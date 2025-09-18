QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SPSM
Tornare a Azioni

SPSM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

46.66 USD 0.51 (1.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPSM ha avuto una variazione del -1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.58 e ad un massimo di 47.19.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPSM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.58 47.19
Intervallo Annuale
34.79 50.02
Chiusura Precedente
47.17
Apertura
47.19
Bid
46.66
Ask
46.96
Minimo
46.58
Massimo
47.19
Volume
2.036 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.08%
Variazione Mensile
2.82%
Variazione Semestrale
14.76%
Variazione Annuale
2.84%
21 settembre, domenica