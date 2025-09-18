CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / SPSM
Voltar para Ações

SPSM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

46.66 USD 0.51 (1.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SPSM para hoje mudou para -1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.58 e o mais alto foi 47.19.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPSM Notícias

Faixa diária
46.58 47.19
Faixa anual
34.79 50.02
Fechamento anterior
47.17
Open
47.19
Bid
46.66
Ask
46.96
Low
46.58
High
47.19
Volume
2.036 K
Mudança diária
-1.08%
Mudança mensal
2.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
14.76%
Mudança anual
2.84%
21 setembro, domingo