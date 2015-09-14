6
413
ТС по silver
|1- С\3
|2- Д\В 13.97=50 Б\О1
|3 - \Ф
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
InstaForex Group, MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_54711.png
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
InstaForex Group, MetaTrader 4, Real
Скриншоты торговой платформы MetaTrader
InstaForex Group, MetaTrader 5, Real
temp_file_screenshot_28175.png
5 сентября 2016 в 08:02 Trading Central
7 сентября 2016 в 08:34 Trading Central
7 сентября 2016 в 08:34 Trading Central
21 сентября 2016 в 08:15 Trading Central