Early Reversal MTF Trading Zones MT4

Not a traditional support resistance, or pivot point indicator. RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" is an Advanced tool that identifies potential market reversal points, or change of a trend at an early stage using MTF chart analysis.

>> It analyzes multiple chart timeframes (MTF) to find these key price turnover zones where big banks and institutions are likely to place their trades, hence chances for you for high probability trade entry, Stop loss, and Take profit targets to maximize your winning trades. 

>> Unlike basic support resistance indicators, it doesn't just rely on past highs and lows, but also predicts where prices might reverse based on recent price movements in multiple different chart timeframes. 

>> These MTF (Multi Time-Frame) reversal zones are where the market tend to test the price and reverse and thus create excellent opportunities for high probability trade entries and exits.


**Our In-Depth Usar Guide is FREE

Your purchase of RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" comes with a free, in-depth user guide in PDF format.

Send us a message to get the easy-to-follow PDF guide. It shows you how to use the RevCan's "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones" indicator for better results.

Just remember, it takes some effort on your part to make successful trades with these MTF zones. The indicator helps you find good trading spots you might miss otherwise.


Multi Timeframe Chart (MTF) Analysis Matters (Why?):

  • Traditional Support and Resistance level indicators often shows conflicting signals across timeframes.
  • Price patterns and support/resistance differ across various timeframes.
  • A 15-minute buy signal might be a sell continuation on a 4-hour chart.
  • A support level on a 15-minute chart might be irrelevant on a 4-hour chart, leading to bad trades.


RevCan 'Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones' (to the Rescue):

  • Our indicator analyzes price action across multiple timeframes to identify high-probability reversal zones.
  • Analyzes MTF price movements, highs/lows, Fibonacci retracement levels, Fibonacci expansion levels, and market momentum.
  • These zones change dynamically for each timeframe, giving you an accurate trading edge.
  • Every time price comes near to a RevCan MTF Reversal Zone, it tend to test the zone before reverse or change its direction.
  • At the RevCan Reversal Zones, find better entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels for more wins and fewer losses.


MTF Reversal Zones for trade confirmation:

  • Our indicator considers multiple timeframes to reveal potential reversal zones.
  • These MTF reversal zones are where large banks and institutions are likely to place their trades. 
  • This way, your entry and exit points align with the overall market direction.
  • Increase your trading accuracy and avoid costly misinterpretations.


Benefits and Key Features of RevCan "Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones"

  • Predictive MTF analysis:

    •  Unlike simple support and resistance indicators, it not only relies on past highs and lows but also predicts where prices may reverse based on recent price movements across multiple chart timeframes (MTF).

  • High probability trading zones:
    • Identify key MTF (Multi Time-Frame) reversal zones with high potential for price reversals, allowing you to enter and exit trades with greater confidence.

  • Visualized Trading Levels:

    The indicator clearly displays MTF turnover zones as "demand" and "supply" levels directly on your chart. This visual representation empowers you to make precise trade entries, set optimal stop-loss levels, and define realistic profit targets.

  • Enhanced Trading Accuracy:

    Make more informed trading decisions based on data-driven insights and predicted reversal points.

  • Multi-Timeframe Zones:

    • This indicator will analyze multiple charts and will display reversal zones based on Support and Resistance levels from multiple charts to showing you high probability price reversal levels. 

  • Bonus Strategy Manual:

    Get our special strategy guide to get tips on how you can maximize the number of your winning trades, and make your trading journey even smoother. Send us a message to receive your bonus after you subscribe.



Basic Trade Execution Rules:

The ''Early MTF Reversal zones'' will be visible in the chart as 'Demand' levels (Green color lines) and 'Supply' levels (Red color lines) which can be used to pin-point trade entries, stop loss, and take profit targets. 
  • Buy: Look for bullish reversal candles at demand (green) zones.
  • Sell: Look for bearish reversal candles at supply (red) zones.
  • Rejections: Identify buy or sell rejections at reversal zones for potential entries.
  • Message us to receive your free PDF guide to learn step-by-step instructions on identifying such candles in MTF reversal zones. 


    Supported Timeframes and Securities:

    • 1 Minute, 5 Minutes, 15 minutes, 30 Minutes, 1Hour, 4 Hour, Daily charts. 
    • Not supported in the weekly and Monthly charts due to lack of available price data in these 2 chart timeframes. 
    • Forex majors and their crosses [Ex: EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc.]
    • Other CFD's which have high market volatility and clean charts [ Apple, Bitcoin, etc.]


    Send us a message to receive your FREE guide after your purchase. 


    Stop missing profitable opportunities. Get RevCan's Early Reversal - MTF Trading Zones today!


    Thank you :-)


