SNBR: Sleep Number Corporation

8.28 USD 0.58 (6.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNBR ha avuto una variazione del -6.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.20 e ad un massimo di 8.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Sleep Number Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.20 8.86
Intervallo Annuale
4.48 20.73
Chiusura Precedente
8.86
Apertura
8.84
Bid
8.28
Ask
8.58
Minimo
8.20
Massimo
8.86
Volume
824
Variazione giornaliera
-6.55%
Variazione Mensile
-19.30%
Variazione Semestrale
30.60%
Variazione Annuale
-54.46%
21 settembre, domenica