Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1045 - страница 11

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Почему если создать OBJ_EDIT с пустым текстом, то при перезапуске терминала пустой текст заменяется на Text?
 
. ... Rick D. ... .:
Почему если создать OBJ_EDIT с пустым текстом, то при перезапуске терминала пустой текст заменяется на Text?

Есть ещё label если создать label 
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Есть ещё label если создать label 

У меня проблема с label, записал микро-видео. Билд 1049, Win7 х64

 

Добавлено:

код создающий Label

void CreateLabel(string nm,string tx,color cl,int xd,int yd,ENUM_BASE_CORNER cr=0,
                                         int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
  if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0) {
    ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
   }
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

У меня проблема с label, записал микро-видео. Билд 1049, Win7 х64

 

Добавлено:

код создающий Label

void CreateLabel(string nm,string tx,color cl,int xd,int yd,ENUM_BASE_CORNER cr=0,
                                         int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
  if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0) {
    ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
   }
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
void CreateLabel(string nm,string tx,color cl,int xd,int yd,ENUM_BASE_CORNER cr=0,
                                         int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {

  if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0)
          ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);

    
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
Мож так
 
Alekseu Fedotov:
void CreateLabel(string nm,string tx,color cl,int xd,int yd,ENUM_BASE_CORNER cr=0,
                                         int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {

  if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0)
          ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);

    
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
    ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
Мож так
Зачем перерисовывать на каждом тике привязки, дистанции, выделения и прочее? Каким образом ваш неполноценный пример должен решить проблему?
 
Alexander:
Исправим в 1049 билде, скоро будет.
Money_Maker:
версия 1048 у меня слева вверху  2 Lable они подписывают тф и тикер и которые при являются кнопками со всплывающими подсказками

так вот нажатие на них срабатывает по всей горизонтали монитора))) например там где всплывающая подсказка справа можно нажать и сработает(( исправьте пожалуйста)

обновился до 1049 данная ошибка по прежнему существует(

 
Money_Maker:
обновился до 1049 данная ошибка по прежнему существует(

Напишите в сервисдеск, пожалуйста
 
Alexander:
Напишите в сервисдеск, пожалуйста
спасибо, создал заявку
 
ещё скажите в чём смысл ) почему когда установил всплывающую подсказку на любой графический объект она сбивается при перегрузке терминала? и почему её нельзя установить навсегда как например описание объекта(текст)
 
Money_Maker:
обновился до 1049 данная ошибка по прежнему существует(

В 1049 билд исправление этой проблемы не вошло.
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