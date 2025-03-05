Moedas / SNBR
SNBR: Sleep Number Corporation
8.92 USD 0.14 (1.59%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SNBR para hoje mudou para 1.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.76 e o mais alto foi 9.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sleep Number Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNBR Notícias
Faixa diária
8.76 9.19
Faixa anual
4.48 20.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.78
- Open
- 8.86
- Bid
- 8.92
- Ask
- 9.22
- Low
- 8.76
- High
- 9.19
- Volume
- 510
- Mudança diária
- 1.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.69%
- Mudança anual
- -50.94%
