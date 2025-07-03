Currencies / XAR
XAR: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
224.28 USD 0.66 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XAR exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 222.29 and at a high of 225.24.
Follow SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
222.29 225.24
Year Range
137.09 225.24
- Previous Close
- 223.62
- Open
- 224.59
- Bid
- 224.28
- Ask
- 224.58
- Low
- 222.29
- High
- 225.24
- Volume
- 331
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.11%
- Year Change
- 42.94%
