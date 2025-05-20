Divisas / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
4.80 USD 0.06 (1.23%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VIR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vir Biotechnology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
VIR News
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- H.C. Wainwright mantiene calificación de Compra para acciones de Vir Biotechnology
- H.C. Wainwright mantiene calificación de Compra para acciones de Vir Biotechnology
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology stock
- Evercore ISI initiates Vir Biotechnology stock with Outperform rating
- Vir Stock Soars After BofA Boosts Rating on Liver Therapy
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Vir Biotechnology stock soars after BofA upgrade, $14 target
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- BofA Securities upgrades Vir Biotechnology stock to Buy on HDV treatment potential
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotech August 2025 presentation: pipeline advances despite financial headwinds
- Vir Biotech earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vir Biotechnology completes initiation of hepatitis delta program
- Vir Biotech enrolls first patient in hepatitis delta virus trial
- GSK Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Gains on '25 Outlook Raise
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Vir Biotechnology doses first patient in EGFR-targeted cancer trial
- Vir Biotechnology EVP Eisner sells $57k in stock
- Vir Biotechnology director Janet Napolitano sells $16,148 in stock
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Vir Biotech at TD Cowen’s Summit: Strategic Focus on HDV and Oncology
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
Rango diario
4.78 5.07
Rango anual
4.25 14.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.86
- Open
- 4.86
- Bid
- 4.80
- Ask
- 5.10
- Low
- 4.78
- High
- 5.07
- Volumen
- 1.328 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.23%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.23%
- Cambio anual
- -35.57%
