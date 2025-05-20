货币 / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
4.79 USD 0.07 (1.44%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIR汇率已更改-1.44%。当日，交易品种以低点4.78和高点5.07进行交易。
关注Vir Biotechnology Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VIR新闻
日范围
4.78 5.07
年范围
4.25 14.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.86
- 开盘价
- 4.86
- 卖价
- 4.79
- 买价
- 5.09
- 最低价
- 4.78
- 最高价
- 5.07
- 交易量
- 1.053 K
- 日变化
- -1.44%
- 月变化
- -2.04%
- 6个月变化
- -25.39%
- 年变化
- -35.70%
