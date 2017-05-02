Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1045 - страница 11
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Почему если создать OBJ_EDIT с пустым текстом, то при перезапуске терминала пустой текст заменяется на Text?
У меня проблема с label, записал микро-видео. Билд 1049, Win7 х64
Добавлено:
код создающий Label
int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0) {
ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
}
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
У меня проблема с label, записал микро-видео. Билд 1049, Win7 х64
Добавлено:
код создающий Label
int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0) {
ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
}
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0)
ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
int fs=8,bool sel=true,string tooltip="") {
if(ObjectFind(0, nm)<0)
ObjectCreate(0, nm, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_CORNER, cr);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fs);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_FONT,Allfont);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_BACK, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xd);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yd);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, tooltip);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_SELECTED, sel);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_ZORDER,1);
ObjectSetString (0, nm, OBJPROP_TEXT, tx);
ObjectSetInteger(0, nm, OBJPROP_COLOR, cl);
}
Исправим в 1049 билде, скоро будет.
версия 1048 у меня слева вверху 2 Lable они подписывают тф и тикер и которые при являются кнопками со всплывающими подсказками
так вот нажатие на них срабатывает по всей горизонтали монитора))) например там где всплывающая подсказка справа можно нажать и сработает(( исправьте пожалуйста)
обновился до 1049 данная ошибка по прежнему существует(
Напишите в сервисдеск, пожалуйста
обновился до 1049 данная ошибка по прежнему существует(