QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VIR
Tornare a Azioni

VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc

5.18 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIR ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.10 e ad un massimo di 5.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Vir Biotechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.10 5.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.25 14.45
Chiusura Precedente
5.18
Apertura
5.20
Bid
5.18
Ask
5.48
Minimo
5.10
Massimo
5.25
Volume
2.966 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
5.93%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.31%
Variazione Annuale
-30.47%
20 settembre, sabato