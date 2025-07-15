Valute / XAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XAR: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
226.60 USD 0.58 (0.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 225.42 e ad un massimo di 227.86.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAR News
- PPA: Accelerated Defense Spending Will Provide Further Momentum (NYSEARCA:PPA)
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- How To Gain Index Traction In Defense
- NATO Airspace Crisis Ignites Rally in Defense ETFs
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- XAR Vs. DFEN: Defense ETFs Amid The Putin–Trump–Zelenskyy Triangulation (NYSEARCA:DFEN)
- Aerospace and defense stocks are hot. These 10 companies are expected to show the fastest sales growth.
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- ETFs in Focus in Light of Aerospace & Defense Q2 Earnings Boost
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Teledyne Stock: Baked-In Strong Military And Drone Tailwinds (NYSE:TDY)
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Hits New 52-Week High
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- SHLD: A Compelling ETF, But Prefer To Wait For Some Retracement (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
Intervallo Giornaliero
225.42 227.86
Intervallo Annuale
137.09 227.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 227.18
- Apertura
- 227.80
- Bid
- 226.60
- Ask
- 226.90
- Minimo
- 225.42
- Massimo
- 227.86
- Volume
- 243
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.42%
21 settembre, domenica