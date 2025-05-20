通貨 / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
5.18 USD 0.38 (7.92%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VIRの今日の為替レートは、7.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.88の安値と5.20の高値で取引されました。
Vir Biotechnology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIR News
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- H.C. ワインライト社、Vir Biotechnology株に対する「買い」評価を維持
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology stock
- Evercore ISI initiates Vir Biotechnology stock with Outperform rating
- Vir Stock Soars After BofA Boosts Rating on Liver Therapy
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Vir Biotechnology stock soars after BofA upgrade, $14 target
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- BofA Securities upgrades Vir Biotechnology stock to Buy on HDV treatment potential
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotech August 2025 presentation: pipeline advances despite financial headwinds
- Vir Biotech earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vir Biotechnology completes initiation of hepatitis delta program
- Vir Biotech enrolls first patient in hepatitis delta virus trial
- GSK Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Gains on '25 Outlook Raise
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Vir Biotechnology doses first patient in EGFR-targeted cancer trial
- Vir Biotechnology EVP Eisner sells $57k in stock
- Vir Biotechnology director Janet Napolitano sells $16,148 in stock
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Vir Biotech at TD Cowen’s Summit: Strategic Focus on HDV and Oncology
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
- Vir Biotechnology stock target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
1日のレンジ
4.88 5.20
1年のレンジ
4.25 14.45
- 以前の終値
- 4.80
- 始値
- 4.88
- 買値
- 5.18
- 買値
- 5.48
- 安値
- 4.88
- 高値
- 5.20
- 出来高
- 2.046 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -19.31%
- 1年の変化
- -30.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K