Early Reversal MTF Trading Zones MT4

Not a traditional support resistance, or pivot point indicator. RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" is an Advanced tool that identifies potential market reversal points, or change of a trend at an early stage using MTF chart analysis.

>> It analyzes multiple chart timeframes (MTF) to find these key price turnover zones where big banks and institutions are likely to place their trades, hence chances for you for high probability trade entry, Stop loss, and Take profit targets to maximize your winning trades. 

>> Unlike basic support resistance indicators, it doesn't just rely on past highs and lows, but also predicts where prices might reverse based on recent price movements in multiple different chart timeframes. 

>> These MTF (Multi Time-Frame) reversal zones are where the market tend to test the price and reverse and thus create excellent opportunities for high probability trade entries and exits.


**Our In-Depth Usar Guide is FREE

Your purchase of RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" comes with a free, in-depth user guide in PDF format.

Send us a message to get the easy-to-follow PDF guide. It shows you how to use the RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" indicator for better results.

Just remember, it takes some effort on your part to make successful trades with these MTF zones. The indicator helps you find good trading spots you might miss otherwise.


Multi Timeframe Chart (MTF) Analysis Matters (Why?):

  • Traditional Support and Resistance level indicators often shows conflicting signals across timeframes.
  • Price patterns and support/resistance differ across various timeframes.
  • A 15-minute buy signal might be a sell continuation on a 4-hour chart.
  • A support level on a 15-minute chart might be irrelevant on a 4-hour chart, leading to bad trades.


RevCan 'Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones' (to the Rescue):

  • Our indicator analyzes price action across multiple timeframes to identify high-probability reversal zones.
  • Analyzes MTF price movements, highs/lows, Fibonacci retracement levels, Fibonacci expansion levels, and market momentum.
  • These zones change dynamically for each timeframe, giving you an accurate trading edge.
  • Every time price comes near to a RevCan MTF Reversal Zone, it tend to test the zone before reverse or change its direction.
  • At the RevCan Reversal Zones, find better entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels for more wins and fewer losses.


MTF Reversal Zones for trade confirmation:

  • Our indicator considers multiple timeframes to reveal potential reversal zones.
  • These MTF reversal zones are where large banks and institutions are likely to place their trades. 
  • This way, your entry and exit points align with the overall market direction.
  • Increase your trading accuracy and avoid costly misinterpretations.


Benefits and Key Features of RevCan "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones"

  • Predictive MTF analysis:

    •  Unlike simple support and resistance indicators, it not only relies on past highs and lows but also predicts where prices may reverse based on recent price movements across multiple chart timeframes (MTF).

  • High probability trading zones:
    • Identify key MTF (Multi Time-Frame) reversal zones with high potential for price reversals, allowing you to enter and exit trades with greater confidence.

  • Visualized Trading Levels:

    The indicator clearly displays MTF turnover zones as "demand" and "supply" levels directly on your chart. This visual representation empowers you to make precise trade entries, set optimal stop-loss levels, and define realistic profit targets.

  • Enhanced Trading Accuracy:

    Make more informed trading decisions based on data-driven insights and predicted reversal points.

  • Multi-Timeframe Zones:

    • This indicator will analyze multiple charts and will display reversal zones based on Support and Resistance levels from multiple charts to showing you high probability price reversal levels. 

  • Bonus Strategy Manual:

    Get our special strategy guide to get tips on how you can maximize the number of your winning trades, and make your trading journey even smoother. Send us a message to receive your bonus after you subscribe.



Basic Trade Execution Rules:

The ''Early MTF Reversal zones'' will be visible in the chart as 'Demand' levels (Green color lines) and 'Supply' levels (Red color lines) which can be used to pin-point trade entries, stop loss, and take profit targets. 
  • Buy: Look for bullish reversal candles at demand (green) zones.
  • Sell: Look for bearish reversal candles at supply (red) zones.
  • Rejections: Identify buy or sell rejections at reversal zones for potential entries.
  • Message us to receive your free PDF guide to learn step-by-step instructions on identifying such candles in MTF reversal zones. 


    Supported Timeframes and Securities:

    • 1 Minute, 5 Minutes, 15 minutes, 30 Minutes, 1Hour, 4 Hour, Daily charts. 
    • Not supported in the weekly and Monthly charts due to lack of available price data in these 2 chart timeframes. 
    • Forex majors and their crosses [Ex: EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc.]
    • Other CFD's which have high market volatility and clean charts [ Apple, Bitcoin, etc.]


    Send us a message to receive your FREE guide after your purchase. 


    Stop missing profitable opportunities. Get RevCan's Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones today!


    Thank you :-)


    Рекомендуем также
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
    Order Blocks Breaker
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Индикаторы
    Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
    WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Сам WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор позволяет отслеживать ценовые коррекции на ранних стадиях. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображениях.
    FreqoMaster
    Stanislav Korotky
    Индикаторы
    Суть данного индикатора - анализ и предсказание котировок с помощью преобразования Фурье. Индикатор раскладывает ряд цен на гармоники и вычисляет их продукт на следующих барах. Индикатор выводит на истории ценовые метки, обозначающие размах цен в прошлом, а также ценовые метки с предполагаемым движением в будущем. Также прогнозируемое решение о покупке или продаже и размер take profit указывается в текстовой метке в окне индикатора. Индикатор использует в качестве "движка" для расчетов другой ин
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор показывает потенциальный направление тренда по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все лучи пересечения будут оптимальными лучами, в направлении которых ожидается движение цены с учетом периода индикатора. Лучи можно использовать как направление потенциального движения рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок.
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Индикаторы
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    MTF Stochastic
    Sergey Deev
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Индикаторы
    Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
    Indicador Taurus All4
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    Индикаторы
    Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
    Trendiness Index
    Libertas LLC
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    "Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
    FreqoMeterForecast
    Stanislav Korotky
    Индикаторы
    Суть данного индикатора - анализ и предсказание котировок с помощью преобразования Фурье. Индикатор раскладывает ряд цен на гармоники и вычисляет их продукт на следующих барах. Вы можете использовать индикатор как самостоятельный продукт, однако для улучшения качества предсказания создан другой, родственный индикатор -  FreqoMaster  - который вызывает FreqoMeterForecast в качестве движка и объединяет результаты работы нескольких экземпляров FreqoMeterForecast для различных частотных диапазонов.
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    Trend Oscillator mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
    Trendlines Oscillator MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Индикаторы
    The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Индикаторы
    VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
    RSI Speed mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" для MT4 - отличный предиктивный инструмент, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. RSI SPEED - это 1-я производная самого RSI. - RSI SPEED хорош для скальпинговых входов в направлении основного тренда. - Используйте его в сочетании с подходящим трендовым индикатором, например, HTF MA (как на картинках). - Индикатор RSI SPEED показывает, как быстро сам RSI меняет свое направление - он очень чувствителен. - Рекомендуется исп
    Line Magnit
    Aleksey Trenin
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор LineMagnit для MT4 - высокоточный индикатор, который строит уровни поддержки и сопротивления, притягивающие к себе цену по принципу магнита. Это позволяет трейдеру легко определить наиболее вероятные точки входа и выхода из рынка, а также определить направление сил в рынке так как уровни строятся на основе вливаний капитала в инструмент. Индикатор LineMagnit   оснащен интуитивно понятным графическим интерфейсом, который позволяет быстро находить и анализировать уровни поддержки и сопро
    Auto Fibonacci With EMA
    Md Atiqul Islam
    Индикаторы
    The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
    FREE
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Индикаторы
    Индикаторы [ZhiBiCCI] подходят для всех циклов использования, а также подходят для всех разновидностей рынка. [ZhiBiCCI] Зеленая сплошная линия - разворот бычьей дивергенции. Зеленая пунктирная линия - классическая бычья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] Сплошная линия к красному - обратная медвежья дивергенция. Красная пунктирная линия - классическая медвежья дивергенция. [ZhiBiCCI] можно установить в параметрах (Предупреждение, Отправить почту, Отправить уведомление), установить на (true) для отправк
    Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Индикаторы
    Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku для MT4. - Индикатор Ichimoku - один из самых мощных трендовых индикаторов. HTF означает - Higher Time Frame. - Этот индикатор отлично подходит для трендовых трейдеров, а также в сочетании с входами Price Action. - Индикатор HTF Ichimoku позволяет прикрепить Ichimoku с более высокого таймфрейма к текущему графику. - Восходящий тренд - красная линия над синей (и обе линии над облаком) / Нисходящий тренд - красная линия под синей (и обе линии под облаком). - О
    Harmonic Butterfly
    Sergey Deev
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор был создан для агрессивного скальпинга и быстрых входов в бинарных опционах , генерируя сигналы на каждой свече , чтобы вы всегда точно знали, что происходит. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Happy Scalping: MQL5 Не перерисовывается : сигнал на текущей свече формируется в РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ , то есть он может изменяться, пока свеча ещё формируется, в зависимости от того, растет ли цена или падает по сравнению с закрытием предыдущей свечи. Но как только свеча закрывается , цвет сигнала фик
    Easy Trade indicator
    Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
    Индикаторы
    Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
    Harmonic 3Drives
    Sergey Deev
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн 3 Движения (3 Drives), согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования
    Trend Scanner
    Vladimir Kalendzhyan
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! Индикатор трендовых линий Trend Scanner показывает направление тренда и его изменение. Индикатор работает на всех валютных парах  и таймфреймах. Индикатор отображает на графике цены сразу несколько показателей: линии поддержки и сопротивления валютной пары, существующие трендовые лин
    Price manipulation risk mt4
    Vincent Albert Feugier
    Индикаторы
    Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Эксперты
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Индикаторы
    Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
    Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
    Francesco Rubeo
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Индикаторы
    Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Индикаторы
    В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Индикаторы
    RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.69 (26)
    Индикаторы
    TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
    WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Индикаторы
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
    PZ Swing Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.62 (172)
    Индикаторы
    Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
    Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
    TRADERWE FOREX SL
    Индикаторы
    The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Индикаторы
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    ACB Breakout Arrows
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.15 (34)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
    Hidden Cycles
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Индикаторы
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
    Price Action Entry Alerts
    Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
    Delta Swing Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    Индикаторы
    Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
    Trend Pulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Индикаторы
    Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
    Royal Wave Pro M4
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
    NAM Order Blocks
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    3.67 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
    Wave Price Channel
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Индикаторы
    Wave Price Channel - Торговая аналитическая система, предназначенная для поиска импульса и коррекции. Индикатор дает возможность работать по направлению ценового канала, который строится на основе волатильности. Когда на канале рисуется стрелка вверх или вниз, появляется возможность идти в этом направлении, подтверждением сигнала в этом направлении является точечный индикатор, чувствительный к изменениям цены. Пока продолжаются точки такого же цвета, продолжается действие сигнала. Если есть стр
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    Индикаторы
    OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
    Cyclic Impulse
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Индикаторы
    Технический индикатор производящий структуризацию графиков и выявляющий циклические движения цены. Может работать на любых графиках. Несколько типов оповещений. Есть дополнительные стрелки на самом графике. Без перерисовки на истории, работает на закрытии свечи. Рекомендуемые TF от M5 и выше. Прост в использовании и настройке параметров. При использовании 2 индикаторов с разными параметрами можно использовать без других индикаторов. Имеет 2 входных параметра Цикличность и Продолжительность сиг
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв