颜色   （Bearish FVG Color）。 灵活的 FVG 可视化： FVG 搜索的最大蜡烛数量。 FVG 区域可额外延伸指定数量的 K 线。 可选启用 FVG 填充。 中线（Middle Line）： 可选择线条颜色和样式（例如虚线）。 可调整线条厚度，以提高精确度。 通用设置： 将 FVG 扩展到当前 K 线。 排除历史 FVG，并填充突出当前数据。 一种简单而有效的方法，可分析图表上的低效区域，并做出明智的交易决策。
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
指标
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
专家
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
指标
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
指标
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
实用工具
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro 是一款專為 MetaTrader 5 設計的自動交易系統。 它使用基於斐波那契的價格水平，結合趨勢和結構分析來定義入場點和出場點。此 EA 支援多頭和空頭部位，並內建風險管理參數。 核心功能： • 使用斐波那契回檔和擴展邏輯來繪製入場點、停損點和獲利點。 • 可設定交易手數和停損/獲利水平 • 可選擇 1 或 2 個入場點 • 根據市場情況支持固定或動態停損和獲利 • 適用於多種時間範圍和貨幣對 • 包含最大點差、滑點和交易頻率控制選項 • 自動交易管理：損益兩平、追蹤停損與部分平倉選項 • 如有需要，支持市價單。 輸入概覽： • 風險管理：交易手數、單筆交易風險、最大交易數量 • 入場條件：斐波那契水平選擇、趨勢過濾選項 • 出場管理：停損/停盈類型、追蹤停損設定、損益平衡參數 • 交易過濾：價差限制、滑點容忍度 基本規則 • 點擊“繪製斐波那契”，並根據您的需求繪製斐波那契框。 • 您選擇的斐波那契程度會顯示出來（完全可設定） • 點擊“執行斐波那契”，即可立即建立掛單以及停損和止盈 • 設定完畢後，讓PA
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
指标
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.81 (42)
指标
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
指标
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
指标
THE MAGICIAN - 专业供需区指标 将市场混乱转化为黄金15分钟图表上清晰的交易机会 您在黄金交易中遇到困难吗? 厌倦了猜测在XAU/USD上何处入场交易? 不确定应该买入、卖出还是观望? 错过15分钟时间周期上的高概率设置? "THE MAGICIAN"揭示了推动市场的供需无形力量! 是什么让THE MAGICIAN独一无二? 多时间框架分析 同时分析H4、日线和周线时间框架 识别多个时间框架对齐的汇合区域 显示高时间框架确认的区域,提供最高概率交易 自动消除低质量信号 仅显示新鲜(未突破)区域 从不显示已突破区域 - 仅显示原始、未测试的水平 每个区域标有新鲜指示器 50%穿透阈值确保质量检测 跟踪区域触碰而不突破 智能交易指导 指标准确告诉您为什么交易或等待: 当出现买入信号时: 下方有强大的高时间框架需求区保护下行 价格位于需求区(预期反弹) 确认看涨势头和市场结构 当出现卖出信号时: 上方有强大的高时间框架供应区限制上行 价格位于供应区(预期回落) 确认看跌势头和市场结构 当市场不明朗时: 信号冲突 - 等待明朗 没有提供结构的强高时间框架区域 价
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
指标
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
指标
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
指标
海肯阿什MT5指标 提升您的交易分析能力，使用海肯阿什MT5指标。 这款强大的工具将标准价格数据转化为更平滑、 趋势化的烛形图， 让您更轻松地识别市场趋势和潜在的逆转点。 主要特点： 清晰的趋势识别： 通过不同的烛身颜色， 直观区分上升和下降趋势。 降低噪音： 过滤价格波动， 更清晰地呈现市场主要走势。 提前发现趋势： 在标准图表上显示趋势变化之前， 提前预测潜在趋势变化。 多功能应用： 可独立使用或与其他技术指标结合进行综合分析。 自定义设置： 根据您的具体交易偏好和策略调整指标。 优势： 提高您识别趋势和潜在进出场点的能力。 减少市场噪音的影响， 专注于重要的价格变动。 基于对市场动态的更清晰理解， 做出更明智的交易决策。 利用经过验证的技术分析工具， 获得竞争优势。 适合人群： 希望提升技术分析能力的各级交易者。 偏好更平滑、 趋势导向的市场视图的交易者。 寻求工具来补充现有交易策略的交易者。 解锁海肯阿什MT5指标的潜力，将您的交易提升到新的水平！ 注意： 为了更有效地推广产品， 建议添加有关可使用该指标的具体策略的信息， 并提供带有使用示例的图表截图。 您是否希望添加更多关
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
指标
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
指标
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
实用工具
Cerberus the Equity Watcher 是一种风险管理工具，可以持续监控您的账户资产并避免因错误的 EA 或您的情绪行为（如果您是全权交易者）导致的重大亏损。对于依赖 EA 的系统交易者来说，它非常有用，EA 可能包含错误，或者在意外的市场条件下可能表现不佳。 Cerberus 允许您设置最小净值和（可选）最大值，如果达到其中任何一个，则所有头寸都被平仓，所有挂单被关闭，所有 EA 被“杀死”。在展平所有位置后，将向用户手机发送通知，并在屏幕上显示一条清晰的消息。在“扁平化”之后， Cerberus 继续关注股权价值，并继续扼杀任何进一步的交易尝试，直到它被重新初始化。 Cerberus 执行的任何操作都清楚地显示在屏幕上，报告在“专家顾问”选项卡上，并向用户发送通知。为了避免用户错误，对用户输入的输入值和自动交易的当前状态进行了多次检查。 ****** 特征 最小和最大权益值可以以账户货币或初始权益的百分比设置 最大净值是可选的 如果达到最小/最大净值，则所有 EA 将独立于它们交易的符号被终止 第一次压扁后几秒钟进行双重检查 Cerberus 在拉平后也继续监控股权
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
实用工具
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
作者的更多信息
Majestic
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
专家
Majestic — Premium Trend-Swing EA for XAUUSD Majestic is a directional swing-trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading GOLD , identifying high-probability trend moves based on a dynamic combination of Risk/Reward ratios, ADR-based volatility filters, and a custom scoring system to confirm trade setups. The EA features both fixed and adaptive stop levels based on real-time market volatility conditions and it can operate with or without stops, allowing for strategic exits either on oppo
AlphaMonitor Pro
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
实用工具
️ Consistency and Stability Analysis for Professional Results AlphaMonitor Pro is an analytical tool designed to assess the quality and stability of your trading account performance through two key metrics: consistency and stability. These metrics are used by proprietary firms and capital managers to identify phases of sustained growth or periods of instability and loss of operational consistency. They are particularly useful for improving discipline, self-management, and consistency in market
FREE
CloseAgent tool
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
实用工具
Automated Position Closing Tool CloseAgent is an advanced tool designed to close open positions at the optimal moment by utilizing two of the most widely used and effective technical indicators for detecting reversal points: Bollinger Bands and RSI. This ensures maximum efficiency in closing open positions. It is particularly useful for closing residual trades during periods of low volatility, such as at the end of the daily session or during the uncertainty preceding high-impact news releases.
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
实用工具
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
筛选:
[删除] 2025.07.03 07:59 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
1095
来自开发人员的回复 Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose 2025.07.29 18:54
Hi Classical Success, First of all, thank you for trying out EquityGuardPro. I’m sorry to hear that you’ve encountered issues with the product, and I completely understand the frustration this can cause. However, I’d like to clarify a few important points that might help you better understand how the EA works and why some of the features you mentioned may not be meeting your expectations. - Regarding the product’s cost and purpose: I’d like to emphasize that EquityGuardPro is a free product, created so that we can improve the system together. If you had posted a comment or suggestion in the product discussion, I could have quickly addressed any issues you encountered. Since the EA is available at no cost, I kindly appreciate any feedback and suggestions, but a low rating without prior notice doesn’t contribute as much to the improvement process. I am actively working on making it better. - VPS usage and updates: It’s important to note that the product is designed to be used on a VPS (Virtual Private Server) running 24/7. This ensures that important updates, such as the daily loss limit settings, are correctly applied at midnight. If you’re not using a VPS, this might be the reason why changes aren’t reflecting properly on your account. While this can be adjusted by something like local trading parameter instead of using VPS, this is currently the recommended setup for the EA to work as intended. - Max Daily Drawdown calculation: The Max Daily Drawdown calculation includes a divisor to prevent hitting the broker’s exact limit. If it were set exactly, there could be times where you might slightly exceed the limit due to small variations, even by cents, which could breach your account. This safety measure is designed to protect your capital and avoid unexpected losses. I'd like to continue working with you to make sure the EA works optimally, so if you have any other questions or would like more details on how to configure it, please feel free to comment. I’ll be more than happy to improve the product based on your suggestions.
回复评论