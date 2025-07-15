QuotazioniSezioni
XAR: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

226.60 USD 0.58 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 225.42 e ad un massimo di 227.86.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XAR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
225.42 227.86
Intervallo Annuale
137.09 227.86
Chiusura Precedente
227.18
Apertura
227.80
Bid
226.60
Ask
226.90
Minimo
225.42
Massimo
227.86
Volume
243
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
5.19%
Variazione Semestrale
41.56%
Variazione Annuale
44.42%
21 settembre, domenica