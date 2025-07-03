Divisas / XAR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
XAR: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
223.39 USD 0.89 (0.40%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XAR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 221.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 225.20.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAR News
- NATO Airspace Crisis Ignites Rally in Defense ETFs
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- XAR Vs. DFEN: Defense ETFs Amid The Putin–Trump–Zelenskyy Triangulation (NYSEARCA:DFEN)
- Aerospace and defense stocks are hot. These 10 companies are expected to show the fastest sales growth.
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- ETFs in Focus in Light of Aerospace & Defense Q2 Earnings Boost
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- Teledyne Stock: Baked-In Strong Military And Drone Tailwinds (NYSE:TDY)
- Is SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Hits New 52-Week High
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- SHLD: A Compelling ETF, But Prefer To Wait For Some Retracement (NYSEARCA:SHLD)
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- The Potential Opportunity In Aerospace As Defence Spending Rises
- XAR: New Trends In The Aerospace And Defense Industry Drive This ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)
Rango diario
221.13 225.20
Rango anual
137.09 225.24
- Cierres anteriores
- 224.28
- Open
- 223.95
- Bid
- 223.39
- Ask
- 223.69
- Low
- 221.13
- High
- 225.20
- Volumen
- 220
- Cambio diario
- -0.40%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 39.56%
- Cambio anual
- 42.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B