SPSM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
46.66 USD 0.51 (1.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPSM para hoje mudou para -1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.58 e o mais alto foi 47.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
46.58 47.19
Faixa anual
34.79 50.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.17
- Open
- 47.19
- Bid
- 46.66
- Ask
- 46.96
- Low
- 46.58
- High
- 47.19
- Volume
- 2.036 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.76%
- Mudança anual
- 2.84%
21 setembro, domingo