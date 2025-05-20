Valute / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
5.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIR ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.10 e ad un massimo di 5.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Vir Biotechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VIR News
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- H.C. Wainwright conferma il rating Buy sulle azioni di Vir Biotechnology
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology stock
- Evercore ISI initiates Vir Biotechnology stock with Outperform rating
- Vir Stock Soars After BofA Boosts Rating on Liver Therapy
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- This Eli Lilly Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Vir Biotechnology stock soars after BofA upgrade, $14 target
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- BofA Securities upgrades Vir Biotechnology stock to Buy on HDV treatment potential
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotech August 2025 presentation: pipeline advances despite financial headwinds
- Vir Biotech earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vir Biotechnology completes initiation of hepatitis delta program
- Vir Biotech enrolls first patient in hepatitis delta virus trial
- GSK Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Stock Gains on '25 Outlook Raise
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Vir Biotechnology doses first patient in EGFR-targeted cancer trial
- Vir Biotechnology EVP Eisner sells $57k in stock
- Vir Biotechnology director Janet Napolitano sells $16,148 in stock
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Vir Biotech at TD Cowen’s Summit: Strategic Focus on HDV and Oncology
- Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
- Vir Biotechnology stock target cut to $15 by H.C. Wainwright
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.10 5.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.25 14.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.18
- Apertura
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.18
- Ask
- 5.48
- Minimo
- 5.10
- Massimo
- 5.25
- Volume
- 2.966 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.47%
20 settembre, sabato