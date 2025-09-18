QuotesSections
SPSM: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

46.66 USD 0.51 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPSM exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.58 and at a high of 47.19.

Follow SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
46.58 47.19
Year Range
34.79 50.02
Previous Close
47.17
Open
47.19
Bid
46.66
Ask
46.96
Low
46.58
High
47.19
Volume
2.036 K
Daily Change
-1.08%
Month Change
2.82%
6 Months Change
14.76%
Year Change
2.84%
