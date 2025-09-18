Valute / SPSM
SPSM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
46.66 USD 0.51 (1.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPSM ha avuto una variazione del -1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.58 e ad un massimo di 47.19.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.58 47.19
Intervallo Annuale
34.79 50.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.17
- Apertura
- 47.19
- Bid
- 46.66
- Ask
- 46.96
- Minimo
- 46.58
- Massimo
- 47.19
- Volume
- 2.036 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.84%
21 settembre, domenica