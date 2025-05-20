Moedas / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
5.06 USD 0.26 (5.42%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VIR para hoje mudou para 5.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.88 e o mais alto foi 5.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vir Biotechnology Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VIR Notícias
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- H.C. Wainwright mantém recomendação de compra para ações da Vir Biotechnology
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology stock
- Evercore ISI initiates Vir Biotechnology stock with Outperform rating
- Vir Stock Soars After BofA Boosts Rating on Liver Therapy
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Vir Biotechnology stock soars after BofA upgrade, $14 target
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- BofA Securities upgrades Vir Biotechnology stock to Buy on HDV treatment potential
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotech August 2025 presentation: pipeline advances despite financial headwinds
- Vir Biotech earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vir Biotechnology completes initiation of hepatitis delta program
- Vir Biotech enrolls first patient in hepatitis delta virus trial
- GSK Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Gains on '25 Outlook Raise
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Vir Biotechnology doses first patient in EGFR-targeted cancer trial
- Vir Biotechnology EVP Eisner sells $57k in stock
- Vir Biotechnology director Janet Napolitano sells $16,148 in stock
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Vir Biotech at TD Cowen’s Summit: Strategic Focus on HDV and Oncology
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
- Vir Biotechnology stock target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
Faixa diária
4.88 5.08
Faixa anual
4.25 14.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.80
- Open
- 4.88
- Bid
- 5.06
- Ask
- 5.36
- Low
- 4.88
- High
- 5.08
- Volume
- 1.107 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.18%
- Mudança anual
- -32.08%
