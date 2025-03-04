Auto Screenshot Utility

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Auto Screenshot Utility - The Ultimate Trading Session Tracker & Screenshot Tool

Revolutionize Your Trading Documentation with Precision Timing

Are you struggling to keep track of market movements during key trading sessions? Do you need automated documentation of your charts at specific intervals? Introducing the Auto Screenshot Utility - your complete solution for tracking Asian, European, and American trading sessions while automatically capturing your charts at precise intervals.

What Does This Utility Do?
The Auto Screenshot Utility combines two powerful tools in one:

  1. Real-time Trading Session Tracker: Displays active trading sessions (Asian, European, American) with countdown timers and color-coding
  2. Automated Screenshot System: Takes high-quality screenshots of your charts at regular intervals or on-demand

Key Features:

  • Automatic interval-based screenshots - Set it and forget it!
  • Customizable screenshot intervals (default: every 30 minutes)
  • Visual session tracker with color-coded indicators
  • Real-time countdown timers showing remaining time in current sessions
  • Session transition alerts with customizable advance notice
  • One-click manual screenshots whenever you need them
  • Easy access to saved screenshots with built-in folder access
  • Fully customizable interface that can be positioned anywhere on your chart
  • Session overlap detection showing when multiple sessions are active
  • Clean and professional screenshot naming including symbol, timeframe, date, and active sessions

The Logic Behind The Utility - How It Works:
Session Tracking System:

  • The utility continuously monitors GMT time to determine which trading sessions are active
  • Asian, European, and American session times are fully customizable
  • The system calculates upcoming session transitions and provides accurate countdown timers
  • When sessions overlap, the utility displays all active sessions with visual prioritization
  • Color codes automatically update based on the active session (blue for Asian, gold for European, green for American)

Screenshot Engine:

  • The interval-based screenshot system operates independently, taking automatic screenshots at your specified minutes
  • Screenshots are organized in daily folders with intuitive naming conventions
  • The system includes intelligent debounce protection to prevent duplicate screenshots
  • All screenshots include embedded information about active trading sessions at the time of capture
  • Advanced error handling ensures reliable operation across different terminal configurations

User Interface:

  • Clean, professional overlay that doesn't interfere with your chart analysis
  • Displays critical information at a glance including active sessions and next screenshot time
  • Progress indicators show countdown to next screenshot with percentage completion
  • One-click buttons for on-demand screenshots and folder access
  • Fully customizable positioning, colors, and user identification

Perfect For:

  • Day Traders who need to track multiple trading sessions
  • Swing Traders documenting chart conditions at specific times
  • Trading Journals requiring consistent documentation of market conditions
  • Trading Educators needing to capture educational examples
  • Strategy Backtesting to record setup conditions
  • Market Analysis over multiple sessions and timeframes

Technical Specifications:

  • Works with any MT5 compatible broker
  • Compatible with all timeframes and chart types
  • Minimal CPU usage with optimized code
  • Intelligent automatic GMT offset detection
  • Automatic directory management
  • Customizable image quality settings
  • Fail-safe error handling and recovery

Easy Installation & Setup:

  • Purchase and download the utility
  • Add to your MT5 platform
  • Attach to any chart
  • Customize your settings (optional)
  • Let it run automatically or use on-demand

Customer Support
If you need any assistance with installation or have questions about customization, please contact me via direct message. I provide prompt and professional support to ensure you get the most from this utility.

Check Out My Other Expert Advisors and Utilities
Visit my developer page for more professional trading tools.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your trading documentation at this special price of just $30!

Take your trading to the next level with professional, automated chart documentation and session tracking!

Рекомендуем также
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
Советник TradePilot для MetaTrader 4 TradePilot — это мощный и удобный в использовании советник для MetaTrader 4 , созданный для упрощения торговли и управления рисками. Благодаря профессиональной графической панели, автоматическому расчету лота по риску и интеллектуальным функциям управления сделками, TradePilot позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегии, а советник берет на себя точность исполнения. Преимущества Простой интерфейс : Чистая графическая панель с кнопками и горячими кл
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Candle finder robot MT4
Rahele Rastaghi
Утилиты
Candle finder robot MT4 Candle finder robot is one of the trading assistant tools that helps the trader, this tool helps the trader to examine all the currency pairs that are in the Metatrader watch list in detail within a few seconds. Find the desired signals. According to the strategy that is defined for this robot, in your watch list, it carefully looks for trend change candles, there are many trend change candles that traders use in their trading decisions. This robot can simply check all t
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Утилиты
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Утилиты
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Утилиты
Новый вариант торговой панели, в котором теперь имеется возможность раздельного закрытия ордеров Buy и Sell, показ на графике целей для всех ордеров, а также возможность использования панели для торговли с брокерами, работающими по правилу FIFO. Также в новой версии добавлены кнопки опций для раздельного управления открытыми ордерами. Имеет удобный визуализированный   интерфейс и интуитивно понятное управление без массы дополнительных вкладок, на которые трейдерам приходится отвлекаться и перекл
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Утилиты
Общие сведения Управление капиталом является важным аспектом торговли, который многие трейдеры часто пропускают. Вполне возможно, что даже при выигрышной стратегии плохой мани-менеджмент может привести к огромным потерям. Утилита Verdure Forex Calculator предназначена для минимизации рисков при торговле на рынке Форекс. Verdure Forex Calculator реализует 4 калькулятора в одном индикаторе. Это первая в своем роде утилита в платформе MT4. Реализованные индикаторы: Калькулятор лота (размер трейда и
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
PatternMMB
Mikhail Bilan
Индикаторы
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
Candles Pattern Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
Утилиты
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern). Its basic features are:  8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,  the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,  the ability to manua
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
Утилиты
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
Joshua Graham
Утилиты
Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Утилиты
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
FREE
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Утилиты
Trade panel manual это многофункциональный помощник  в торговле. Он позволяет в один клик отрывать рыночные и отложенные ордера. Устанавливается значение через эдит меню  кнопки или  удаляет  определенными  кнопками отложенные ордера и значение тейк профита и стоп лоса в один клик. Через эдит меню  кнопки устанавливается значение которое можно легко изменить простым  перемещением  линии  level_tp  для уровней тейк профитов или стоп лосов  и для отложенных ордеров. Предусмотрена возможность выбир
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Утилиты
Панель   “panel_kjutaMultiT erminal ”   для торговли. Открывает, модифицирует,   закрывает и удаляет торговые и отложенные ордера с   графика c помощью виртуальных линий, кнопок и активного информационного терминала. Автоматически открывает ордер по индикаторным   уровням . Подсказки на русском,   английском   языке или отключены. Имеет   ряд   функций по тралу виртуальных линий   Take Profit   и лимитных ордеров. Выводит   информацию на активный информационный терминал.   Скрывает и включает  
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
Утилиты
Это прототип известной панели Control and management of transactions . Основных отличий два: Позволяет работать со всем множеством финансовых инструментов, открытых пользователем, а не только на том, на котором был установлен; Для активации скрытых от брокера уровней закрытия ордеров используются не линии, а виртуальные уровни, которые можно редактировать по своему усмотрению. Советник самостоятельно определит общее количество используемых Вами в данный момент финансовых инструментов и отобразит
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Индикаторы
Наш индикатор Basic Support and Resistance - это решение, необходимое для повышения технического анализа.Этот индикатор позволяет вам проектировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления на диаграмме/ версия MT5 Особенности Интеграция уровней Fibonacci: с возможностью отображения уровней Fibonacci наряду с уровнями поддержки и сопротивления, наш показатель дает вам еще более глубокое представление о поведении рынка и возможных областях обращения. Оптимизация производительности: При возможности обно
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Автоматическая установка уровней безубытка При помощи этой утилиты вы можете настроить автоматическое перемещение SL, когда сделка достигнет желаемой прибыли.  Особенно   удобно   для   краткосрочных   трейдеров.   Также доступна опция смещения: часть прибыли может быть защищена. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая расширенную работу с уровнями BE  |   Напишите мне  если у вас есть вопросы  |   Версия для MT5 Процесс активации функции автоматического безубытка: 1.   Выберите Симв
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Утилиты
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Многофункциональный торговый ассистент Более 66 инструментов для анализа, управления и автоматизации торговли в одном окне. Ассистент объединяет управление рисками, ордерами, позициями и анализ рынка в едином интерфейсе. Подходит для всех рынков — форекс, акции, криптовалюты, индексы и металлы. Почему трейдеры выбирают эту утилиту Мгновенное открытие и управление сделками в один клик Автоматический расчёт лота и риска Умные ордера: сетка, OCO, скрытые и виртуальные
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Утилиты
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Индикаторы
BreakEven Line – очень полезный и простой в использовании индикатор. Если по одному символу открыто несколько позиций, индикатор отображает уровень безубытка. Индикатор графически прост, не загромождает график и может быть настроен по вашему вкусу. Отображение линии на графике можно отключать. Входные параметры View Breakeven line (line on/off) – отображать линию безубытка (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) – цвет линии безубытка Breakeven line style – стиль линии без
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Утилиты
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Утилиты
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Другие продукты этого автора
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Эксперты
**Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте настройку "Расстояние между ордерами". Уменьшите его для достижения оптимальных результатов, лучше всего в пределах от 2 до 10.** Торговля на рынке Forex и в условиях волатильных рынков может быть сложной и рискованной. Ни одна стратегия не будет работать идеально 100% времени! С нашим новым экспертным советником "Super Hedge Fighter EA" вы получите новый взгляд на рынок! Вам больше не придется бояться волатильности, так как она станет источником дохо
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Эксперты
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте «Расстояние между ордерами»... Уменьшите его для получения хороших результатов. Большие значения сделают советник гораздо безопаснее. Торговля на Форекс имеет миллион способов! Один из инновационных методов — это идти против течения! Здесь мы боремся с рынком и стараемся заработать на нём свой хлеб с маслом :) (Торговля — это риск, и вы можете потерять деньги!) Идея пришла отсюда! Борьба с рынком. Советник использует комбинацию: хеджирования, сеточной и тре
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв