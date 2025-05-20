Währungen / VIR
VIR: Vir Biotechnology Inc
5.18 USD 0.38 (7.92%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VIR hat sich für heute um 7.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vir Biotechnology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VIR News
Tagesspanne
4.88 5.20
Jahresspanne
4.25 14.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.80
- Eröffnung
- 4.88
- Bid
- 5.18
- Ask
- 5.48
- Tief
- 4.88
- Hoch
- 5.20
- Volumen
- 2.046 K
- Tagesänderung
- 7.92%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -30.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K