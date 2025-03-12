Auto Screenshot Utility - The Ultimate Trading Session Tracker & Screenshot Tool

Revolutionize Your Trading Documentation with Precision Timing

Are you struggling to keep track of market movements during key trading sessions? Do you need automated documentation of your charts at specific intervals? Introducing the Auto Screenshot Utility - your complete solution for tracking Asian, European, and American trading sessions while automatically capturing your charts at precise intervals.

What Does This Utility Do?

The Auto Screenshot Utility combines two powerful tools in one:

Real-time Trading Session Tracker: Displays active trading sessions (Asian, European, American) with countdown timers and color-coding Automated Screenshot System: Takes high-quality screenshots of your charts at regular intervals or on-demand

Key Features:

Automatic interval-based screenshots - Set it and forget it!

Customizable screenshot intervals (default: every 30 minutes)

Visual session tracker with color-coded indicators

Real-time countdown timers showing remaining time in current sessions

Session transition alerts with customizable advance notice

One-click manual screenshots whenever you need them

Easy access to saved screenshots with built-in folder access

Fully customizable interface that can be positioned anywhere on your chart

Session overlap detection showing when multiple sessions are active

Clean and professional screenshot naming including symbol, timeframe, date, and active sessions

The Logic Behind The Utility - How It Works:

Session Tracking System:

The utility continuously monitors GMT time to determine which trading sessions are active

Asian, European, and American session times are fully customizable

The system calculates upcoming session transitions and provides accurate countdown timers

When sessions overlap, the utility displays all active sessions with visual prioritization

Color codes automatically update based on the active session (blue for Asian, gold for European, green for American)

Screenshot Engine:

The interval-based screenshot system operates independently, taking automatic screenshots at your specified minutes

Screenshots are organized in daily folders with intuitive naming conventions

The system includes intelligent debounce protection to prevent duplicate screenshots

All screenshots include embedded information about active trading sessions at the time of capture

Advanced error handling ensures reliable operation across different terminal configurations

User Interface:

Clean, professional overlay that doesn't interfere with your chart analysis

Displays critical information at a glance including active sessions and next screenshot time

Progress indicators show countdown to next screenshot with percentage completion

One-click buttons for on-demand screenshots and folder access

Fully customizable positioning, colors, and user identification

Perfect For:

Day Traders who need to track multiple trading sessions

Swing Traders documenting chart conditions at specific times

Trading Journals requiring consistent documentation of market conditions

Trading Educators needing to capture educational examples

Strategy Backtesting to record setup conditions

Market Analysis over multiple sessions and timeframes

Technical Specifications:

Works with any MT5 compatible broker

Compatible with all timeframes and chart types

Minimal CPU usage with optimized code

Intelligent automatic GMT offset detection

Automatic directory management

Customizable image quality settings

Fail-safe error handling and recovery

Easy Installation & Setup:

Purchase and download the utility

Add to your MT5 platform

Attach to any chart

Customize your settings (optional)

Let it run automatically or use on-demand

Customer Support

If you need any assistance with installation or have questions about customization, please contact me via direct message. I provide prompt and professional support to ensure you get the most from this utility.

