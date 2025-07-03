Moedas / XAR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XAR: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
227.18 USD 3.79 (1.70%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XAR para hoje mudou para 1.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 223.60 e o mais alto foi 227.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAR Notícias
- NATO Airspace Crisis Ignites Rally in Defense ETFs
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- XAR Vs. DFEN: Defense ETFs Amid The Putin–Trump–Zelenskyy Triangulation (NYSEARCA:DFEN)
- Aerospace and defense stocks are hot. These 10 companies are expected to show the fastest sales growth.
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- ETFs in Focus in Light of Aerospace & Defense Q2 Earnings Boost
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Teledyne Stock: Baked-In Strong Military And Drone Tailwinds (NYSE:TDY)
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Hits New 52-Week High
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- SHLD: A Compelling ETF, But Prefer To Wait For Some Retracement (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- The Potential Opportunity In Aerospace As Defence Spending Rises
- XAR: New Trends In The Aerospace And Defense Industry Drive This ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)
Faixa diária
223.60 227.32
Faixa anual
137.09 227.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 223.39
- Open
- 223.62
- Bid
- 227.18
- Ask
- 227.48
- Low
- 223.60
- High
- 227.32
- Volume
- 189
- Mudança diária
- 1.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.93%
- Mudança anual
- 44.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh